Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 8-14, 2025

June 8
17500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor domestic assault.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft at Shell.
6000 block 196th Street Southwest: DUI.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: First-degree felony theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
19800 block 40th Avenue West: Civil.
20100 block 44th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl at a hotel.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Weapons violation, weapon incident.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
18600 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
June 9
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: DUI.
19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft and minor in possession.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Harassment.
17000 block 32nd Avenue West: Civil.
7100 block 188th Place Southwest: Trespass, drunk man trespass at 3 a.m. and “forgets his weed and sex toy in woman’s driveway.”
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft.
19700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.
17800 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
20900 block 61st Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
18500 block 66th Avenue West: Harassment.
19100 block 44th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief, city vehicle tires slashed at City Hall.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway.
7100 block 208th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another agency in a burglary.
21500 block Highway 99: Trespass, man arrested for refusing to leave a car dealership.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.
6000 block Park Way: Civil.
3500 block 188th Street Southwest: Civil.
20700 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
June 10
17200 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest, possession of a controlled substance.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Court-order violation.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offense.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
June 11
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Missing adult.
6900 block 192nd Street Southwest: Fraud.
20300 block Highway 99: Second-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Court-order violation, domestic violence.
6100 block 182nd Street Southwest: First-degree criminal impersonation, first-degree theft.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
17200 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
3100 block 170th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
16800 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil paper service.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost property, lost or stolen plate.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found credit card.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, firearm surrender.
5600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, warrant.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Rape.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
16400 block 40th Place West: Misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
June 12
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft and warrants.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting, warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
19100 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Missing adult.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
6600 block 193rd Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
19500 block Highway 99: Disorderly conduct.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offense.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense.
17300 block 38th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
17400 block 37th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.
18700 block 52nd Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.
6300 block 183rd Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
June 13
6400 block 204th Street Southwest: Trespass, third-degree theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: Animal complaint; cat found.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Juvenile runaway.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree felony assault, third-degree theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Found property.
3600 block 188th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, possible order violation.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
20700 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, reckless driving.
4800 block 176th Street Southwest: Threats, harassment.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
5400 block 189th Street Southwest: Felony theft.
19000 block 33rd Avenue West: Fraud.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft from Fred Meyer.
17600 block Highway 99: Weapons violation, brandishing a firearm.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
4300 block 188th Street Southwest: Domestic verbal violence.
5000 block 192nd Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle.
June 14
6300 block 180th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19900 block 64th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Collision, hit-and-run unattended.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree, misdemeanor theft.
52nd Avenue West / 188th Street Southwest: Collision, hit-and-run, suspended driver.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespass.
7000 block 208th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree robbery.
6100 block 190th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault between roommates.
20100 block Cedar Valley Road: Lynnwood police assisted another agency.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Second-degree felony theft.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
156th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespass.
