Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 24-30, 2024

March 24

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

16400 block 40th Place West: Malicious mischief was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

7100 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6300 block 64th Avenue West: Sex offenses, including sharing intimate photos without permission, were reported. The images may involve a juvenile.

212th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary was reported.

5600 block 168th Street Southwest: During an instance of domestic violence, an individual was reported to have resisted arrest, exposed children to domestic violence and misdemeanor assault.

17900 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identify theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16900 block 56th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

March 25

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft, obstruction and reckless driving were reported.

5600 block 204th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A fight was reported.

4600 block 182nd Place Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported missing.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle theft was attempted.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of men carrying weapons at the Alderwood Mall. The men were located and an air-powered handgun replica was found in a nearby location.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Extortion via blackmail was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A fight was reported.

17800 block 46th Place West: Trespassing, obstruction and possession of illegal drugs were reported.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19900 block Highway 99: A protection order was violated.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20000 block 61st Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

March 26

7500 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19000 block 75th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: An animal complaint involving a dog bite was reported.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

March 27

3400 block 188th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.

6100 block 200th Street Southwest: A driver with a suspended license was arrested for DUI.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Criminal impersonation was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled, but the items stolen were recovered soon after.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17800 block 38th Place West: Identify theft was reported.

March 28

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault with sexual motivations was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

19400 block 48th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3600 block 164th Street Southwest: A reckless driver attempted to elude police.

18200 block 42nd Place West: An animal complaint was made.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Burglary was reported.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: An intoxicated driver with a warrant was arrested.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.

18300 block 42nd Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99:A driver was arrested for DUI.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

March 29

Lynndale Park: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Vehicles were broken into during an instance of malicious mischief.

19500 block 40th Avenue West:A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Burglary was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Highway 99/176th Street Southwest: An individual was found in possession of a stolen vehicle.

52nd Avenue West/Highway 99: A collision was reported.

70th Avenue West/208th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

Highway 99/208th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

16400 block 64th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

20900 block 44th Avenue West: Reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm were reported.

March 30

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Highway 99/168th Street Southwest: Traffic offense and obstruction were reported.

18800 block Highway 99: Criminal impersonation was reported.

18300 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19300 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft and malicious mischief were reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19000 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.