Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 29-April 4, 2021

March 29
19200 block 40th Avenue West: A suspect was pretending to be someone else via text messaging.
20400 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from the location.
3300 block 203rd Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.
6600 block 193rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
5900 block 196th Street Southwest: Property damage was reported.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A sex crime occurred.
19700 block 24th Avenue West: A man was robbed at gunpoint.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
March 30
18500 block 67th Avenue West: A sex crime was reported.
20600 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.
15900 block Mill Creek Boulevard: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Mill Creek Police Department.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A credit card and Social Security card were found. The owner was notified by phone.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A small amount of methamphetamine was located in an abandoned hotel room.
March 31
6600 block 193rd Street Southwest: A fight between roommates occurred.
19700 block Highway 99: A commercial burglary was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A suspect involved in a November shoplift was arrested after the subject returned to the store.
5600 block 186th Place Southwest: A backpack was stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
16800 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested for a misdemeanor drug offense.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: An apartment complex laundry room was broken into.
6300 block 185th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI after being found unconscious and slumped over in a vehicle.
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
6600 block 193rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a court order violation.
20500 block 60th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
6400 block 182nd Place Southwest: Police responded to an assault. One victim sustained a minor injury.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
April 1
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect who was removed from Fred Meyer and returned less than two hours later. The subject was then arrested.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI after hitting a Lynnwood police vehicle.
19500 block Highway 99: A subject was shot in the leg.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
4900 block 184th Place Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was cited and released.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal disturbance was reported involving co-parents.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Big Lots for theft and attempted assault.
17400 block Spruce Way: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile was arrested after assaulting their mother.
19200 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft occurred.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A suspect stole cosmetics and food.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
6400 block 188th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and a diaper bag was stolen.
April 2
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
20600 block Highway 99: A domestic violence assault occurred.
6400 block 178th Place Southwest: A theft occurred.
18600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for property damage.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Rite Aid.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was arrested.
17400 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested after being stopped by police for riding a bicycle without a helmet.
20400 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
April 3
6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault occurred.
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
21300 block Highway 99: A man was cited for a drug crime.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A man stole Pokemon cards from Bartell Drugs.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A fight was reported between students at Beverly Elementary School.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
3500 block 156th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
4100 block 212th Street Southwest: While checking a residence for a felony warrant suspect, another unrelated felony warrant suspect arrested.
April 4
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A victim was assaulted by a stranger.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled and a firearm was stolen.
14800 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a shooting.
— Compiled by Cody Sexton
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.