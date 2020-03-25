Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 15-21, 2020

March 15

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Three phones were reported stolen at Alderwood Mall.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Kohl’s. The subject also had drugs in their possession.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A man was reported to have been urinating in a parking lot facing busy street.

19500 block Highway 99: Police investigated a criminal trespass with sexual motivation at Safeway.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested — and later released — for possession of drug paraphernalia at CVS Pharmacy.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: A burglary occurred at a residence.

4000 block 182nd Place Southwest: A burglary was reported at a residence.

18400 block block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect at Kohl’s was arrested and cited.

March 16

19600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a hit-and-run vehicle collision.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported with a weapon at Beverly Elementary School.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic disturbance.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in the Alderwood Parkway Retail Center parking lot. The vehicle’s owner reported her purse was stolen out of her vehicle.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in the AMC Alderwood parking lot.

6700 block Penny Ln./6600 block 182nd St SW: Two drive-by shootings were reported in residential neighborhoods. Read more about the shootings here.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

5300 block 172nd Street Southwest: A theft occurred at a residence.

196th Street Southwest/Heinz Place: A vehicle was stolen.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting occurred at Macy’s in Alderwood Mall.

March 17

6300 block 168th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen off a vehicle.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.

18000 block 64th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at the Chirmar Apartment complex.

March 18

18400 block block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.

19500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in the Safeway parking lot. The owner reported that property was stolen from the vehicle.

5000 block 192nd Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at a residence.

5600 block 173rd Place Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

18400 block block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s.

17900 block Ash Way: A shoplifting suspect at Arco gas station also was found to possess drug paraphernalia.

19801 50TH AVE West: A resident at Woodland Greens Apartments reported a theft from the complex’s communal laundry room.

5300 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at a residence and bank documents were reported stolen.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was arrested at Chirmar Apartments for trespass and property damage.

March 19

196th Street Southwest/52nd Avenue West: Police conducted a DUI arrest and also charged the driver with reckless driving.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted an arrest for fourth-degree assault.

16900 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at local beauty supply store.

17600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in the Bartell Drugs parking lot.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported verbal dispute.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An employee at Macy’s in Alderwood Mall was reported to have been stealing from the cash register.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Costco.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Two subjects were caught stealing a trombone.

20800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for brandishing a weapon.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

21400 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.

March 20

16800 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI.

7300 block Olympic View Drive: A vehicle was prowled at a residence.

Highway 99/196th Street Southwest: A man was issued a citation after he was reportedly drinking at a bus stop.

20200 block 74th Place West: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked at a residence.

March 21

2000 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest.

196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for DUI.

17500 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for DUI.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for burglarizing a construction site.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Lowe’s.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a residence.

18600 33RD AVE West: Two juveniles were arrested for shoplifting from Rite Aid.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

6300 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton