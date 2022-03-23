Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 13-19, 2022

March 13

19000 block 64th Avenue West: A felony burglary was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a fourth-degree assault.

23800 block Highway 99: Police assisted Edmonds police with a K9 unit.

16900 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls about an assault.

17300 block 34th Place West: A residential burglary was reported.

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was found in possession of fentanyl pills. The subject was provided drug diversion information and sent on their way.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest:A third-degree assault, third-degree theft with possession of a dangerous weapon, and obstructing justice was reported.

16900 block Highway 99: Police assisted Mill Creek Police with a domestic violence call.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic violence call occurred.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

20400 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject was cited for trespassing.

March 14

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

11600 block Northeast 195th Street: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19500 block Highway 99: A stolen firearm was recovered.

20100 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle window was broken. No items were reported stolen.

16600 block 71st Place West: Police responded to calls about threats between family members.

5030 block 168th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.

6900 block Fisher Road: Police assisted Edmonds police with a K9 unit.

19700 block I-5 South: A vehicle with stolen license plates failed to stop and fled at a high rate of speed.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A wallet was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

March 15

3030 block 170th Street Southwest: A juvenile was arrested for the theft of a cell phone.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Stolen property was recovered.

4820 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19200 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Highway 99: A forgery occurred.

20200 block 68th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A citation was given to a subject for violating an ignition interlock and driving with a suspended license for the third time.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

23000 block 106th Avenue West: Police assisted Edmonds police with a stolen vehicle recovery.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle with stolen license plates fed from police.

March 16

18200 block 36th Avenue West: A physical domestic assault occurred.

3300 block 112th Place Southeast: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 unit.

17700 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to calls about alleged abuse of a disabled adult.

18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

5800 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a possible attempted burglary.

March 17

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft and a stolen vehicle were reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported from Ulta.

18300 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for trespassing.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen purse was found.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A locker was broken into at 24 Hour Fitness. The victim’s vehicle was stolen as well as multiple credit cards.

16800 block 55th Place West: Police responded to calls of a home invasion.

3600 block Hoyt Avenue: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 unit.

19400 block Highway 99: A subject tried to purchase items with counterfeit currency.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

122nd Place Northeast/45th Avenue Northeast: Police assisted Marysville police with a K9 unit.

March 18

19600 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle crashed into a telephone pole. Four minors were in the vehicle and all were transported to the hospital.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A first-degree felony assault was reported.

20700 block 55th Avenue West: A felony theft occurred.

19700 block Scriber Lake Road: Trash was dumped on a subject’s property.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An iPhone was reported stolen.

19030 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen. The subject was caught and the converter was returned to the owner.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

5600 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to calls of a residential burglary.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Stolen property was recovered.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject eluded police.

168th Street Southwest / Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

24300 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a physical domestic violence call.

March 19

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A laptop was stolen.

5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject with multiple warrants was caught stealing. The subject was provided a court date and then released due to jail booking restrictions.

16800 block Cobblestone Drive: Police responded to a domestic violence assault call.