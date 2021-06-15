Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 6-12, 2021

June 6

16900 block Highway 99: A man attempted to sell stolen golf clubs.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for eluding police.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

19600 block 40th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A habitual shoplifter was arrested and booked for theft.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to an argument between an engaged couple.

19800 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

20300 block Interstate 5: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.

June 7

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

7600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

1300 block Chestnut Street: A vehicle was reported stolen.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police investigated an attempted rape.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifter with warrants was arrested at Fred Meyer.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Two women stole a credit card and used it to make fraudulent charges.

19500 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was cited and released.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was arrested.

June 8

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

5800 block 188th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported and a theft occurred.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.

20600 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to an argument between a mother and her adult daughter.

3400 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

20000 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

18300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for assault.

June 9

18000 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

17600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

3700 block 177th Place Southwest: A theft occurred.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a fraud warrant.

19600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for indecent exposure.

June 10

19700 block 24th Avenue West: An assault occurred.

20100 block Cedar Valley Road: A burglary was reported.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

200th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A subject was cited for unlawful transit conduct.

4900 block 192nd Street Southwest: A case was referred to Child Protective Services.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft occurred.

21500 block Highway 99: A woman took a vehicle for a test drive and never returned it

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

18600 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

June 11

16900 block 32nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for not having a valid license.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to an attempted burglary at a construction site near Alderwood Mall.

20000 block Cedar Valley Road: A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and items were stolen. No damage was reported to the vehicle.

19900 block 52nd Place West: Police investigated reports of an adult communicating with a minor online.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

June 12

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A phone was stolen from Costco. A phone tracking app showed it was in Everett.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Neighbors were fighting.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18300 block Highway 99: Amazon packages were stolen out of a vehicle.

16700 block Highway 99: A DUI collision was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject reported being blackmailed.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton