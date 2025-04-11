Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 30-April 5, 2025

March 30 

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, false statements. 

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree traffic offenses, driving while license suspended. 

19700 block Highway 99: Second-degree felony theft. 

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft. 

19600 block 196th Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: Eluding police officer. 

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Third-degree felony assault, warrant arrest.  

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Attempted vehicle theft. 

4800 block 48th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft. 

March 31

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor domestic assault.

 4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft. 

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft. 

5400 block 54th Avenue West: Warrant arrest. 

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft and possession controlled substance. 

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft. 

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor domestic assault, identity theft, possession of controlled substance, malicious mischief. 

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary. 

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowling.

April 1 

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact. 

18600 block 36th Avenue West: Civil. 

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief. 

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance, no assault. 

4700 block 194th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, property recovery. 

6100 block 176th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary. 

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree criminal trespass. 

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft. 

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft. 

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.  

5900 block 196th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft. 

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Vehicle theft, obstruction. 

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft. 

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Graffiti. 

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

April 2

20500 block 56th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact. 

5700 block Highway Place: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency in a warrant arrest at Marshalls.. 

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree felony theft, organized retail theft.  

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Third-degree felony assault involving a transit security officer.

19300 block 7th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted another agency in an incident involving an assault weapon. 

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest, domestic violence, third-degree malicious mischief.  

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic, no assault. 

Scriber Lake Road: Traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

5200 block 188th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance. 

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest, court ordered remand for DUI. 

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Local ordinance violation. 

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft from Barnes and Noble. 

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Lost wallet. 

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, damage to store window, no entry. 

19100 block 33rd Avenue West: Second-degree burglary. 

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary. 

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Suspicious circumstance. 

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft. 

16900 block Highway 99: Second-degree burglary. 

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft from Fred Meyer. 

17200 block Highway 99: Second-degree robbery. 

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft. 

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft. 

19500 block Highway 99: Found property. 

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft. 

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, known possession of a controlled substance. 

4800 block 48th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, failure to transfer vehicle title within 45 days.  

18300 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance, civil with Auto King. 

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft. 

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft. 

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft from Kohl’s. 

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft. 

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft. 

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft. 

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

April 3 

198th Street Southwest: First-degree trespass. 

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Felony theft.

5800 block Halls Lake Way: Local ordinance violation, camping/trespassing. 

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Burglary. 

18900 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor malicious mischief. 

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Vehicle theft. 

18100 block 60th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, vehicle recovery.

4200 block 204th Street Southwest: Trespass. 

16900 block Highway 99: Burglary. 

17000 block 32nd Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence, no assault. 

SE Everett Mall Way: Lynnwood police assisted another agency using a K-9 unit. 

5500 block 200th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, malicious mischief. 

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Second-degree felony organized retail theft. 

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Missing person, adult. 

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree attempted burglary.

20000 block 46th Avenue West: Felony warrant arrest. 

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact. 

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, possession of controlled substances, warrant arrest. 

20300 block 68th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance. 

18600 block 60th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services. 

April 4

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, shoplifting. 

17500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft. 

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Theft/fraud.

3300 block 179th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact. 

16400 block 164th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Traffic offenses, traffic hazard. 

3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Second-degree felony malicious mischief. 

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Second-degree felony theft. 

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Burglary. 

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony malicious mischief. 

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree misdemeanor domestic assault. 

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Lynnwood police assisted another agency in a vehicle recovery. 

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Obstructing, warrant arrest, bike violation. 

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft. 

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Verbal domestic violence, no assault. 

19200 block 33rd Avenue West: Attempted burglary. 

17500 block 58th Avenue West: First degree felony theft of a trailer. 

20800 block 44th Avenue West: Attempted vehicle theft. 

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence, no assault. 

16800 block 168th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Driving under the influence, collision.

April 5 

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.  

4300 block 156th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another agency using a K-9 unit for a burglary report. 

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault. 

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft. 

20400 block 76th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance. 

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Identity theft, suspect arrested. 

3500 block 35th Avenue Southeast/116th Street Southeast: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency. 

5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: Civil, paper service. 

5300 block 188th Street Southwest: Civil. 

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Fraud.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Felony theft of an electric bike. 

6700 block 204th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft of a scooter. 

17500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance. 

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Warrant arrest. 

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft. 

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft. 

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft. 

19900 block 40th Avenue West: Second-degree felony malicious mischief. 

19500 block Highway 99: Harassment. 

17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Value Village. 

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest. 

17400 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest. 

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, parking lot altercation.

 

Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.

