Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 6-12, 2021

June 6
16900 block Highway 99: A man attempted to sell stolen golf clubs.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for eluding police.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
19600 block 40th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A habitual shoplifter was arrested and booked for theft.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to an argument between an engaged couple.
19800 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
20300 block Interstate 5: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.
June 7
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
7600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
1300 block Chestnut Street: A vehicle was reported stolen.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police investigated an attempted rape.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifter with warrants was arrested at Fred Meyer.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Two women stole a credit card and used it to make fraudulent charges.
19500 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was cited and released.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a vehicle collision.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was arrested.
June 8
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
5800 block 188th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported and a theft occurred.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.
20600 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to an argument between a mother and her adult daughter.
3400 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
20000 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
18300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for assault.
June 9
18000 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
17600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
3700 block 177th Place Southwest: A theft occurred.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a fraud warrant.
19600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for indecent exposure.
June 10
19700 block 24th Avenue West: An assault occurred.
20100 block Cedar Valley Road: A burglary was reported.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: A theft occurred.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
200th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A subject was cited for unlawful transit conduct.
4900 block 192nd Street Southwest: A case was referred to Child Protective Services.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft occurred.
21500 block Highway 99: A woman took a vehicle for a test drive and never returned it
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
18600 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
June 11
16900 block 32nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for not having a valid license.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to an attempted burglary at a construction site near Alderwood Mall.
20000 block Cedar Valley Road: A vehicle was stolen.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and items were stolen. No damage was reported to the vehicle.
19900 block 52nd Place West: Police investigated reports of an adult communicating with a minor online.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
June 12
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A phone was stolen from Costco. A phone tracking app showed it was in Everett.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Neighbors were fighting.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
18300 block Highway 99: Amazon packages were stolen out of a vehicle.
16700 block Highway 99: A DUI collision was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject reported being blackmailed.
20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
