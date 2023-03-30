Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 19-25, 2023

March 19
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: An individual stole from three lockers in one incident.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19900 block Poplar way: A felony theft occurred.
17300 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle fled from police in a dangerous manner.
3800 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3800 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A felony assault occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
March 20
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver was cited for failure to cooperate with police.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft of a license plate was reported.
17800 block Highway 99: An instance of felony malicious mischief was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A vehicle was recovered from an individual attempting to elude police.
18700 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
3500 block 184th Street Southwest: Animal abuse was reported.
Highway 99 / 196th Street Southwest: An individual was acting unlawfully on public transit.
4100 block 176th place Southwest: An unknown person broke another unknown person’s car windows.
19800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
6800 block 192nd place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
March 21
17200 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
Scriber Lake Road / 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
16700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A felony assault was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
5000 block 180th Street Southwest: A juvenile ran away.
21000 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Reckless endangerment was reported.
3000 block 176th Street Southwest: Juveniles damaged property in an instance of malicious mischief.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2900 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.
17800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
20300 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses, including driving with a suspended license.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
March 22
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
52nd place West/200th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses, including driving with a suspended license and tampering with an ignition interlock device.
19600 block 48th Avenue West: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses, including driving with a suspended license and tampering with an ignition interlock device.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Stalking was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft of a cell phone was reported.
19400 block Highway 99: A convicted felon was arrested in possession of a firearm.
18600 block I-5 South Offramp: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block 76th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
March 23
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest on a resisting individual.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
Interstate 405/Interstate 5: Police assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies with the pursuit of a suspect.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A court order violation was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was on fire.
3400 block 188th Street Southwest: A felony theft and fraud were reported.
4300 block 192nd PL Southwest: A juvenile was harassed.
20800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: A juvenile was harassed by a gang-affiliated individual.
16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
188th Street Southwest / 68th Avenue West: A bullet was found.
18100 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
20400 block 63rd place West: Identity theft was reported.
March 24
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block 187th place Southwest: A driver with a warrant was arrested for multiple traffic offenses including driving with a suspended license and failure to obey.
196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A trespasser was cited for unlawful transit conduct.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual on a motorcycle fled from a traffic stop.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A missing juvenile was found.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A cell phone was stolen in an instance of misdemeanor theft.
48th Avenue West/188th Street Southwest: A stray dog was reported.
196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
20000 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.
March 25
19200 block 68th Avenue West: Harassment with threats was reported.
Alderwood Mall Parkway/184th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision occurred.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
