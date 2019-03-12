Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 3-9, 2019

March 3

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from JC Penney. Police recovered $73.04 in stolen merchandise from her purse and also found drug paraphernalia. The woman also had warrants for possession of a controlled substance and theft.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A man was arrested for shoplifting $160 in merchandise from Kohl’s. Police also found 0.15 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A woman reported someone stole her Louis Vutton sunglasses from her car and pried open her mailbox. The sunglasses were valued at $800.

18900 block 33rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after police found him sitting in the bushes outside of Little Gym. The man was reported to have had a knife on him as well as 0.33 grams of heroin and 0.22 grams of methamphetamine.

3000 block 175th Street Southwest: Some reported a hit and run involving four mailboxes along the street.

March 4

4200 block 184th Street Southwest: A woman reported someone used her identity to open a line of credit through PayPal. She reported the person charged $4,000 in Alabama.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for shoplifting clothing from JC Penney.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A woman reported someone stole her purse after she forgot it in the library of the the housing complex she lives in. The combined value of items in the stolen purse was $140.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after police found her unconscious in a parked vehicle with her windshield wipers on.

3300 block 172nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a residential burglary where the suspect stole a phone charger and diamond ring. The suspect was believed to have entered through a rear window.

17300 block 33rd Place West: A man reported his residence had been burglarized in the early afternoon while he was gone. Stolen items include two Sony A7R III cameras, a Sony 85mm fl .4 lens, DJI Phantom 4 Pro Drone, Xbox and Kinect and Akona roller bag. The combined value of the stolen items is $9,344.

March 5

3600 block 172nd Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a DUI during a traffic stop.

20900 block 66th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a case of arson after someone started a fire on the third floor of the Duet Apartment Homes. The fire was caused by someone lighting “junk” mail on fire in the hallway. Damage was done to the hallway carpet and floor. The damage was valued at $1,000-$2,000. Police believe the fire may have been started by children skipping school

19600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from Lynnwood Crossroads after causing a disturbance in Chroma Salon. The man was reported to have been “flipping people off” and cursing at them.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A woman was reported to have shoplifted $500 in merchandise from Hobby Lobby. She told the cashier she did not have time to wait and left.

17200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and 0.60 grams of suspected methamphetamine after police found him unconscious in a parked car.

March 6

4020 block 191st Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled while it was parked outside of his residence. He reported his Sirius XM radio and GPS were stolen. The stolen items were valued at $150.

6500 block 165th Place Southwest: A woman reported a case of fraud when someone opened an account with Frontier Communications in her name. The account had a charge of $289.85.

16800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for driving with a suspended license during a traffic stop.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend at Hidden Grove Apartments. The argument did not become physical.

17200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from Walmart after she stole a box of cereal. Police found drug paraphernalia in her purse.

March 7

17300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant for criminal trespass and theft out of Everett.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for shoplifting from Grocery Outlet. The man had a large fixed-blade knife, several other knives and a BB gun on his person. Police also found 0.89 grams of heroin on him and other drug paraphernalia.

17300 block Highway 99: A Bank of America employee reported a case of fraud after a man attempted to cash a check with a forged identification card.

17600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant for assault.

20000 block 68th Avenue West: A man was arrested after assaulting his girlfriend in her dorm room at Edmonds Community College. The woman reported he choked her, bit her on the face and stopped her from leaving the dorm room.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for shoplifting from Tilly’s. The man had shoplifted in Seattle earlier that day. The value of the items stolen from Tilly’s was $105. Police also found drug paraphernalia on him

19600 block Highway 99: The manager of Sprouts reported someone found 0.44 grams of methamphetamine on the floor of the store.

March 8

3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An Xfinity employee reported a man purchased two iPhones with a credit card that was declined. The iPhones were valued at $1,250. The man was reported to have done the same thing at eight different stores; in three instances the man had successfully made the purchases.

5500 block 172nd Place Southwest: A man reported someone attempted to burglarize his residence while he was at home. The suspect first knocked on the front door then attempted to gain entry by breaking a back window. He ran when he realized the house was not empty.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A man reported a sexual assault after his boss touched his genitals. The man said his boss has made multiple sexual advances in the past.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A realtor for the closed Bucca De Beppo restaurant building said someone had broken into the building. He reported copper wiring had been stolen.

20700 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a DUI after she backed her vehicle into another vehicle in the Walgreens parking lot.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested at Fred Meyer for assault. Police found 0.61 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket when they searched him. He also admitted to swallowing a small amount of heroin prior to his arrest.

March 9

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic dispute between a man and woman. No violence was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a DUI after he struck another vehicle with his vehicle.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant for eluding when police responded to a fire at Embassy Suites. Police found drug paraphernalia in her purse after she was taken into custody.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant for escaping custody on robbery and two counts of identity theft. Police found drug paraphernalia in her purse along with multiple forms of identification, bank cards and checkbooks belonging to other women, and a folding knife.

— Compiled by Cody Sexton