Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 9-15, 2024

June 9

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6900 block 196th Street Southwest:A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A weapon found in an abandoned storage unit was turned in to police.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

17100 block 36th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI, obstruction of police, violation of an ignition interlock device and driving without a valid license.

3000 block 177th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

17900 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

6300 block 183rd Place Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

6000 block 183rd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

6700 block 202nd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

June 10

4700 block 183rd Place Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: Felony harassment was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: An animal complaint was made.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Two males were arrested for breaking into a soda machine and were later found in possession of a stolen vehicle.

16800 block Highway 99: Identity theft and trespassing were reported.

44th Avenue West/194th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block 51st Place West: Malicious mischief was reported during an instance of domestic violence involving a minor.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

6100 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

June 11

19300 block Highway 99:A burglary was reported.

18000 block 56th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block Highway 99:A burglary was reported.

19300 block Highway 99:A burglary was reported.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18405 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18305 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual making false statements after a theft.

19401 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17820 46th Place West: Police made a warrant arrest.

20600 block 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Two counts of identity theft were reported.

June 12

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.

6100 block 208th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

17900 block Highway 99: A felony theft involving a prowled vehicle was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18800 block Highway 99: An individual was found in possession of a dangerous weapon.

16900 block 56th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

20700 block 44th Avenue: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20200 block 54th Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest after domestic violence was reported.

June 13

6200 block 170th Place Southwest: A juvenile was reported missing and found.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18800 block 33rd Avenue West: A court order was violated.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

16800 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

5800 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20000 block Cedar Valley Road: Police made a warrant arrest.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault and obstruction were reported.

19200 block 68th Avenue West: A felony theft involving a prowled vehicle was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

June 14

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Threats were made.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A court order was violated.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17300 block I5 Northbound: An individual attempted to elude police.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

June 15

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 76th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

16700 block 66th Avenue West: Live ammunition was found on a roadway.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A protective court order was violated during an instance of domestic violence.