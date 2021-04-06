Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 29-April 4, 2021

March 29

19200 block 40th Avenue West: A suspect was pretending to be someone else via text messaging.

20400 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from the location.

3300 block 203rd Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.

6600 block 193rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

5900 block 196th Street Southwest: Property damage was reported.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A sex crime occurred.

19700 block 24th Avenue West: A man was robbed at gunpoint.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

March 30

18500 block 67th Avenue West: A sex crime was reported.

20600 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.

15900 block Mill Creek Boulevard: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Mill Creek Police Department.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A credit card and Social Security card were found. The owner was notified by phone.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A small amount of methamphetamine was located in an abandoned hotel room.

March 31

6600 block 193rd Street Southwest: A fight between roommates occurred.

19700 block Highway 99: A commercial burglary was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A suspect involved in a November shoplift was arrested after the subject returned to the store.

5600 block 186th Place Southwest: A backpack was stolen from an unsecured vehicle.

16800 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested for a misdemeanor drug offense.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: An apartment complex laundry room was broken into.

6300 block 185th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI after being found unconscious and slumped over in a vehicle.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

6600 block 193rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a court order violation.

20500 block 60th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

6400 block 182nd Place Southwest: Police responded to an assault. One victim sustained a minor injury.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

April 1

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect who was removed from Fred Meyer and returned less than two hours later. The subject was then arrested.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI after hitting a Lynnwood police vehicle.

19500 block Highway 99: A subject was shot in the leg.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

4900 block 184th Place Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was cited and released.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal disturbance was reported involving co-parents.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Big Lots for theft and attempted assault.

17400 block Spruce Way: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile was arrested after assaulting their mother.

19200 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft occurred.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A suspect stole cosmetics and food.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

6400 block 188th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and a diaper bag was stolen.

April 2

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

20600 block Highway 99: A domestic violence assault occurred.

6400 block 178th Place Southwest: A theft occurred.

18600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for property damage.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Rite Aid.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was arrested.

17400 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested after being stopped by police for riding a bicycle without a helmet.

20400 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

April 3

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault occurred.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

21300 block Highway 99: A man was cited for a drug crime.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A man stole Pokemon cards from Bartell Drugs.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A fight was reported between students at Beverly Elementary School.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

3500 block 156th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: While checking a residence for a felony warrant suspect, another unrelated felony warrant suspect arrested.

April 4

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A victim was assaulted by a stranger.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled and a firearm was stolen.

14800 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a shooting.

— Compiled by Cody Sexton