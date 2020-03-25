Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 15-21, 2020

March 15
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Three phones were reported stolen at Alderwood Mall.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Kohl’s. The subject also had drugs in their possession.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A man was reported to have been urinating in a parking lot facing busy street.
19500 block Highway 99: Police investigated a criminal trespass with sexual motivation at Safeway.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested — and later released — for possession of drug paraphernalia at CVS Pharmacy.
19800 block 40th Avenue West: A burglary occurred at a residence.
4000 block 182nd Place Southwest: A burglary was reported at a residence.
18400 block block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect at Kohl’s was arrested and cited.
March 16
19600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a hit-and-run vehicle collision.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported with a weapon at Beverly Elementary School.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic disturbance.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in the Alderwood Parkway Retail Center parking lot. The vehicle’s owner reported her purse was stolen out of her vehicle.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in the AMC Alderwood parking lot.
6700 block Penny Ln./6600 block 182nd St SW: Two drive-by shootings were reported in residential neighborhoods. Read more about the shootings here.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
5300 block 172nd Street Southwest: A theft occurred at a residence.
196th Street Southwest/Heinz Place: A vehicle was stolen.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting occurred at Macy’s in Alderwood Mall.
March 17
6300 block 168th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen off a vehicle.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.
18000 block 64th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.
19600 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at the Chirmar Apartment complex.
March 18
18400 block block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.
19500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in the Safeway parking lot. The owner reported that property was stolen from the vehicle.
5000 block 192nd Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at a residence.
5600 block 173rd Place Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.
18400 block block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s.
17900 block Ash Way: A shoplifting suspect at Arco gas station also was found to possess drug paraphernalia.
19801 50TH AVE West: A resident at Woodland Greens Apartments reported a theft from the complex’s communal laundry room.
5300 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at a residence and bank documents were reported stolen.
19600 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was arrested at Chirmar Apartments for trespass and property damage.
March 19
196th Street Southwest/52nd Avenue West: Police conducted a DUI arrest and also charged the driver with reckless driving.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted an arrest for fourth-degree assault.
16900 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at local beauty supply store.
17600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in the Bartell Drugs parking lot.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported verbal dispute.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An employee at Macy’s in Alderwood Mall was reported to have been stealing from the cash register.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Costco.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Two subjects were caught stealing a trombone.
20800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for brandishing a weapon.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
21400 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.
March 20
16800 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI.
7300 block Olympic View Drive: A vehicle was prowled at a residence.
Highway 99/196th Street Southwest: A man was issued a citation after he was reportedly drinking at a bus stop.
20200 block 74th Place West: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked at a residence.
March 21
2000 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest.
196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for DUI.
17500 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for DUI.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for burglarizing a construction site.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Lowe’s.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a residence.
18600 33RD AVE West: Two juveniles were arrested for shoplifting from Rite Aid.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.
6300 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
