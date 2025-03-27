Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 16-22, 2025

March 16

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Civil.

6500 block 180th Street Southwest: Civil.

17400 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor retail theft.

20500 block 56th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor retail theft.

18900 block 46th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

5200 block 188th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault, obstruction

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, narcan administered.

18400 block Highway 99: Driving under the influence.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence.

March 17

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Obstruction.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: First-degree trespass, obstruction.

0 block 36th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

20400 block 52nd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft, second-degree vehicle prowling.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree felony theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18800 block 41st Place West: Animal complaint.

5500 block 172nd Street Southwest: Burglary.

19700 block Highway 99: Verbal domestic violence.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, broken display.

19000 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, controlled substances in park, multiple warrants.

3400 block 166th Place Southwest: Verbal domestic violence, verbal threats.

16400 block 63rd Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence.

20100 block 68th Avenue West: Trespass.

March 18

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: First-degree felony theft.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Harassment, miscellaneous report.

5100 block 200th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony malicious mischief.

18400 block 101st Avenue Northeast: Sex offenses, interview assistance with Bothell Police Department.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Computer trespass.

3800 block 189th Place Southwest: Civil.

21000 block 49th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Found property.

20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.

20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.

20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.

19500 block Highway 99: Lynnwood fire crew assisted another agency.

20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.

20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Third-degree theft, warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft at Macy’s.

19600 block Highway 99: Fraud, forgery, unlawful issuance of a bank check.

March 19

20000 block Cedar Valley Road: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.

17400 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses.

6900 block 190th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services, suspected child neglect.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Missing person – adult.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor juvenile theft.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Burglary.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft from the Apple Store.

3700 block 166th Place Southwest: Lost property, destruction of license plate.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services.

16800 block 55th Place West: Child Protective Services.

18600 block 60th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services. .

17600 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, repeat subject caught inhaling canned air.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.

3400 block 166th Place Southwest: Behavioral health contact.

March 20

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft and warrant arrest.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Domestic, no assault.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft of wallet from fitting room.

196th Street Southwest/52nd Avenue West: Eluding police officer, reckless.

3400 block 166th Place Southwest: Civil.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

1800 block South Lake Stevens Road: Lynnwood police assisted another agency using a K9 unit.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest, own agency.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree criminal trespass.

5500 block 169th Place Southwest: Identity theft.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Suspicious circumstance, behavioral health contact.

17000 block 44th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Civil.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: First-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

March 21

17400 block Highway 99: Domestic violence protection order violation.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Disturbance.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Civil.

6000 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest for another agency.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Verbal domestic violence.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard:Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

16800 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Felony organized retail theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, paper service.

3600 block 173rd Place Southwest: Harassment.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: Identity theft.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offenses.

3600 block Larch Way Road: Suspicious circumstance, road rage involving a Tesla.

18800 block Highway 99: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.

19800 block 68th Avenue West: Third-degree malicious mischief, graffiti.

196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Warrant arrest and false statements.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

March 22

33rd Avenue West/18400 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree traffic offenses, driving while license suspended.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.

20200 block 68th Avenue West: Second-degree felony domestic assault.

17800 block 46th Place West: Weapons violation, unlawful possession of a firearm.

