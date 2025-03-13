Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 2-8, 2025

March 2
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, resisting arrest.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, domestic violence protection.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Trespass First-degree criminal trespass resisting arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
20000 block 56th Avenue West: Burglary.
19700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
20400 block 76th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault, altercation at school.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, stolen phone.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespass.
6000 block 212th Street Southwest: Animal complaint.
22000 block Interstate 5: Lynnwood police assisted another agency.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted the fire department.
19000 block 67th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
20500 block 68th Avenue West: Court order violation.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Fraud.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony organized retail theft.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
17400 block Highway 99: Lost property.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
March 3
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft .
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft from Total Wine & More.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence.
16700 block 52nd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Missing person, adult.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Second-degree burglary.
17200 block Highway 99: Felony possession of stolen property.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Disorderly conduct.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Burglary.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault, domestic violence.
17800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
4300 block 192nd Street Southwest: Hit-and-run collision, unattended property.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: Felony theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree felony retail theft with special circumstance.
18100 block 43rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
6700 block 198th Place Southwest: Fraud, forgery or unauthorized issuance of a bank check.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19100 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
Highway 99 / 52nd Avenue West: Driving under the influence.
18800 block Highway 99: Driving under the influence, hit and run of unattended property, false or misleading statements.
March 4
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree felony malicious mischief.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Verbal domestic violence.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowling.
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
6000 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Recovered missing juvenile.
5900 block 176th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
18700 block 44th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.
19300 block 52nd Avenue West: Animal complaint.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: Disturbance.
18800 block 28th Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence.
17500 block Highway 99: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
6800 block 208th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
17900 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest, male turned himself in on a tresspass warrant.
17500 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, hit and run of an attended vehicle and reckless driving.
6900 block 196th Street Southwest: Sex offense, exposure.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary.
6400 block 180th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
17300 block 34th Place West: Adult Protective Services.
4200 block 191st Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
3800 block 176th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
16700 block 66th Avenue West: Court order violation.
Holly Drive/Airport Road: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency, StarChase deployment.
6200 block 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor license plate theft.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
19400 block 36th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.
7300 block 192nd Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
4500 block 194th Street Southwest: Lewd act, exposure.
March 5
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Driving under the influence, resisting arrest, third-degree driving while license suspended.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.
16600 block Highway 99: DUI – Driving under the influence, physical control.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Public assist, weapons surrender.
17200 block Highway 99: Second-degree attempted robbery.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
17900 block 40th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.
3900 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
19200 block 36th Avenue West: Civil, order for service.
March 6
19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Harassment.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
3700 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Abandoned vehicle impounded.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Child abuse, Lynnwood municipal code violation.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Felony identity theft.
18800 block Highway 99: Driving under the influence.
March 7
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Attempted vehicle theft.
6200 block 172nd Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle impounded.
17100 block Meadowdale Drive: Abandoned vehicle impounded.
4100 block 186th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, damaged mailbox.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence.
6100 block 212th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft from NAPA auto.
17200 block Highway 99: Rape.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, possession of controlled substances.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Attempted vehicle theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft from Target.
4000 block 204th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft/prowling.
18200 block 42nd Place West: Child Protective Services.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Contraband, minor in consumption.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Attempted cashing of a fraudulent check.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Public assistance, abandoned property.
19200 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance.
196th Street Southwest /44th Avenue West: Traffic offense.
18800 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offense.
3100 block 179th Street Southwest: First-degree weapons violation, unlawful possession of firearm.
196th Street Southwest /Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.
March 8
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
2800 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.
