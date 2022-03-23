Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 13-19, 2022

March 13
19000 block 64th Avenue West: A felony burglary was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a fourth-degree assault.
23800 block Highway 99: Police assisted Edmonds police with a K9 unit.
16900 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls about an assault.
17300 block 34th Place West: A residential burglary was reported.
4800 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was found in possession of fentanyl pills. The subject was provided drug diversion information and sent on their way.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest:A third-degree assault, third-degree theft with possession of a dangerous weapon, and obstructing justice was reported.
16900 block Highway 99: Police assisted Mill Creek Police with a domestic violence call.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic violence call occurred.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.
20400 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject was cited for trespassing.
March 14
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
11600 block Northeast 195th Street: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19500 block Highway 99: A stolen firearm was recovered.
20100 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle window was broken. No items were reported stolen.
16600 block 71st Place West: Police responded to calls about threats between family members.
5030 block 168th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.
6900 block Fisher Road: Police assisted Edmonds police with a K9 unit.
19700 block I-5 South: A vehicle with stolen license plates failed to stop and fled at a high rate of speed.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A wallet was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.
March 15
3030 block 170th Street Southwest: A juvenile was arrested for the theft of a cell phone.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Stolen property was recovered.
4820 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19200 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Highway 99: A forgery occurred.
20200 block 68th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A citation was given to a subject for violating an ignition interlock and driving with a suspended license for the third time.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
23000 block 106th Avenue West: Police assisted Edmonds police with a stolen vehicle recovery.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle with stolen license plates fed from police.
March 16
18200 block 36th Avenue West: A physical domestic assault occurred.
3300 block 112th Place Southeast: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 unit.
17700 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to calls about alleged abuse of a disabled adult.
18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree felony theft was reported.
5800 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a possible attempted burglary.
March 17
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft and a stolen vehicle were reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported from Ulta.
18300 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for trespassing.
4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen purse was found.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A locker was broken into at 24 Hour Fitness. The victim’s vehicle was stolen as well as multiple credit cards.
16800 block 55th Place West: Police responded to calls of a home invasion.
3600 block Hoyt Avenue: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 unit.
19400 block Highway 99: A subject tried to purchase items with counterfeit currency.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
122nd Place Northeast/45th Avenue Northeast: Police assisted Marysville police with a K9 unit.
March 18
19600 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle crashed into a telephone pole. Four minors were in the vehicle and all were transported to the hospital.
4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A first-degree felony assault was reported.
20700 block 55th Avenue West: A felony theft occurred.
19700 block Scriber Lake Road: Trash was dumped on a subject’s property.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.
18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An iPhone was reported stolen.
19030 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen. The subject was caught and the converter was returned to the owner.
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.
5600 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to calls of a residential burglary.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Stolen property was recovered.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject eluded police.
168th Street Southwest / Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
24300 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
6800 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a physical domestic violence call.
March 19
19200 block 44th Avenue West: A laptop was stolen.
5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject with multiple warrants was caught stealing. The subject was provided a court date and then released due to jail booking restrictions.
16800 block Cobblestone Drive: Police responded to a domestic violence assault call.
