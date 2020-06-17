Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 7-13, 2020

Between June 7-13, the Lynnwood Police Department reported 8 cases of identity theft related to unemployment fraud. The department recently issued advice regarding what to do in the event personal information is used to file false unemployment claims.
June 7
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
3900 block 167th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a misdemeanor assault.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A P.O. box was reportedly broken into at the post office.
36th Avenue West/172nd Street Southwest: A driver was arrested after a hit-and-run collision.
2700 block 196th Street Southwest: A DUI suspect was arrested after driving into a bus stop. No injuries were reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported harassment and domestic violence assault.
17700 block Highway 99: A pressure washer was stolen from a shed.
June 8
3500 block 174th Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for a court order violation.
6500 block 191st Street Southwest: Police made two arrests for fourth-degree domestic assault.
3300 block 167th Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for a domestic violence-related assault.
4000 block 173rd Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in the Target parking lot.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled overnight.
6300 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance between a homeowner and a homeless man who was allowed to stay on her property for two nights.
3500 block 180th Place Southwest: Police responded to reports of possible animal abuse.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: An automated external defibrillator was reported stolen from College Place Middle School.
June 9
19500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a reported DUI.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported DUI.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen near Chick-fil-A.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
17900 block Highway 99: A four-wheeler was stolen.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: An electric scooter was stolen after a cable lock was cut.
June 10
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a misdemeanor assault reported at Grocery Outlet.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen at City Center apartment complex.
19700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Dollar Tree.
5700 block 168th Street Southwest: Police performed a welfare check for a teenager who was reportedly “blackout drunk.”
19100 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
4000 block Maple Road: A subject was trespassed.
3400 block block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.
June 11
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Costco.
196th Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a burglary attempt at Marshalls.
21700 block Highway 99: Two vehicles were broken into at an auto-repair shop.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was cited and released from the scene.
June 12
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for assault.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police reported finding a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine located on a driver during a traffic stop. The driver was also driving with a suspended license.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office reported recovering a stolen vehicle that had a different license plate. Upon contacting that license plate victim, it was discovered that several other community members were also victims of the same crime.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
June 13
20800 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
44th Avenue West/Hazel Road Southwest: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.
196th Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen and recovered in Bellingham.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported attempted burglary.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton