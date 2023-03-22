Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 12-18, 2023

March 12

19700 Scriber Lake Road: A felony theft was reported.

6500 208th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18300 42nd place West: A court order was violated.

3100 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.

3100 Alderwood Mall boulevard: A misdemeanor assault occurred.

5700 168th Street Southwest: A weapons violation was reported.

18600 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver with a warrant was arrested for multiple driving offenses.

5200 196th Street Southwest: An individual trespassed at the park and lied about their name.

18700 44th Avenue West: A driver committed multiple driving offenses.

19200 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 196th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

March 13

18700 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4500 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was committed by an individual who also illegally modified their ignition interlock.

18200 Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19400 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20900 52nd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

19500 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

5000 168th Street Southwest: Child abuse was reported.

4000 198th Street Southwest: Felony theft with extenuating circumstances was reported.

2900 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 202nd Street Southwest: Threats were made.

6200 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute involving a minor was reported.

16600 Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

March 14

2900 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20400 54th Avenue West: A court order was violated.

19700 48th Avenue West: A court order was violated.

18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple offenses, including modifying their ignition interlock device and driving with a suspended license.

21700 Highway 99: Girl Scout cookies were stolen.

4900 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19200 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4100 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported during a dine-and-dash incident.

18300 48th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

3200 184th Street Southwest: Two shoplifters ran from the police. One of them was carrying a gun.

18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

8400 220th Street Southwest: Police assisted Edmonds police with a K9 tracking operation.

18600 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Harassment was reported.

19300 44th Avenue West: A firearm was found.

19300 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19700 68th Avenue West: A domestic dispute involving a minor was reported.

19200 44th Avenue West: Trespassing occurred.

18200 52nd Avenue West: A court order was violated.

18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

March 15

3200 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported. An individual was later found in possession of the stolen property.

5900 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6200 200th Street Southwest: Intimate images were shared without permission during a domestic dispute.

18300 Highway 99: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.

2500 196th Street Southwest: A suspect attempted to elude police in a stolen vehicle after a hit-and-run collision.

19700 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

19100 46th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5100 168th Street Southwest: A juvenile shoplifted.

16700 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18700 Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

7600 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

18400 Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

3000 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

6200 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

5600 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.

March 16

18600 67th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18400 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4900 194th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4100 Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

16800 Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft via pickpocketing was reported.

19700 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.

18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3700 196th Street Southwest: A dog bite was reported.

18900 29th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

3000 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 Alderwood Mall boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4300 Alderwood Mall boulevard: A gun was found.

19200 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 208th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

March 17

3200 Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported and police arrested an individual with a warrant.

17500 Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

22000 36th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

4900 180th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4600 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17800 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5000 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

5200 190th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4600 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

5900 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

19900 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

20800 Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.

3100 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3500 172nd Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.

March 18

3000 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle owner interrupted a prowler and the suspect drove toward the owner while fleeing.

4500 176th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

20800 67th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

4600 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

44th Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver was arrested for DUI after they caused an accident.

18600 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was involved in a misdemeanor assault.

3200 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19400 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3000 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 50th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

19800 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Alderwood Mall: A misdemeanor theft was reported.