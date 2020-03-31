Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 22-28, 2020

March 22

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Police conducted a drug-related DUI arrested after a subject was discovered unconscious and slumped over in a parked vehicle that was still running.

17000 block Spruce Way: A residential burglary was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Walmart.

19000 block 64th Avenue West: Gang graffiti was discovered at Daleway Park.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between family members.

Highway 99/196th Street Southwest: A man was cited for methamphetamine possession after he was stopped for unlawful transit conduct. Police said he denied the possession, because the pants he was wearing at the time of the arrest where the meth was located were not his. He was also cited for transit conduct.

20700 block Highway 99: A man was reported to have been cited at a gas station for third-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported assault.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Hampton Inn and Suites.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Two subjects were arrested after police responded to a domestic disturbance between family members. Multiple people were assaulted.

5300 block 193rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance after a woman reported having problems with her new roommate. However, police said they later learned that the woman might have been suffering from a mental health disorder.

19900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a misdemeanor theft at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts.

18000 block Highway 99: Police attempted to conduct a warrant arrest after stopping a man for a pedestrian violation. However, the man — who lied about his name — ran from police and escaped custody. He was issued citations through the mail for making false statements and resisting arrest.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman cited for drinking in public was transported by police to Swedish Edmonds, where she planned to check herself in for alcoholism.

March 23

19500 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was broken into in a parking lot.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrested near Panda Express.

5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A man and woman were reported to have been smoking heroin in a vehicle parked near Public Storage.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

March 24

17200 block Highway 99: Multiple shoplifting suspects were arrested at Walmart. The subjects also had drug paraphernalia in their possession.

18400 block 67th Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported harassment.

19500 block Highway 99: A woman assaulted a CVS Pharmacy employee after she was told the store was open for essential shopping only.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A subject contacted Lynnwood police to report that a boyfriend threatened to hang the victim’s dog.

March 25

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance where an assault was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest at City Center Apartments.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect at Barnes and Noble threatened a store employee with a knife.

5800 block 204th Street Southwest: A business was burglarized.

2300 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported to have been prowled. However, the suspect was gone before police arrived at the scene.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: Police conducted a DUI-related arrest.

March 26

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle window was broken in the Lowe’s parking lot but nothing was reported stolen.

20500 block 54th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal disagreement between roommates.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle that was reported stolen fled after Lynnwood police attempted to make contact.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A subject was trespassed from the Reserve at Lynnwood apartment complex.

March 27

16500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in a business parking lot.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Public Storage.

17200 block Meadowdale Drive: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

20700 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrested at Walgreens.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A storage unit at Public Storage was broken into but nothing was reported stolen.

19700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested — and later released from custody — at Dollar Tree for for theft, obstruction, false statements, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A man threatened to kill his girlfriend.

16800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at 7-Eleven between a man and woman.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A verbal argument occurred between a man and woman at the Hampton Inn and Suites.

6300 block 176th Street Southwest: A wallet was stolen and the bank cards were used to make unauthorized transactions.

19500 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested at Safeway for shoplifting and also for possession of drugs, burglary tools and a stolen check.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: An attempted theft was reported at Red Leaf Massage and Aromatherapy.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from the Countryside Apartments parking lot.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and woman.

3100 block 196th Steet Southwest: A theft occurred at Lowe’s.

