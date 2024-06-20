Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 9-15, 2024

June 9
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6900 block 196th Street Southwest:A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A weapon found in an abandoned storage unit was turned in to police.
20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
17100 block 36th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI, obstruction of police, violation of an ignition interlock device and driving without a valid license.
3000 block 177th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
17900 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
6300 block 183rd Place Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
6000 block 183rd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
6700 block 202nd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
June 10
4700 block 183rd Place Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
20300 block 52nd Avenue West: Felony harassment was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6800 block 208th Street Southwest: An animal complaint was made.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Two males were arrested for breaking into a soda machine and were later found in possession of a stolen vehicle.
16800 block Highway 99: Identity theft and trespassing were reported.
44th Avenue West/194th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block 51st Place West: Malicious mischief was reported during an instance of domestic violence involving a minor.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
6100 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
June 11
19300 block Highway 99:A burglary was reported.
18000 block 56th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.
20800 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block Highway 99:A burglary was reported.
19300 block Highway 99:A burglary was reported.
4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18405 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18305 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual making false statements after a theft.
19401 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17820 46th Place West: Police made a warrant arrest.
20600 block 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: Two counts of identity theft were reported.
June 12
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.
6100 block 208th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.
17900 block Highway 99: A felony theft involving a prowled vehicle was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18800 block Highway 99: An individual was found in possession of a dangerous weapon.
16900 block 56th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
20700 block 44th Avenue: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20200 block 54th Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest after domestic violence was reported.
June 13
6200 block 170th Place Southwest: A juvenile was reported missing and found.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18800 block 33rd Avenue West: A court order was violated.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
16800 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
5800 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20000 block Cedar Valley Road: Police made a warrant arrest.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault and obstruction were reported.
19200 block 68th Avenue West: A felony theft involving a prowled vehicle was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
18500 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
June 14
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Threats were made.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A court order was violated.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17300 block I5 Northbound: An individual attempted to elude police.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
June 15
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway:
16700 block 52nd Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 76th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
16700 block 66th Avenue West: Live ammunition was found on a roadway.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A protective court order was violated during an instance of domestic violence.
