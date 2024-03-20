Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 10-16, 2024

March 10
20800 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Criminal impersonation and false statements were reported.
4100 block 198th Street Southwest: A Lyft driver was the victim of a misdemeanor assault.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17800 block 46th Place West: Trespassing was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Felony assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
18300 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17800 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19700 block Highway 99: A collision was reported.
22500 block 51st Avenue West: Police assisted another agency with the services of its K9 unit.
18700 block 40th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
24100 block Highway 99: Police assisted another agency with the services of its K9 unit.
21900 block 66th Avenue West: Police assisted another agency with an assault.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A trespassing man was arrested for misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3900 block 178th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20900 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
March 11
16800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
21600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
6400 block 204th Street Southwest: Felony attempted burglary and malicious mischief were reported.
17800 block 46th Place West: A juvenile was reported to have trespassed.
18300 block 36th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A weapons violation was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses, including an ignition interlock violation, were reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
18300 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
March 12
18000 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 168th Street Southwest: An animal complaint was made.
196th Street Southwest / 76th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including driving on a suspended license, were reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
64th Avenue West / 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
March 13
20000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
17900 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including failure to transfer a title, were reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19900 block 53rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
20100 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
March 14
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20900 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony assault was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5400 block 206th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19400 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.
28900 block 15th Avenue Northeast: Police assisted another agency using its K9 units.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
March 15
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19900 block Scriber Lake Road: An unspecified item was recovered after reports of a stolen vehicle.
18000 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
15300 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Juveniles participated in mutual combat.
5700 block 204th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
68th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.
March 16
6300 block 194th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Scriber Lake Road/196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17800 block 46th Place West: A trespassing individual was arrested for misdemeanor theft.
18300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
6400 block 165th Place Southwest: A juvenile was reported missing.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
1000 block 112th Street Southwest: Police assisted another agency using its K9 units.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
