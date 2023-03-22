Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 12-18, 2023

March 12
19700 Scriber Lake Road: A felony theft was reported.
6500 208th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.
20800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18300 42nd place West: A court order was violated.
3100 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.
3100 Alderwood Mall boulevard: A misdemeanor assault occurred.
5700 168th Street Southwest: A weapons violation was reported.
18600 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver with a warrant was arrested for multiple driving offenses.
5200 196th Street Southwest: An individual trespassed at the park and lied about their name.
18700 44th Avenue West: A driver committed multiple driving offenses.
19200 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 196th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
March 13
18700 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4500 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was committed by an individual who also illegally modified their ignition interlock.
18200 Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
19400 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20900 52nd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
19500 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5000 168th Street Southwest: Child abuse was reported.
4000 198th Street Southwest: Felony theft with extenuating circumstances was reported.
2900 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 202nd Street Southwest: Threats were made.
6200 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute involving a minor was reported.
16600 Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
March 14
2900 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20400 54th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
19700 48th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple offenses, including modifying their ignition interlock device and driving with a suspended license.
21700 Highway 99: Girl Scout cookies were stolen.
4900 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19200 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4100 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported during a dine-and-dash incident.
18300 48th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
3200 184th Street Southwest: Two shoplifters ran from the police. One of them was carrying a gun.
18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
8400 220th Street Southwest: Police assisted Edmonds police with a K9 tracking operation.
18600 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Harassment was reported.
19300 44th Avenue West: A firearm was found.
19300 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19700 68th Avenue West: A domestic dispute involving a minor was reported.
19200 44th Avenue West: Trespassing occurred.
18200 52nd Avenue West: A court order was violated.
18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
March 15
3200 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported. An individual was later found in possession of the stolen property.
5900 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6200 200th Street Southwest: Intimate images were shared without permission during a domestic dispute.
18300 Highway 99: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.
2500 196th Street Southwest: A suspect attempted to elude police in a stolen vehicle after a hit-and-run collision.
19700 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
19100 46th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
5100 168th Street Southwest: A juvenile shoplifted.
16700 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18700 Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
7600 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.
18400 Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
3000 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
6200 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
5600 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.
March 16
18600 67th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18400 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4900 194th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4100 Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
16800 Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
18300 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft via pickpocketing was reported.
19700 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.
18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3700 196th Street Southwest: A dog bite was reported.
18900 29th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
3000 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 Alderwood Mall boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4300 Alderwood Mall boulevard: A gun was found.
19200 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 208th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
March 17
3200 Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported and police arrested an individual with a warrant.
17500 Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
22000 36th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
4900 180th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4600 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17800 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5000 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
5200 190th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4600 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
5900 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
19900 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
20800 Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.
3000 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3100 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3500 172nd Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.
March 18
3000 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle owner interrupted a prowler and the suspect drove toward the owner while fleeing.
4500 176th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
20800 67th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
4600 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
44th Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver was arrested for DUI after they caused an accident.
18600 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was involved in a misdemeanor assault.
3200 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19400 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.
3000 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 50th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
19800 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Alderwood Mall: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
