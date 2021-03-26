Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 14-22, 2021

March 14

4100 block 189th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for felony domestic assault.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

19200 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving with no ignition interlock device and driving with a suspended license.

7000 block 210th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported at Fred Meyer.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: An intoxicated man was removed from a business.

March 15

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

17400 block Highway 99: A rape was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

19900 block 53rd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

17100 block 18th Place West: The Lynnwood Police Department K9 unit assisted another agency.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor was theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

March 16

18300 block 36th Avenue West: Police received a report about an online scam for dogs.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A court order violation occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

20400 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported, however no assault occurred.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for felony drug charge.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

52nd Avenue West Highway 99: A subject with a replica firearm was contacted by police.

21600 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

March 17

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police conducted a welfare check.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: Police investigated a possible case of senior abuse involving a man taking money from his father.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Unknown subjects damaged a door handle and a roll-up garage door.

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl and items were stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

18000 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for traffic offenses.

March 18

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for an out-of-state warrant.

19900 block 40th Avenue West: A suspect was cited for damaging property.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.

19300 block 44th Avenue West:A warrant subject was arrested.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect was cited for theft and possession of a dangerous weapon.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was occurred.

March 19

6900 block 190th Street Southwest: A man reported being a victim of fraud after sending $32,000.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a welfare check at a shop.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was removed from the location.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A felony theft occurred.

17300 block 32nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

March 20

19400 block 52nd Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Diapers, detergent pods and beer were reported stolen from Fred Meyer.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for possession of stolen property and also gave police a false identity.

19100 block Interstate 5 Southbound: A man was cited during a traffic stop for driving without an ignition interlock device.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A court order violation was reported.

3800 block 188th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for DUI.

20800 block 61st Avenue West: A firearm was reported stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer.

20900 block 53rd Avenue West: Several vehicles were prowled.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

64th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision was reported.

March 21

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A sex crime was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was cited at Fred Meyer and released from the scene.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft occurred at Best Buy.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

21000 block 61st Avenue West: A misdemeanor vehicle prowl was reported. A wallet containing the victim’s debit cards were stolen.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject reported a misdemeanor domestic assault that occured on March 5.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony theft occurred.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for a felony warrant.

20200 block 60th Avenue West: Police arrested a subject for violating a court order and booked the subject into Lynnwood Jail.

17800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A van was stolen overnight from an apartment complex parking lot.

March 22

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was removed from Best Buy.

7100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police investigated a burglary.

20700 block 60th Avenue West: A disturbance involving a civil dispute over property line was reported.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: A man pointed a handgun at his landlord and threatened to shoot her.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16600 block 37th Place West: Mail was reported stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was removed from a business.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject in possession of an illegal knife gave police a false name.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor warrant subject was arrested.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI in a stolen vehicle.

19500 block Highway 99: A gun was found in the bathroom at Safeway.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from the location.

20000 block 64th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Threats were reported.

196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for possession of a dangerous weapon.

