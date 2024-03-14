Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 3-9, 2024

March 3

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5500 block 186th Place Southwest: A driver with a warrant was arrested for DUI and other driving offenses.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made multiple warrant arrests.

18700 block 48th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision and reckless driving were reported.

20900 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Identity theft and felony theft were reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

March 4

4300 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Trespassing was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was involved in an assault.

20900 block 63rd Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20600 block 53rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: An individual with a warrant was arrested for theft and obstruction.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported to have run away.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.

5100 block 192nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

March 5

6400 block 204th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported during a vehicle prowling incident.

19200 block 74th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made multiple warrant arrests of individuals suspected of theft.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.

17400 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported.

5200 block 172nd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief resulted in damage to a fence.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

March 6

6700 block 201st Place Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

19400 block 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

18000 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19200 block 48th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported during a vehicle prowl.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

5500 block 190th Street Southwest: Child molestation was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

2900 block 164th Street Southwest: An individual was found in possession of a stolen vehicle.

5000 block 200th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A weapons violation was reported.

5400 block 206th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

16400 block 42nd Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

19000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and stolen.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault and malicious mischief were reported.

3600 block 188th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

March 7

19200 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI and driving with a suspended license.

5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.

6200 block 183rd Place Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

17200 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

19000 block 33rd Avenue West: Robbery was reported.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

Unlisted location: Police made a warrant arrest on a driver suspected of DUI.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A protective court order was violated.

6500 block 180th Street Southwest: An animal complaint was made.

6400 block 165th Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

17400 block 44th Avenue West: Adult protective services were contacted.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual suspected of theft.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

19200 block 56th Avenue West: An ATV was stolen from a storage shed.

19700 block 40th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

March 8

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft and property damage were reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Trespassing was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

5700 block 188th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

March 9

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred in front of children in a domestic violence incident.

16700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

6200 block 189th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft of a bicycle was reported.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.