Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 21-26, 2022

March 21
18600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
4900 block 194th Street Southwest: Police responded to a harassment call.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
21100 block 67th Avenue West: A weapon was unlawfully discharged.
19700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19400 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
20100 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19700 block Cypress Way: A subject was arrested on a felony drug charge.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.
5600 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
March 22
196th Street Southwest / 68th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported. A subject threw a pizza at the victim’s head while the victim was driving a car.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An organized retail theft was reported.
5000 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence call.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
20020 block 68th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a disturbance at Macy’s. A subject complained about a lost-and-found item containing money and narcotics. Subject fled the scene upon police arrival.
3600 block 167th Place Southwest: Police responded to calls of an attempted blackmail. A subject tried to extort $600 from the victim in order not to share nude photographs of them.
March 23
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
16400 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI crash involving a motorcycle.
5400 block 191st Street Southwest: A backyard storage unit was broken into.
3500 block 168th Place Southwest: Police assisted Snohomish County deputies on a burglary call. A suspect was seen fleeing on foot. The suspect was apprehended and arrested.
18000 block 54th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
March 24
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a fourth-degree assault.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a third-degree theft.
6100 block 204th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance call.
18700 block Highway 99: Stolen property was found.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect threw a rock through the front door of a business. The suspect was not located.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary of a firearm. Four suspects were caught and are in custody.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A forgery was reported.
19300 block 46th Avenue West: A sexual assault allegation was made at a school.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A rock was thrown through the front door of a business. The suspect was not found.
19800 block Highway 99: A phone was stolen.
16900 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
6100 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
March 25
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was stolen.
17400 block 33rd Place West: A false report of a burglary was filed.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A window was broken.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Items were stolen out of a vehicle.
18900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
19200 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.
16600 block Highway 99: Police attempted to pull over a subject for DUI. The vehicle was lost.
3200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a collision.
March 26
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Gas was stolen out of a vehicle. The vehicle was damaged.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest for felony drugs.
4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
20300 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a hit and run as well as DUI.
3800 block 169th Street Southwest: Telephone harassment was reported.
2700 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
20400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
6800 block 192nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
17600 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a robbery.
16800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for indecent exposure.
17100 block Spruce Way: A burglary was reported.
