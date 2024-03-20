Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 10-16, 2024

March 10

20800 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Criminal impersonation and false statements were reported.

4100 block 198th Street Southwest: A Lyft driver was the victim of a misdemeanor assault.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17800 block 46th Place West: Trespassing was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Felony assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

18300 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17800 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19700 block Highway 99: A collision was reported.

22500 block 51st Avenue West: Police assisted another agency with the services of its K9 unit.

18700 block 40th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

24100 block Highway 99: Police assisted another agency with the services of its K9 unit.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: Police assisted another agency with an assault.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A trespassing man was arrested for misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3900 block 178th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20900 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

March 11

16800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

21600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

6400 block 204th Street Southwest: Felony attempted burglary and malicious mischief were reported.

17800 block 46th Place West: A juvenile was reported to have trespassed.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A weapons violation was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses, including an ignition interlock violation, were reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

18300 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

March 12

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 168th Street Southwest: An animal complaint was made.

196th Street Southwest / 76th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including driving on a suspended license, were reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

64th Avenue West / 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

March 13

20000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

17900 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including failure to transfer a title, were reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19900 block 53rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

20100 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

March 14

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20900 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony assault was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5400 block 206th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19400 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.

28900 block 15th Avenue Northeast: Police assisted another agency using its K9 units.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

March 15

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19900 block Scriber Lake Road: An unspecified item was recovered after reports of a stolen vehicle.

18000 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

15300 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Juveniles participated in mutual combat.

5700 block 204th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

68th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.

March 16

6300 block 194th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Scriber Lake Road/196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17800 block 46th Place West: A trespassing individual was arrested for misdemeanor theft.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

6400 block 165th Place Southwest: A juvenile was reported missing.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

1000 block 112th Street Southwest: Police assisted another agency using its K9 units.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.