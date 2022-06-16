Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 5-11, 2022

June 5
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a misdemeanor assault.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of an individual committing sexual offenses.
17400 block 55th Place West: A front license plate was reported stolen.
19500 block Highway 99: A bicycle was reported stolen.
19700 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
3500 block 172nd Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
20300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
17600 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of a forgery and stolen identification card.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
17600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for identification theft and forgery.
20000 block Highway 99:A robbery was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for attempted shoplifting.
17500 block Highway 99: Methamphetamine was seized during a traffic stop.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft was reported.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for first-degree criminal trespassing.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
June 6
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a domestic violence assault.
18800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject committed a felony court order violation.
19200 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
17100 block 41st Place West: Ammunition was found.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A male subject was arrested for being in possession of a stolen credit card and attempting to steal three speakers from a store.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of loose animals.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Narcotics were found.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a no-contact order violation.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3400 block 184th Street Southwest: A commercial burglary was reported.
17220 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a fourth-degree assault with sexual motivations.
18000 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
June 7
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.
19200 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for theft and multiple warrants.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was approached for trespassing and was subsequently arrested for warrants.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A male subject was arrested for shoplifting.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft and first-degree trespassing was reported.
18100 block 41st Place West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for making threats toward two other individuals.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for theft.
6000 block 200th Street Southwest: A felony theft occurred.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A fraud was reported.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation was reported.
16600 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for multiple traffic offenses.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of an assault by juveniles.
June 8
17400 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for second-degree trespassing.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle’s window was broken and a bag that was inside was stolen.
20700 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for trespassing and was advised that she had active warrants.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a call about a felony organized retail theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest at Fred Meyer.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
20900 block 54th Avenue West: Police responded to a call of a potential blackmail.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A forgery was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: A forgery occurred.
16600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
4020 block 185th Street Southwest: An identity theft was reported.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: An assault was reported.
5300 block 172nd Place Southwest: Police responded to calls about a harassment.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A leasing office was burglarized.
23800 block 76th Avenue West: Police assisted Edmonds police with a K-9 during an investigation about two women who were robbed at gunpoint.
17400 block Highway 99: Police arrested two subjects who were trespassing behind G-Mart.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
June 9
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police arrested a subject who was attempting to steal from Nordstrom. Upon arrest, it was confirmed that the subject had multiple outstanding warrants.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence call.
17900 block Ash Way: A subject eluded police officers.
5200 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a driveway.
17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
June 10
3300 block Lombard Avenue: Police assisted Everett police with a K-9.
17400 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for being in possession of a stolen identification card.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police opened an investigation into the possible extortion of a juvenile.
13500 block North Creek Drive: Police assisted Mill Creek police with a K-9.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a felony domestic assault.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for second-degree driving with a suspended license.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject was cited for traffic infractions.
20100 block 68th Avenue West: An assault was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to reports of alleged child abuse. The case was handed off to Mountlake Terrace police as the report came from their jurisdiction.
172000 block Highway 99: Two counts of third-degree theft were reported.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4500 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for failing to transfer a title before the 45-day transfer window expired.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: The theft of multiple employee purses and wallets from an “employee only” area was reported.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of a pallet fire burning under the Holiday Inn Express.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft from Walgreens was reported.
Highway 99 / 204th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested during a traffic stop for a fugitive warrant out of Georgia.
June 11
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: CPS was called.
18400 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
3200 block 172nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and a firearm was stolen.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17900 block 64th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
20200 block 56th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
6100 block Park Way: An adult female was reported missing.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two subjects were arrested for felony theft from Ulta.
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.
