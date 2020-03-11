Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 2-6, 2020

March 2

17200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested at Walmart for multiple charges, including trespassing.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman booked and released for trespassing at Kohl’s.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at City Center Apartments.

3400 block 188th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for using a fraudulent check at a business.

6200 block 189th Place Southwest: A case of identity theft was reported.

176th Street Southwest/60th Avenue West: A vehicle collision occurred.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police conducted a warrant arrest at Anko that resulted in other drug-related charges.

March 3

17200 block Highway 99: A female shoplifting was arrested at Walmart for a warrant. She was also cited for theft.

20200 block 56th Avenue West: Police conducted a domestic assault arrest.

196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was cited for drinking at a bus stop.

March 4

19100 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was trespassed from Alderwood Business Campus.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was arrested and booked in jail for third-degree theft from Macy’s at Alderwood Mall. She was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

20600 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle previously-reported stolen was recovered.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18700 block 64th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked at a residence.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Ulta Beauty. The shoplifting suspect was also reported to have shoplifted in Bellevue.

19000 block 33rd Avenue West: A fraud suspect attempted to pass a fraudulent check and left prior to police arrival.

20300 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence situation.

6400 block 190th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft at a church.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Cost Plus World Market.

18800 block 28th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Phenix Salon Suites.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Police conducted a DUI arrest and the suspect was also reported to be possessing drug paraphernalia.

18700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license.

3700 block 191st Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled, but nothing was reported stolen.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence assault reported at Verdant Health Commission.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: Police were informed of a sexual assault that reportedly occurred in January.

5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at QFC.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Kohl’s and also found to possess meth and heroin.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

March 5

Highway 99/164th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI-related hit-and-run collision.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested and cited at Ulta Beauty.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

5000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

18000 block Highway 99: Police conducted a DUI-related arrest.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Someone stole cigars from Total Wine and More.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Two bicycles were stolen.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man stole copper wiring from a generator at Target.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A storage container was broken into and items were stolen.

March 6

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from Car Craft.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A drug subject was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction, reckless endangerment and theft.

17400 block 55th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

20800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a DUI after he was reported to have been loading and unloading a gun in front of a store. The man also had a meth pipe and large knife in his possession.

18800 block 28th Avenue West: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license and driving without an ignition interlock device. The driver was booked and released.

17600 block Highway 99: An out-of-state juvenile was reported to have been abandoned in Lynnwood by a parent. The juvenile was taken to a shelter for the night.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: An unlicensed, underage female driver was arrested for a warrant and traffic offenses during a traffic stop. She was reported to have lied about her name due to her warrant. She was taken to the Lynnwood Police Department and released to an adult.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police conducted an arrest for prostitution.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested at a 76 gas station for theft, assault and drug-related charges.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer. The subject was also reported to possess drug paraphernalia.

17900 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred at Lynnwood Motoplex.

18600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton