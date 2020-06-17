Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 7-13, 2020

Between June 7-13, the Lynnwood Police Department reported 8 cases of identity theft related to unemployment fraud. The department recently issued advice regarding what to do in the event personal information is used to file false unemployment claims.

June 7

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

3900 block 167th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a misdemeanor assault.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A P.O. box was reportedly broken into at the post office.

36th Avenue West/172nd Street Southwest: A driver was arrested after a hit-and-run collision.

2700 block 196th Street Southwest: A DUI suspect was arrested after driving into a bus stop. No injuries were reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported harassment and domestic violence assault.

17700 block Highway 99: A pressure washer was stolen from a shed.

June 8

3500 block 174th Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for a court order violation.

6500 block 191st Street Southwest: Police made two arrests for fourth-degree domestic assault.

3300 block 167th Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for a domestic violence-related assault.

4000 block 173rd Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in the Target parking lot.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled overnight.

6300 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance between a homeowner and a homeless man who was allowed to stay on her property for two nights.

3500 block 180th Place Southwest: Police responded to reports of possible animal abuse.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: An automated external defibrillator was reported stolen from College Place Middle School.

June 9

19500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a reported DUI.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported DUI.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen near Chick-fil-A.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

17900 block Highway 99: A four-wheeler was stolen.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: An electric scooter was stolen after a cable lock was cut.

June 10

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a misdemeanor assault reported at Grocery Outlet.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen at City Center apartment complex.

19700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Dollar Tree.

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: Police performed a welfare check for a teenager who was reportedly “blackout drunk.”

19100 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

4000 block Maple Road: A subject was trespassed.

3400 block block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.

June 11

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Costco.

196th Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a burglary attempt at Marshalls.

21700 block Highway 99: Two vehicles were broken into at an auto-repair shop.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was cited and released from the scene.

June 12

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for assault.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police reported finding a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine located on a driver during a traffic stop. The driver was also driving with a suspended license.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office reported recovering a stolen vehicle that had a different license plate. Upon contacting that license plate victim, it was discovered that several other community members were also victims of the same crime.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

June 13

20800 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

44th Avenue West/Hazel Road Southwest: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.

196th Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen and recovered in Bellingham.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported attempted burglary.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton