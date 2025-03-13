Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 2-8, 2025

March 2

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, resisting arrest.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, domestic violence protection.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Trespass First-degree criminal trespass resisting arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

20000 block 56th Avenue West: Burglary.

19700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault, altercation at school.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, stolen phone.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespass.

6000 block 212th Street Southwest: Animal complaint.

22000 block Interstate 5: Lynnwood police assisted another agency.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted the fire department.

19000 block 67th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

20500 block 68th Avenue West: Court order violation.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Fraud.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony organized retail theft.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

17400 block Highway 99: Lost property.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

March 3

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft .

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft from Total Wine & More.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence.

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Missing person, adult.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Second-degree burglary.

17200 block Highway 99: Felony possession of stolen property.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Disorderly conduct.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Burglary.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault, domestic violence.

17800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

4300 block 192nd Street Southwest: Hit-and-run collision, unattended property.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: Felony theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree felony retail theft with special circumstance.

18100 block 43rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

6700 block 198th Place Southwest: Fraud, forgery or unauthorized issuance of a bank check.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19100 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

Highway 99 / 52nd Avenue West: Driving under the influence.

18800 block Highway 99: Driving under the influence, hit and run of unattended property, false or misleading statements.

March 4

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree felony malicious mischief.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Verbal domestic violence.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowling.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

6000 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Recovered missing juvenile.

5900 block 176th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

18700 block 44th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.

19300 block 52nd Avenue West: Animal complaint.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Disturbance.

18800 block 28th Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence.

17500 block Highway 99: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

17900 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest, male turned himself in on a tresspass warrant.

17500 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, hit and run of an attended vehicle and reckless driving.

6900 block 196th Street Southwest: Sex offense, exposure.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary.

6400 block 180th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

17300 block 34th Place West: Adult Protective Services.

4200 block 191st Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

3800 block 176th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

16700 block 66th Avenue West: Court order violation.

Holly Drive/Airport Road: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency, StarChase deployment.

6200 block 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor license plate theft.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.

7300 block 192nd Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

4500 block 194th Street Southwest: Lewd act, exposure.

March 5

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Driving under the influence, resisting arrest, third-degree driving while license suspended.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.

16600 block Highway 99: DUI – Driving under the influence, physical control.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Public assist, weapons surrender.

17200 block Highway 99: Second-degree attempted robbery.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

17900 block 40th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

19200 block 36th Avenue West: Civil, order for service.

March 6

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Harassment.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

3700 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Abandoned vehicle impounded.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Child abuse, Lynnwood municipal code violation.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Felony identity theft.

18800 block Highway 99: Driving under the influence.

March 7

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Attempted vehicle theft.

6200 block 172nd Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle impounded.

17100 block Meadowdale Drive: Abandoned vehicle impounded.

4100 block 186th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, damaged mailbox.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence.

6100 block 212th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft from NAPA auto.

17200 block Highway 99: Rape.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, possession of controlled substances.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Attempted vehicle theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft from Target.

4000 block 204th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft/prowling.

18200 block 42nd Place West: Child Protective Services.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Contraband, minor in consumption.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Attempted cashing of a fraudulent check.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Public assistance, abandoned property.

19200 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance.

196th Street Southwest /44th Avenue West: Traffic offense.

18800 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offense.

3100 block 179th Street Southwest: First-degree weapons violation, unlawful possession of firearm.

196th Street Southwest /Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.

March 8

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

2800 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

