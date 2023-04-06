Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 27- April 1, 2023

March 27
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Threats were made.
18300 block Highway 99: A warranted individual was arrested while in possession of stolen property.
6400 block 208th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
168th Street Southwest / 52nd Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.
6700 block 164th Street Southwest: A dog was sexually assaulted.
20300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: A driver committed assault with a vehicle during an instance of domestic violence, then attempted to flee the scene.
6500 block 208th Street SW: Police arrested a warranted individual accused of harassment in a domestic environment.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
19000 block Alderwood Mall parkway: A warranted individual was reported and arrested for malicious mischief.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
19400 block 74th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Felony theft by deception was reported.
216th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5400 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
16700 block Highway 99: An assault was reported.
7600 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual brandished a weapon.
6200 block 208th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5100 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglar with a warrant was also charged with obstruction.
4900 block 212th Street Southwest: A driver attempted to elude police.
March 28
20700 block Highway 99: A suspect in a misdemeanor theft attempted to flee.
18800 block 28th Avenue West: An instance of malicious mischief resulted to damage to a vehicle.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was removed from a park after dark.
19700 block Highway 99: Reckless burning was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4300 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: An adult was reported missing.
17600 block Highway 99: Reckless burning was reported.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
5000 block 180th Street Southwest: A driver committing traffic offenses was also driving without their ignition interlock device.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5100 block 176th Street Southwest: Graffiti occurred.
16900 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
March 29
18300 block Alderwood Mall parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A license plate was on a mismatched vehicle.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An iPhone was stolen during a felony theft.
5300 block 206th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: A USB drive was stolen.
18300 block 36th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen during an instance of misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 76th Avenue West: An adult from an adult family home was reported missing.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Threats were made.
19900 block Poplar Way: A vehicle was stolen.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft from a locker room was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
March 30
8100 block 36th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
5800 block 188th Street Southwest: Identity theft and vehicle prowling were reported.
5700 block 188th Street Southwest: Identity theft and vehicle prowling were reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3600 block 188th Street Southwest: A motorcycle attempted to elude police.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20500 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18100 block 33RD Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
18000 block Alderwood Mall parkway: A driver committed multiple driving offenses, including driving with a suspended license.
18700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual drinking in public was reported.
March 31
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A warranted individual was arrested and made a false statement.
5300 block 204th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19400 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A runaway was reported.
21100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A runaway was reported.
4400 block 188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
5500 block 186th place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall parkway: A felony theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Arson was reported.
5100 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5000 block 194th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft was reported.
20900 block 61Street Avenue West: Arson was reported.
April 1
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
21100 block Highway 99: Police responded to an instance of workplace harrassment.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police assisted the fire department with an overdose victim
16600 block 62nd Avenue West: A runaway was reported.
5100 block 211th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: An individual violated their court order while being accused of residential burglary.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A firearm was stolen during an instance of felony theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A runaway was reported and located.
19600 block Highway 99: Police arrested an individual with a warrant in California.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Reckless burning was reported.
17800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
