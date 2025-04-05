Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 23-29, 2025

March 23

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

18733 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Domestic verbal violence, warrant arrest.

12800 block Interstate 5 Southwest offramp NB: Lynnwood police assisted another agency in a DUI stop.

20000 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Theft of a motorcycle.

17500 block Highway 99: Missing person found, refused to go back to the adult family home.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, purse theft, attempted credit card theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree robbery.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Disturbance.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, dangerous weapons.

16900 block Olympic View Drive: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, unlawful inhalation.

18600 block Highway 99: Eluding a police officer.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Lynnwood fire crew assisted another agency in responding to an overdose.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

17700 block Highway 99: Harassment.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

March 24

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

19600 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary.

17500 block Highway 99: Felony vehicle prowl.

6600 block 192nd Place Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault, Involuntary Treatment Act.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.

5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault, argument between father and son over girlfriend.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Malicious mischief.

7000 block 190th Street Southwest: Identity theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

6800 188th Place Southwest: Malicious mischief, miscellaneous report.

March 25

20100 block 46th Ave West: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended, trip permit, controlled substances.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Vehicle fire investigation.

19800 block 76th Avenue West: Animal complaint, animal control.

19300 block 44th Avenue West, Suspicious circumstance.

3400 block 166th Place Southwest: Civil.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Lost property.

6300 block 183rd Place Southwest: Blackmail.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: Lynnwood fire crew assisted another agency in responding to a dumpster fire.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Civil, order for service.

18400 block 44th Avenue West: Runaway.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Civil, order for service.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

20900 block 61st Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Driving under the influence, physical control.

5900 block 200th Street Southwest, Domestic, no assault.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Commercial burglary.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: Hit and run.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: Second-degree felony malicious mischief.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, stolen rear license plate.

4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Second-degree burglary.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Malicious misdemeanor and trespass.

19000 block 67th Avenue West: Level-three sex offender at an adult family home sexually assaulted another resident.

March 26

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief and obstruction.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony theft.

19100 block 33rd Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, suspicious letter.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

22500 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance — subjects trying to sell fake gold.

18405 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft, organized retail theft.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Juvenile runaway.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft from Marshalls.

20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Fourth-degree and third-degree felony assault, second-degree possession of an unlicensed firearm, resisting arrest.

20500 block 56th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

18100 block 54th Place West: Harassment.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19800 block Highway 99, Misdemeanor theft.

17700 block 54th Avenue West: Lost property.

20700 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency in vehicle recovery.

5600 block 173rd Place Southwest: Second-degree identity theft.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency in vehicle recovery.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway.

18800 block 28th Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Verbal domestic violence.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor domestic assault.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault involving a juvenile.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services call.

19300 block 76th Avenue West: Missing adult.

March 27

3000 block 9th Street: Lynnwood police assisted another agency using a K9 unit.

15100 block State Route 525 Northbound: Lynnwood police assisted another agency using a K9 unit.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, graffiti.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, juvenile contact.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree attempted burglary.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: False reporting.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard, Misdemeanor theft.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Burglary, bikes stolen.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Felony vehicle prowling and Identity theft.

5700 block 198th Street Southwest: Identity theft.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

17000 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree trespass.

3400 block 148th Street Southwest: Weapons violation, three guns recovered from known gang members.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

4800 block 192nd Street Southwest: Identity theft.

5700 block 207th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Child Protective Services call.

16400 block 63rd Avenue West: Civil.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: Civil.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

6700 block 162nd Place Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Lost property.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

March 28

6100 block 188th Street Southwest: Lost property, swapped license plates.

16700 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief.

5800 block 176th Street Southwest: Welfare check.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway:Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

19600 block Heinz Place: Warrant arrest.

5200 block 188th Street Southwest: Driving under the influence, obstruction.

March 29

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Lost property.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Lost property.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

1800 block South Lake Stevens Road: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency using a K9 unit to sniff narcotics.

20700 block Highway 99: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Trespass.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Burglary.

17600 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Highway 99, Warrant arrest.

4000 block 188th Street Southwest: Missing adult.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18000 block 40th Avenue West: Missing juvenile found.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: First-degree felony malicious mischief, first degree theft.

7600 block Highway 99: Driving under the influence.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: Second-degree felony assault, third-degree malicious mischief.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon.

6000 block 200th Street Southwest: Missing adult.

20600 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.

18405 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway, Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft and drug possession.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary.

19300 block 44th Avenue West, Found property.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Attempted third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost property.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.