Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 16-22, 2025

March 16
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Civil.
6500 block 180th Street Southwest: Civil.
17400 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor retail theft.
20500 block 56th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor retail theft.
18900 block 46th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
5200 block 188th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault, obstruction
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, narcan administered.
18400 block Highway 99: Driving under the influence.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence.
March 17
18900 block 29th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Obstruction.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: First-degree trespass, obstruction.
0 block 36th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
20400 block 52nd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft, second-degree vehicle prowling.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree felony theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18800 block 41st Place West: Animal complaint.
5500 block 172nd Street Southwest: Burglary.
19700 block Highway 99: Verbal domestic violence.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, broken display.
19000 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, controlled substances in park, multiple warrants.
3400 block 166th Place Southwest: Verbal domestic violence, verbal threats.
16400 block 63rd Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence.
20100 block 68th Avenue West: Trespass.
March 18
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: First-degree felony theft.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Harassment, miscellaneous report.
5100 block 200th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony malicious mischief.
18400 block 101st Avenue Northeast: Sex offenses, interview assistance with Bothell Police Department.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Computer trespass.
3800 block 189th Place Southwest: Civil.
21000 block 49th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Found property.
20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.
19500 block Highway 99: Lynnwood fire crew assisted another agency.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: Third-degree theft, warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft at Macy’s.
19600 block Highway 99: Fraud, forgery, unlawful issuance of a bank check.
March 19
20000 block Cedar Valley Road: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.
17400 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses.
6900 block 190th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services, suspected child neglect.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Missing person – adult.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor juvenile theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Burglary.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft from the Apple Store.
3700 block 166th Place Southwest: Lost property, destruction of license plate.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services.
16800 block 55th Place West: Child Protective Services.
18600 block 60th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services. .
17600 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, repeat subject caught inhaling canned air.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.
3400 block 166th Place Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
March 20
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft and warrant arrest.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19600 block 68th Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Domestic, no assault.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft of wallet from fitting room.
196th Street Southwest/52nd Avenue West: Eluding police officer, reckless.
3400 block 166th Place Southwest: Civil.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
1800 block South Lake Stevens Road: Lynnwood police assisted another agency using a K9 unit.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest, own agency.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree criminal trespass.
5500 block 169th Place Southwest: Identity theft.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Suspicious circumstance, behavioral health contact.
17000 block 44th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Civil.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: First-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
March 21
17400 block Highway 99: Domestic violence protection order violation.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Disturbance.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Civil.
6000 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest for another agency.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Verbal domestic violence.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
16800 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Felony organized retail theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, paper service.
3600 block 173rd Place Southwest: Harassment.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: Identity theft.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offenses.
3600 block Larch Way Road: Suspicious circumstance, road rage involving a Tesla.
18800 block Highway 99: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.
19800 block 68th Avenue West: Third-degree malicious mischief, graffiti.
196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Warrant arrest and false statements.
19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
March 22
33rd Avenue West/18400 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree traffic offenses, driving while license suspended.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.
20200 block 68th Avenue West: Second-degree felony domestic assault.
17800 block 46th Place West: Weapons violation, unlawful possession of a firearm.
