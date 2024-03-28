Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 17-23, 2024

March 17

16600 block 37th Place West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

3900 block 169th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported to have run away.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft of a controlled substance was reported.

16600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7000 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6300 block Dale Way: Identity theft was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault involving a juvenile was reported.

March 18

17800 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

19900 block Poplar Way: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19900 block Scriber Lake Road: A burglary was reported.

Highway 99 / 164th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

Highway 99 / 52nd Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle theft was attempted.

16400 block Highway 99: Harassment was reported.

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3800 block 164th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

19900 block 56th Avenue West: A stolen trailer was recovered.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.

5100 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest after an instance of domestic violence.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was prowled.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

20600 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

March 19

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Criminal impersonation was reported.

20800 block 54th Avenue West: A no-contact order was violated.

19400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

6600 block 200th Street Southwest: An individual stole one motorcycle and attempted to steal another.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A trailer was stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A stray dog was reported.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered and the individual responsible attempted to steal a different vehicle.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft, obstruction, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Forgery and felony theft were reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A weapons violation, unlawful possession of a firearm, was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Unlisted location: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

March 20

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Police assisted the fire department.

18500 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including fleeing from a traffic stop, were reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual in possession of a dangerous weapon who attempted to elude police.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Unlisted location: Sexual assault was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18800 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

March 21

1300 block Colby Avenue: Police assisted the Washington State Patrol.

20700 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing and located.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20800 block 49th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest of a trespassing individual.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

March 22

3500 block 184th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5000 block 208th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6200 block 183rd Place Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6200 block 183rd Place Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

19200 block 56th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18700 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Threats were made.

16900 block 56th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

18600 block 71st Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

March 23

3600 block 167th Place Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two misdemeanor thefts were reported.

4000 block 191st Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16600 block 41st Place West: A vehicle was stolen.

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

54th Avenue West/176th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.