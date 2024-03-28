Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 17-23, 2024

March 17
16600 block 37th Place West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
3900 block 169th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported to have run away.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft of a controlled substance was reported.
16600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 40th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
7000 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6300 block Dale Way: Identity theft was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault involving a juvenile was reported.
March 18
17800 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
19900 block Poplar Way: A driver was arrested for DUI.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19900 block Scriber Lake Road: A burglary was reported.
Highway 99 / 164th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
Highway 99 / 52nd Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle theft was attempted.
16400 block Highway 99: Harassment was reported.
5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3800 block 164th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
19900 block 56th Avenue West: A stolen trailer was recovered.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.
5100 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest after an instance of domestic violence.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was prowled.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
20600 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
March 19
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Criminal impersonation was reported.
20800 block 54th Avenue West: A no-contact order was violated.
19400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
6600 block 200th Street Southwest: An individual stole one motorcycle and attempted to steal another.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A trailer was stolen.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A stray dog was reported.
20800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
18300 block 36th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered and the individual responsible attempted to steal a different vehicle.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft, obstruction, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Forgery and felony theft were reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A weapons violation, unlawful possession of a firearm, was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Unlisted location: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
March 20
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Police assisted the fire department.
18500 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including fleeing from a traffic stop, were reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual in possession of a dangerous weapon who attempted to elude police.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Unlisted location: Sexual assault was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18800 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
March 21
1300 block Colby Avenue: Police assisted the Washington State Patrol.
20700 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing and located.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20800 block 49th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest of a trespassing individual.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
March 22
3500 block 184th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5000 block 208th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6200 block 183rd Place Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
18300 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6200 block 183rd Place Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
19200 block 56th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
18700 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.
18100 block 36th Avenue West:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Threats were made.
16900 block 56th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
18600 block 71st Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
March 23
3600 block 167th Place Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two misdemeanor thefts were reported.
4000 block 191st Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16600 block 41st Place West: A vehicle was stolen.
5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
54th Avenue West/176th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.