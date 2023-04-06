Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 27- April 1, 2023

March 27

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Threats were made.

18300 block Highway 99: A warranted individual was arrested while in possession of stolen property.

6400 block 208th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

168th Street Southwest / 52nd Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.

6700 block 164th Street Southwest: A dog was sexually assaulted.

20300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A driver committed assault with a vehicle during an instance of domestic violence, then attempted to flee the scene.

6500 block 208th Street SW: Police arrested a warranted individual accused of harassment in a domestic environment.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

19000 block Alderwood Mall parkway: A warranted individual was reported and arrested for malicious mischief.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

19400 block 74th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Felony theft by deception was reported.

216th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5400 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

16700 block Highway 99: An assault was reported.

7600 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual brandished a weapon.

6200 block 208th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5100 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglar with a warrant was also charged with obstruction.

4900 block 212th Street Southwest: A driver attempted to elude police.

March 28

20700 block Highway 99: A suspect in a misdemeanor theft attempted to flee.

18800 block 28th Avenue West: An instance of malicious mischief resulted to damage to a vehicle.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was removed from a park after dark.

19700 block Highway 99: Reckless burning was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4300 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: An adult was reported missing.

17600 block Highway 99: Reckless burning was reported.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

5000 block 180th Street Southwest: A driver committing traffic offenses was also driving without their ignition interlock device.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5100 block 176th Street Southwest: Graffiti occurred.

16900 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

March 29

18300 block Alderwood Mall parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A license plate was on a mismatched vehicle.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An iPhone was stolen during a felony theft.

5300 block 206th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A USB drive was stolen.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen during an instance of misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 76th Avenue West: An adult from an adult family home was reported missing.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Threats were made.

19900 block Poplar Way: A vehicle was stolen.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft from a locker room was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

March 30

8100 block 36th Avenue West: A court order was violated.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

5800 block 188th Street Southwest: Identity theft and vehicle prowling were reported.

5700 block 188th Street Southwest: Identity theft and vehicle prowling were reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3600 block 188th Street Southwest: A motorcycle attempted to elude police.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20500 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18100 block 33RD Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

18000 block Alderwood Mall parkway: A driver committed multiple driving offenses, including driving with a suspended license.

18700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual drinking in public was reported.

March 31

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A warranted individual was arrested and made a false statement.

5300 block 204th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A runaway was reported.

21100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A runaway was reported.

4400 block 188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

5500 block 186th place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall parkway: A felony theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Arson was reported.

5100 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5000 block 194th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft was reported.

20900 block 61Street Avenue West: Arson was reported.

April 1

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

21100 block Highway 99: Police responded to an instance of workplace harrassment.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police assisted the fire department with an overdose victim

16600 block 62nd Avenue West: A runaway was reported.

5100 block 211th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: An individual violated their court order while being accused of residential burglary.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A firearm was stolen during an instance of felony theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A runaway was reported and located.

19600 block Highway 99: Police arrested an individual with a warrant in California.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Reckless burning was reported.

17800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.