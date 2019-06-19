Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 9-15, 2019

June 9

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: The victim of a vehicle prowl reported credit card stolen. The card was reported to have been used to make unauthorized purchases at Fred Meyer.

5700 block 173rd Place Southwest: Police investigated parents accused of allegedly abusing their developmentally disabled son.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police are investigating a sex offense after learning of an alleged intimate relationship between a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported to have occurred at Car Toys. Subwoofers and stereo amps were stolen.

19700 block Highway 99: A reported theft from Dollar Tree led to the arrest of a warrant suspect.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a man and woman. No physical assault was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for allegedly shoplifting electronics, jewelry and clothing from Value Village.

19400 block Highway 99: Two suspects who could not pay the bill for their meals at Shari’s Cafe and Pies were arrested. Police also found an unreported amount of methamphetamine, a large amount of other drug paraphernalia and brass knuckles in one suspect’s possession.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was reported to have been harassing Starbucks employees by phone over the course of two weeks. No threats were reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled at 24 Hour Fitness.

June 10

19400 block 44th Avenue West: A felony warrant suspect was arrested after violating a protection order.

1000 block 164th Street Southwest: A man walking down the street was arrested for multiple warrants and possession of drug paraphernalia.

52nd Avenue West/208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported to have been stolen and then found in less than an hour.

3000 block 173rd Place West: A man reported his ex-girlfriend stole his clothing after the couple broke up.

18700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from Brody’s Mufflers Brakes and Radiators.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked in front of a residence.

June 11

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A DUI suspect was arrested.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.

18200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

17200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting from Walmart.

6500 block 193rd Street Southwest: A rear license plate was reported stolen.

6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a DUI.

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported drug overdose in Scriber Lake Park. Drug paraphernalia was found at the scene and the suspect was trespassed from the park.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A window was reported broken at Lynnwood Dental Excellence.

June 12

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A juvenile male was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and possession of marijuana.

19500 block 70th Place West: The victim of a suspected case of fraud reported receiving a credit card in the mail for an account they did not open.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Meadowdale Middle School parking lot. Nothing was reported stolen.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man and woman fled police custody in a stolen vehicle after shoplifting from Kohl’s.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

19000 block 64th Avenue West: Two men were arrested in Daleway Park for outstanding warrants. One of the men also had drug paraphernalia in his possession.

June 13

17400 block Highway 99: A female driver arrested for DUI after crashing her vehicle.

17200 block Highway 99: A man was reported to have stolen a bicycle.

17200 block Highway 99: A man was reported to have grabbed multiple women at Walmart. The victims included a 9-year-old girl.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A purse was reported to have grabbed and stolen a purse at Costco.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a suspect for second-degree trespassing at Fred Meyer.

June 14

18300 block Hurst Road: A man was reported to have punched his roommate in the face.

17200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in the Walmart parking lot.

5800 block 186th Place West: A vehicle was stolen while parked in front of a residence.

4900 block 194th Street Southwest: Police responded to the reported theft of a camera and an undisclosed amount of money.

June 15

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting and robbing another man in Scriber Lake Park. The victim reported the suspect punched him, took him to the ground and stole $50. The male suspect arrested had $50 in his possession.

5300 block 206th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault after she was reported to have punched a man.

16500 block 44th Avenue West: One juvenile male was arrested for a DUI after the vehicle he was driving rolled over. One juvenile male passenger was transported to the hospital.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A purse was reported to have been snatched from a local business.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police arrested a suspect for drug possession.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Best Buy.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police received reports of two individuals in a vehicle parked in the Nordstrom Rack parking lot using drugs. When police arrived, one suspect was gone and the other was arrested for two felony warrants and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police also found a stolen scooter in the back of the vehicle.

