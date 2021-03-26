Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 14-22, 2021

March 14
4100 block 189th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for felony domestic assault.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
19200 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving with no ignition interlock device and driving with a suspended license.
7000 block 210th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported at Fred Meyer.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: An intoxicated man was removed from a business.
March 15
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
17400 block Highway 99: A rape was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
19900 block 53rd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
17100 block 18th Place West: The Lynnwood Police Department K9 unit assisted another agency.
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor was theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
March 16
18300 block 36th Avenue West: Police received a report about an online scam for dogs.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A court order violation occurred.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
20400 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported, however no assault occurred.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for felony drug charge.
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
52nd Avenue West Highway 99: A subject with a replica firearm was contacted by police.
21600 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
March 17
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police conducted a welfare check.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: Police investigated a possible case of senior abuse involving a man taking money from his father.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Unknown subjects damaged a door handle and a roll-up garage door.
5700 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl and items were stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
18000 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for traffic offenses.
March 18
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for an out-of-state warrant.
19900 block 40th Avenue West: A suspect was cited for damaging property.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.
19300 block 44th Avenue West:A warrant subject was arrested.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect was cited for theft and possession of a dangerous weapon.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was occurred.
March 19
6900 block 190th Street Southwest: A man reported being a victim of fraud after sending $32,000.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a welfare check at a shop.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was removed from the location.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A felony theft occurred.
17300 block 32nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
March 20
19400 block 52nd Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Diapers, detergent pods and beer were reported stolen from Fred Meyer.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for possession of stolen property and also gave police a false identity.
19100 block Interstate 5 Southbound: A man was cited during a traffic stop for driving without an ignition interlock device.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A court order violation was reported.
3800 block 188th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for DUI.
20800 block 61st Avenue West: A firearm was reported stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer.
20900 block 53rd Avenue West: Several vehicles were prowled.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.
64th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision was reported.
March 21
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A sex crime was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was cited at Fred Meyer and released from the scene.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft occurred at Best Buy.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.
21000 block 61st Avenue West: A misdemeanor vehicle prowl was reported. A wallet containing the victim’s debit cards were stolen.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject reported a misdemeanor domestic assault that occured on March 5.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony theft occurred.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for a felony warrant.
20200 block 60th Avenue West: Police arrested a subject for violating a court order and booked the subject into Lynnwood Jail.
17800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A van was stolen overnight from an apartment complex parking lot.
March 22
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was removed from Best Buy.
7100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police investigated a burglary.
20700 block 60th Avenue West: A disturbance involving a civil dispute over property line was reported.
19700 block 76th Avenue West: A man pointed a handgun at his landlord and threatened to shoot her.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16600 block 37th Place West: Mail was reported stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was removed from a business.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject in possession of an illegal knife gave police a false name.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor warrant subject was arrested.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI in a stolen vehicle.
19500 block Highway 99: A gun was found in the bathroom at Safeway.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from the location.
20000 block 64th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Threats were reported.
196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for possession of a dangerous weapon.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.