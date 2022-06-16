Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 5-11, 2022

June 5

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a misdemeanor assault.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of an individual committing sexual offenses.

17400 block 55th Place West: A front license plate was reported stolen.

19500 block Highway 99: A bicycle was reported stolen.

19700 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

3500 block 172nd Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

20300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

17600 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of a forgery and stolen identification card.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

17600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for identification theft and forgery.

20000 block Highway 99:A robbery was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for attempted shoplifting.

17500 block Highway 99: Methamphetamine was seized during a traffic stop.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for first-degree criminal trespassing.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

June 6

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a domestic violence assault.

18800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject committed a felony court order violation.

19200 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

17100 block 41st Place West: Ammunition was found.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A male subject was arrested for being in possession of a stolen credit card and attempting to steal three speakers from a store.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of loose animals.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Narcotics were found.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a no-contact order violation.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3400 block 184th Street Southwest: A commercial burglary was reported.

17220 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a fourth-degree assault with sexual motivations.

18000 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

June 7

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.

19200 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for theft and multiple warrants.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was approached for trespassing and was subsequently arrested for warrants.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A male subject was arrested for shoplifting.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft and first-degree trespassing was reported.

18100 block 41st Place West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for making threats toward two other individuals.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for theft.

6000 block 200th Street Southwest: A felony theft occurred.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A fraud was reported.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation was reported.

16600 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for multiple traffic offenses.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of an assault by juveniles.

June 8

17400 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for second-degree trespassing.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle’s window was broken and a bag that was inside was stolen.

20700 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for trespassing and was advised that she had active warrants.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a call about a felony organized retail theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest at Fred Meyer.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

20900 block 54th Avenue West: Police responded to a call of a potential blackmail.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A forgery was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A forgery occurred.

16600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

4020 block 185th Street Southwest: An identity theft was reported.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: An assault was reported.

5300 block 172nd Place Southwest: Police responded to calls about a harassment.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A leasing office was burglarized.

23800 block 76th Avenue West: Police assisted Edmonds police with a K-9 during an investigation about two women who were robbed at gunpoint.

17400 block Highway 99: Police arrested two subjects who were trespassing behind G-Mart.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

June 9

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police arrested a subject who was attempting to steal from Nordstrom. Upon arrest, it was confirmed that the subject had multiple outstanding warrants.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence call.

17900 block Ash Way: A subject eluded police officers.

5200 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a driveway.

17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

June 10

3300 block Lombard Avenue: Police assisted Everett police with a K-9.

17400 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for being in possession of a stolen identification card.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police opened an investigation into the possible extortion of a juvenile.

13500 block North Creek Drive: Police assisted Mill Creek police with a K-9.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a felony domestic assault.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for second-degree driving with a suspended license.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject was cited for traffic infractions.

20100 block 68th Avenue West: An assault was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to reports of alleged child abuse. The case was handed off to Mountlake Terrace police as the report came from their jurisdiction.

172000 block Highway 99: Two counts of third-degree theft were reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4500 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for failing to transfer a title before the 45-day transfer window expired.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: The theft of multiple employee purses and wallets from an “employee only” area was reported.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of a pallet fire burning under the Holiday Inn Express.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft from Walgreens was reported.

Highway 99 / 204th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested during a traffic stop for a fugitive warrant out of Georgia.

June 11

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: CPS was called.

18400 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

3200 block 172nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and a firearm was stolen.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17900 block 64th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

20200 block 56th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

6100 block Park Way: An adult female was reported missing.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two subjects were arrested for felony theft from Ulta.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.