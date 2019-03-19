Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 10-17, 2019

March 10

4500 block 200th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a DUI after getting her vehicle stuck while attempting to drive over a 2 1/2-foot tall wall. Police found two empty 50 milliliter liquor bottles in the vehicle.

6200 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance after police responded to a complaint. Police found 5.01 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

17800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for assault after his girlfriend reported he punched her multiple times. She said this is not the first time he has hit her.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A woman reported her vehicle had been stolen from the Woodland Greens Apartment complex parking lot. She said she left it running for five minutes to warm up.

19200 block Highway 99: An employee of Central Welding Supply reported the store was burglarized. The store was ransacked and $22,333 in merchandise was reported stolen.

18300 block 40th Avenue West: A man reported someone sent a small package with 0.81 grams of methamphetamine to him through the mail.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for shoplifting from JC Penney. He attempted to steal multiple pairs of shoes and jeans valued at $328. Police also found 013 grams of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia on him. The man was trespassed from Alderwood Mall.

March 11

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman reported a case of fraud after receiving alerts that her debit card had been used multiple times at the mall while she was working. She said her purse was stolen after she forgot it in the restroom at work. She reported $226.86 was charged to her card.

20200 block Cedar Valley Road: A man reported his work vehicle was stolen overnight while it was parked behind his business. The vehicle was locked. There was broken glass from the vehicle left behind.

1930 block 60th Avenue West: A man was arrested for shoplifting from Hobby Lobby. He was reported to have stolen three cans of spray paint valued at $17.97. The man was trespassed from the store.

5900 block 176th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for assault and malicious mischief after an argument with her daughter became physical. The woman’s daughter said her mother pushed her out the front door after telling her to leave the home.

17200 block Highway 99: A Walmart employee reported finding a small bag of heroin in the parking lot.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: A man was arrested for two warrants for driving without a license. While searching him at the station, police found drug paraphernalia in his pocket.

March 12

19500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.

3100 block 177th Place Southwest: A man reported his home had been broken into while he was at work. The suspect is believed to have gained entry through a basement window, which was found broken. He reported a 42-inch Samsung LED television and collection of “Magic: The Gathering” cards were stolen. The total value of the stolen items was $10,700.

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A man was arrested after police found him smoking meth behind a tree at Scriber Lake Park. He trespassed from the park.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm after Car Craft employees reported finding a gun in a repossessed vehicle. The man was a convicted felon.

20900 block 45th Avenue West: A woman reported a man stole two packages from her front porch. The packages contained a pair of hiking boots from REI and a curtain panel from Target. The total value of stolen items was $97.

18800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a DUI after police responded to multiple reports of a vehicle being driven recklessly. The man admitted to have been drinking.

March 13

1900 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was arrested for multiple warrants and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police found an unknown amount of heroin in a bag in the woman’s purse. The woman told police it was sugar mixed with vinegar.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle was stolen while it was parked in front of his residence. He said the vehicle was valued at $500 and two carseats in the back of the vehicle were valued at $50 each.

3000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman reported her vehicle was prowled while she was at a dental appointment. She reported her purse — containing her wallet, $1,000 in cash and multiple credit cards — was in the vehicle. She said she received alerts of fraudulent activity from her financial institution informing her of multiple transactions in Kirkland.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman reported someone stole $100 in cash and her bank card from her wallet while she was at work. She reported someone attempted to use her card for a $400 transaction at Fred Meyer that was declined.

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A U.S. Bank employee reported a woman attempting to cash forged check for $2,400. The employee confirmed with the signer of the check that it was a forgery.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A woman reported her vehicle had been prowled while it was parked in the Red Robin parking lot. The driver-side window had been smashed and a backpack containing a mini taser, books and documents were reported stolen.

March 14

20100 block 44th Avenue West: A woman reported a man attempted to extort money and/or drugs from her to collect a debt from her brother-in-law. She said her brother-in-law lives with her and her husband, and is a drug addict. The man approached her while she was taking a smoke break behind her job. She said the man had a gun.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a reported domestic dispute between a man and woman at the La Quinta Inn. Neighbors reported the two were yelling and that they heard banging. Police found no signs the dispute became physical.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled while it was parked in the AMC Theater parking lot. The vehicle’s driver-side window had been smashed. He reported a backpack with his Apple MacBook laptop, computer charger and phone charger was stolen. The total value of stolen items was $1,450.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for multiple warrants after police ran a license plate check on his vehicle. While searching his vehicle, police found 0.12 grams of heroin and other drug paraphernalia.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: A man reported his work vehicle had been prowled overnight. The man works for the City of Lynnwood and the vehicle belongs to the city. The man said a gas credit card and several receipts were stolen. Police found shaved keys — used to break into vehicles — at the scene.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Three females — two of whom were juveniles — were arrested for shoplifting from Kohl’s and Target. The juveniles were released to their mothers.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for shoplifting shoes and jeans from Kohl’s. The total value of the stolen items was $478.29.

March 15

20700 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from Walgreens. Police followed her to the Rodeo Inn, where she was staying. She said she was shoplifting items to return for cash and store credit. The value of the stolen items was $236.78.

11000 Evergreen Way: A woman was arrested in Everett for multiple warrants out of Lynnwood.

17200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting packets of dog food from Walmart. The dog food was valued at $5.40.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Nordstrom store employees reported a theft that occurred on March 13 caught on video surveillance. Footage showed a man and a woman stealing seven pairs of Gucci sunglasses. The total value of the glasses was $3,755.

18800 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for driving with a suspended license during a traffic stop.

March 16

168th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A woman reported someone threw a rock through the windshield of her vehicle while she was driving.

17900 block Highway 99: A man reported someone cut a hole in his chain-link fence, causing $100 in damage. Police found a working flashlight from a bike that may have belonged to the suspect. Nothing was reported stolen.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for shoplifting two jackets from Macy’s. The jackets were valued at $288.45. Police also found drug paraphernalia in the man’s backpack.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault after police responded to reports of a boyfriend and girlfriend fighting in their apartment. The woman was crying when police arrived and she had scratch marks on her neck. Neighbors said this is not the first time the couple has argued.

181st Place Southwest/44th Avenue West: A juvenile male was arrested for throwing rocks at two vehicles, causing damage to one vehicle’s windshield and the other vehicle’s front passenger window. It is unknown if the suspect was responsible for the previous report of a rock being thrown at a woman’s windshield. The suspect was transported to Denney Youth Center

5700 block 186th Place Southwest: A woman reported her vehicle — a white 2017 Subaru Outback — had been stolen from in front of her residence. Inside the vehicle was her purse containing her wallet and credit cards, an Under Armor backpack and a pair of Beats headphones. She said her car was locked and she received alerts of fraudulent activity from her credit card company.

6100 block 176th Street Southwest: A Village Market employee reported a man and woman stole two security cameras mounted outside of the store. The cameras were valued at $400.

March 17

16700 block 48th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a DUI after police pulled him over for speeding and not using a turning signal.

18400 block 52nd Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle — a 1998 Honda Civic — had been stolen overnight. He said he may have left it unlocked and nothing of value was inside at the time it was taken.

3600 175th Street Southwest: A man reported his wallet was stolen and someone applied for an American Express credit card in his name. The wallet contained the man’s Social Security card, ID card, debit card, EBT card and $20 in cash.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Three men stole five pairs of Burberry glasses frames from the Lenscrafters kiosk in Macy’s. The frames were $265 each.

19500 block Highway 99: Police found drug paraphernalia concealed inside the sports bra of a female inmate at the Lynnwood City Jail.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a DUI and driving with a suspended license. The passenger in the vehicle was also arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.

