Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 8-14, 2025

June 8

17500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor domestic assault.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft at Shell.

6000 block 196th Street Southwest: DUI.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: First-degree felony theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: Civil.

20100 block 44th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl at a hotel.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Weapons violation, weapon incident.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

18600 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

June 9

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: DUI.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft and minor in possession.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Harassment.

17000 block 32nd Avenue West: Civil.

7100 block 188th Place Southwest: Trespass, drunk man trespass at 3 a.m. and “forgets his weed and sex toy in woman’s driveway.”

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft.

19700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.

17800 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

20900 block 61st Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

18500 block 66th Avenue West: Harassment.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief, city vehicle tires slashed at City Hall.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway.

7100 block 208th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another agency in a burglary.

21500 block Highway 99: Trespass, man arrested for refusing to leave a car dealership.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.

6000 block Park Way: Civil.

3500 block 188th Street Southwest: Civil.

20700 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

June 10

17200 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest, possession of a controlled substance.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Court-order violation.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offense.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

June 11

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Missing adult.

6900 block 192nd Street Southwest: Fraud.

20300 block Highway 99: Second-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Court-order violation, domestic violence.

6100 block 182nd Street Southwest: First-degree criminal impersonation, first-degree theft.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

17200 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

3100 block 170th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.

16800 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil paper service.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost property, lost or stolen plate.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found credit card.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, firearm surrender.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, warrant.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Rape.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

16400 block 40th Place West: Misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

June 12

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft and warrants.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting, warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Missing adult.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

6600 block 193rd Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

19500 block Highway 99: Disorderly conduct.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offense.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense.

17300 block 38th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

17400 block 37th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.

18700 block 52nd Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.

6300 block 183rd Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

June 13

6400 block 204th Street Southwest: Trespass, third-degree theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: Animal complaint; cat found.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Juvenile runaway.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree felony assault, third-degree theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Found property.

3600 block 188th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, possible order violation.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

20700 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, reckless driving.

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: Threats, harassment.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

5400 block 189th Street Southwest: Felony theft.

19000 block 33rd Avenue West: Fraud.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft from Fred Meyer.

17600 block Highway 99: Weapons violation, brandishing a firearm.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

4300 block 188th Street Southwest: Domestic verbal violence.

5000 block 192nd Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle.

June 14

6300 block 180th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19900 block 64th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Collision, hit-and-run unattended.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree, misdemeanor theft.

52nd Avenue West / 188th Street Southwest: Collision, hit-and-run, suspended driver.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespass.

7000 block 208th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree robbery.

6100 block 190th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault between roommates.

20100 block Cedar Valley Road: Lynnwood police assisted another agency.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Second-degree felony theft.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

156th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespass.

