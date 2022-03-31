Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 21-26, 2022

March 21

18600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

4900 block 194th Street Southwest: Police responded to a harassment call.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

21100 block 67th Avenue West: A weapon was unlawfully discharged.

19700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19400 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

20100 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19700 block Cypress Way: A subject was arrested on a felony drug charge.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.

5600 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

March 22

196th Street Southwest / 68th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported. A subject threw a pizza at the victim’s head while the victim was driving a car.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An organized retail theft was reported.

5000 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence call.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

20020 block 68th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a disturbance at Macy’s. A subject complained about a lost-and-found item containing money and narcotics. Subject fled the scene upon police arrival.

3600 block 167th Place Southwest: Police responded to calls of an attempted blackmail. A subject tried to extort $600 from the victim in order not to share nude photographs of them.

March 23

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

16400 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI crash involving a motorcycle.

5400 block 191st Street Southwest: A backyard storage unit was broken into.

3500 block 168th Place Southwest: Police assisted Snohomish County deputies on a burglary call. A suspect was seen fleeing on foot. The suspect was apprehended and arrested.

18000 block 54th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

March 24

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a fourth-degree assault.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a third-degree theft.

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance call.

18700 block Highway 99: Stolen property was found.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect threw a rock through the front door of a business. The suspect was not located.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary of a firearm. Four suspects were caught and are in custody.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A forgery was reported.

19300 block 46th Avenue West: A sexual assault allegation was made at a school.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A rock was thrown through the front door of a business. The suspect was not found.

19800 block Highway 99: A phone was stolen.

16900 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

6100 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

March 25

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was stolen.

17400 block 33rd Place West: A false report of a burglary was filed.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A window was broken.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Items were stolen out of a vehicle.

18900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

19200 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.

16600 block Highway 99: Police attempted to pull over a subject for DUI. The vehicle was lost.

3200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a collision.

March 26

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Gas was stolen out of a vehicle. The vehicle was damaged.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest for felony drugs.

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

20300 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a hit and run as well as DUI.

3800 block 169th Street Southwest: Telephone harassment was reported.

2700 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

20400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

6800 block 192nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

17600 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a robbery.

16800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for indecent exposure.

17100 block Spruce Way: A burglary was reported.