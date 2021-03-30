Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 21-27, 2021

March 21

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police investigated a reported sex offense.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft suspect was cited and released.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Best Buy.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a robbery.

21000 block 61st Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled. No evidence of forced entry or damage was reported. A wallet containing the victim’s debit cards was stolen from the vehicle.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic assault victim contacted police to report an assault that occurred 15 days ago and seeking information about a no-contact order.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony theft occurred.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony warrant subject was arrested.

20200 block 60th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for violating a domestic violence no-contact order.

17800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A van was stolen overnight from the Novela apartments parking lot.

March 22

8400 block 18th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assist the Monroe Police Department.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was removed from Best Buy.

7100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police investigated a burglary.

20700 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a civil dispute between neighbors regarding a property line.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: A man pointed a handgun at his landlord and said he would shoot her.

1600 block Southwest Everett Mall: A Lynnwood warrant subject was arrested in Everett.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Multiple thefts were reported.

16600 block 37th Place West: Mail was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for possession of an illegal knife and giving a false name to police.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor warrant suspect was arrested.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI and possession of a stolen vehicle.

19500 block Highway 99: A gun was found in the Safeway restroom.

20000 block 64th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Threats were made.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for possession of a dangerous weapon.

March 23

Highway 99/196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject reported finding scuff marks on a vehicle.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Fred Meyer parking lot.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

20400 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police received an online tip regarding a sexual assault.

17200 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred at Walmart.

20400 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic violence assault was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A repeat trespasser returned to the same location.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from the location.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at City Center Apartments.

17500 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a felony warrant arrest.

March 24

17900 block Ash Way: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20900 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was reported to have been yelling at juveniles.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for malicious mischief and criminal trespass.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal argument was reported.

17100 block Highway 99: A transient subject was trespassed from a wooded area.

3400 block 188th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for theft of services.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A subject was removed from a location.

20000 block 64th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19500 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for felony stolen vehicle possession.

March 25

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a possible assault.

20800 block 70th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A woman claimed she was not paid for merchandise mailed to the suspect.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was broken into and a gym bag was stolen.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A sexual assault was reported.

6000-6100 block 185th Place Southwest: Vehicles were prowled.

6100 block 185th Street Southwest. A firearm was stolen.

March 26

6900 block 187th Place Southwest: A woman was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police also located stolen property for another theft.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for six drug-related charges.

16600 block Highway 99: Multiple catalytic converters were stolen.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft from a business occurred.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

12500 block Dubuque Road: Lynnwood police made a DUI arrest in unincorporated Snohomish County.

March 27

20800 block Highway 99: Threats were reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A warrant subject was arrested.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton