Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 19-25, 2023

March 19

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: An individual stole from three lockers in one incident.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19900 block Poplar way: A felony theft occurred.

17300 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle fled from police in a dangerous manner.

3800 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3800 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A felony assault occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

March 20

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver was cited for failure to cooperate with police.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft of a license plate was reported.

17800 block Highway 99: An instance of felony malicious mischief was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A vehicle was recovered from an individual attempting to elude police.

18700 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

3500 block 184th Street Southwest: Animal abuse was reported.

Highway 99 / 196th Street Southwest: An individual was acting unlawfully on public transit.

4100 block 176th place Southwest: An unknown person broke another unknown person’s car windows.

19800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

6800 block 192nd place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

March 21

17200 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

Scriber Lake Road / 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

16700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A felony assault was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

5000 block 180th Street Southwest: A juvenile ran away.

21000 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Reckless endangerment was reported.

3000 block 176th Street Southwest: Juveniles damaged property in an instance of malicious mischief.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.

17800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

20300 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses, including driving with a suspended license.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

March 22

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

52nd place West/200th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses, including driving with a suspended license and tampering with an ignition interlock device.

19600 block 48th Avenue West: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses, including driving with a suspended license and tampering with an ignition interlock device.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Stalking was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft of a cell phone was reported.

19400 block Highway 99: A convicted felon was arrested in possession of a firearm.

18600 block I-5 South Offramp: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block 76th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

March 23

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest on a resisting individual.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

Interstate 405/Interstate 5: Police assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies with the pursuit of a suspect.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A court order violation was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was on fire.

3400 block 188th Street Southwest: A felony theft and fraud were reported.

4300 block 192nd PL Southwest: A juvenile was harassed.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: A juvenile was harassed by a gang-affiliated individual.

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

188th Street Southwest / 68th Avenue West: A bullet was found.

18100 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

20400 block 63rd place West: Identity theft was reported.

March 24

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 187th place Southwest: A driver with a warrant was arrested for multiple traffic offenses including driving with a suspended license and failure to obey.

196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A trespasser was cited for unlawful transit conduct.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual on a motorcycle fled from a traffic stop.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A missing juvenile was found.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A cell phone was stolen in an instance of misdemeanor theft.

48th Avenue West/188th Street Southwest: A stray dog was reported.

196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

20000 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.

March 25

19200 block 68th Avenue West: Harassment with threats was reported.

Alderwood Mall Parkway/184th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision occurred.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.