Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 23-29, 2025

March 23
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18733 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Domestic verbal violence, warrant arrest.
12800 block Interstate 5 Southwest offramp NB: Lynnwood police assisted another agency in a DUI stop.
20000 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Theft of a motorcycle.
17500 block Highway 99: Missing person found, refused to go back to the adult family home.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, purse theft, attempted credit card theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree robbery.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Disturbance.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, dangerous weapons.
16900 block Olympic View Drive: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, unlawful inhalation.
18600 block Highway 99: Eluding a police officer.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Lynnwood fire crew assisted another agency in responding to an overdose.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
17700 block Highway 99: Harassment.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
March 24
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
19600 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
3900 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary.
17500 block Highway 99: Felony vehicle prowl.
6600 block 192nd Place Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault, Involuntary Treatment Act.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18200 block 36th Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.
5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault, argument between father and son over girlfriend.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Malicious mischief.
7000 block 190th Street Southwest: Identity theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
6800 188th Place Southwest: Malicious mischief, miscellaneous report.
March 25
20100 block 46th Ave West: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended, trip permit, controlled substances.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Vehicle fire investigation.
19800 block 76th Avenue West: Animal complaint, animal control.
19300 block 44th Avenue West, Suspicious circumstance.
3400 block 166th Place Southwest: Civil.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Lost property.
6300 block 183rd Place Southwest: Blackmail.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: Lynnwood fire crew assisted another agency in responding to a dumpster fire.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Civil, order for service.
18400 block 44th Avenue West: Runaway.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Civil, order for service.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
20900 block 61st Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Driving under the influence, physical control.
5900 block 200th Street Southwest, Domestic, no assault.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Commercial burglary.
4600 block 168th Street Southwest: Hit and run.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: Second-degree felony malicious mischief.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, stolen rear license plate.
4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Second-degree burglary.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Malicious misdemeanor and trespass.
19000 block 67th Avenue West: Level-three sex offender at an adult family home sexually assaulted another resident.
March 26
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief and obstruction.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony theft.
19100 block 33rd Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, suspicious letter.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
22500 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance — subjects trying to sell fake gold.
18405 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft, organized retail theft.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Juvenile runaway.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft from Marshalls.
20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Fourth-degree and third-degree felony assault, second-degree possession of an unlicensed firearm, resisting arrest.
20500 block 56th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
18100 block 54th Place West: Harassment.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19800 block Highway 99, Misdemeanor theft.
17700 block 54th Avenue West: Lost property.
20700 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency in vehicle recovery.
5600 block 173rd Place Southwest: Second-degree identity theft.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency in vehicle recovery.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway.
18800 block 28th Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Verbal domestic violence.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor domestic assault.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
18200 block 36th Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault involving a juvenile.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services call.
19300 block 76th Avenue West: Missing adult.
March 27
3000 block 9th Street: Lynnwood police assisted another agency using a K9 unit.
15100 block State Route 525 Northbound: Lynnwood police assisted another agency using a K9 unit.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, graffiti.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, juvenile contact.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree attempted burglary.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: False reporting.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard, Misdemeanor theft.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Burglary, bikes stolen.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Felony vehicle prowling and Identity theft.
5700 block 198th Street Southwest: Identity theft.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
17000 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree trespass.
3400 block 148th Street Southwest: Weapons violation, three guns recovered from known gang members.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
4800 block 192nd Street Southwest: Identity theft.
5700 block 207th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Child Protective Services call.
16400 block 63rd Avenue West: Civil.
19900 block 68th Avenue West: Civil.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
6700 block 162nd Place Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Lost property.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
March 28
6100 block 188th Street Southwest: Lost property, swapped license plates.
16700 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief.
5800 block 176th Street Southwest: Welfare check.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway:Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
19600 block Heinz Place: Warrant arrest.
5200 block 188th Street Southwest: Driving under the influence, obstruction.
March 29
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Lost property.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Lost property.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
1800 block South Lake Stevens Road: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency using a K9 unit to sniff narcotics.
20700 block Highway 99: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Trespass.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Burglary.
17600 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Highway 99, Warrant arrest.
4000 block 188th Street Southwest: Missing adult.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18000 block 40th Avenue West: Missing juvenile found.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: First-degree felony malicious mischief, first degree theft.
7600 block Highway 99: Driving under the influence.
18500 block 36th Avenue West: Second-degree felony assault, third-degree malicious mischief.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon.
6000 block 200th Street Southwest: Missing adult.
20600 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.
18405 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway, Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft and drug possession.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary.
19300 block 44th Avenue West, Found property.
19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Attempted third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost property.
