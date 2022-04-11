Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 27-April 2, 2022

March 27

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: An assault was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

5000 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of a runaway suspect.

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A forgery was reported.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspect fled from police during a traffic stop. The suspect was not apprehended.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile was charged with multiple misdemeanors and released to a parent.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.

3100 block 172nd Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19500 block 50th Avenue West: Police assisted the fire department with an overdosing subject.

March 28

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was chased after committing a theft and was arrested.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

20700 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Damage was done to an ATM.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: Police assisted Edmonds police with a K9.

4400 block 231st Place Southwest: Police assisted Mountlake Terrace police with a K9.

5200 block 188th Street Southwest: Police responded to a landlord and tenant dispute.

6700 block 201st Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

18700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

16500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.

March 29

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle hit and run.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

7300 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

19400 block 44th Avenue West: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic assault was reported.

21300 block 67th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to calls about a runaway subject.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A stolen wallet was found.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A forgery was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery occurred.

4300 block 188th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.

March 30

18100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence assault call.

1600 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls about a subject being harassed via social media.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a domestic disturbance.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.

19700 block Highway 99: A gasoline theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

6500 block 188th Street Southwest: A burglary was occurred.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for second-degree theft and resisting arrest.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to calls about a physical altercation.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

18600 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to calls about an attempted theft.

72nd Avenue West / 190th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls about an assault involving a juvenile suspect.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect became irate inside a bar. The suspect said and wrote profanities directed at the bartenders. The suspect then proceeded to urinate on the front door of the business before leaving.

March 31

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for committing a second-degree assault by strangulation.

18800 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

6300 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19200 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

20600 block 50th Avenue West: A female subject was arrested for attempted burglary and attempted third-degree assault.

20200 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A firearm was stolen.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree sexual assault was reported.

20100 block 68th Avenue West: A stolen wallet was recovered.

April 1

5000 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of domestic violence.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft occurred.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A domestic violence assault was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal dispute between a mother and son.

5900 block 202nd Street: A woman was assaulted.

17600 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of a road rage incident.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block 60th Avenue West: A front license plate was stolen.

April 2

10900 block Evergreen Way: Police assisted Everett police with a K9.

1700 block 188th Place Southeast: Police assisted Bothell police with a K9.

2900 block Maple Street: Police assisted Everett police with a K9.

20700 block Highway 99: A forgery was reported.

5600 block 172nd Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

5000 block 208th Street Southwest: Police assisted Bothell police in recovering a stolen vehicle.

5400 block 188th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI collision and arrested the suspect on a felony warrant.

20700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a robbery.

19600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of indecent exposure.

5800 block Fleming Street: Police assisted Everett police with a K9.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a hit and run.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A stolen gun was found.

5700 block Hillpointe Circle: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

17100 block Spruce Way: An unreported stolen license plate was recovered on a different vehicle.

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument.