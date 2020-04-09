Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 29-April 3, 2020

March 29

18000 block 36th Avenue West: Police made an arrest for a court-order violation.

20400 block Highway 99: Police made a DUI-related arrest.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from Pizza Hut.

6600 block 193rd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

19700 block 24th Avenue West: A man said he was robbed at gunpoint near the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

March 30

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A credit card and Social Security card were found and the owner was notified.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A small amount of methamphetamine was located in an abandoned hotel room.

March 31

6600 block 193rd Street Southwest: A fight between roommates led to an arrest for assault.

19700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at Dollar Tree.

16600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting subject was arrested at Walmart. The subject returned to the store after previously shoplifting in November.

5600 block 186th Place Southwest: A backpack was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

16800 block Highway 99: Police made a drug-related arrest.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: The laundry room at the Woodland Greens apartment complex was broken into.

19300 block 40th Avenue West: An assault occurred.

6300 block 185th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at an auto store.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a DUI-related arrest after the suspect was found slumped over in a vehicle.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

20500 block 60th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

6400 block 182nd Place Southwest: Police made an arrest for fourth-degree assault. The victim sustained a minor injury.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

April 1

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer after being trespassed twice.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A DUI suspect was arrested after driving into a Lynnwood Police Department patrol vehicle. (See related story here.)

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

4900 block 184th Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence-related assault.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft and attempted assault at Big Lots.

17400 block Spruce Way: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

19200 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3200 block block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft occurred at a store in the Alderwood Shopping Center.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

20700 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect stole food and cosmetics from Walgreens.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in the Costco parking lot. A diaper bag was stolen from inside the vehicle.

18800 block Highway 99: A theft of services occurred at a pet store.

April 2

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

20600 block Highway 99: A domestic violence-related assault was reported.

6400 block 178th Place Southwest: A theft occurred at a residence.

18600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for causing property damage.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Rite Aid.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting subject was arrested at Fred Meyer.

17400 block Highway 99: A bicyclist who was stopped for not having a helmet was arrested for a warrant.

20400 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

April 3

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI-related incident.

21300 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor drug-related crime.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A man stole Pokemon cards from Bartell Drugs.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A fight between students occurred at Beverly Elementary School.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: While checking a residence for a felony warrant suspect, police reported arresting another felony warrant suspect.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was attacked and pushed to the ground by a stranger.

18100 block block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A gun was stolen when a vehicle was prowled.

14800 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a shooting reported at Safeway in unincorporated Lynnwood.

