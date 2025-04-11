Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 30-April 5, 2025

March 30
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, false statements.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree traffic offenses, driving while license suspended.
19700 block Highway 99: Second-degree felony theft.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19600 block 196th Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: Eluding police officer.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Third-degree felony assault, warrant arrest.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Attempted vehicle theft.
4800 block 48th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
March 31
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor domestic assault.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
5400 block 54th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft and possession controlled substance.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor domestic assault, identity theft, possession of controlled substance, malicious mischief.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowling.
April 1
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
18600 block 36th Avenue West: Civil.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance, no assault.
4700 block 194th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, property recovery.
6100 block 176th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree criminal trespass.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
5900 block 196th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Vehicle theft, obstruction.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Graffiti.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
April 2
20500 block 56th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
5700 block Highway Place: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency in a warrant arrest at Marshalls..
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree felony theft, organized retail theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Third-degree felony assault involving a transit security officer.
19300 block 7th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted another agency in an incident involving an assault weapon.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest, domestic violence, third-degree malicious mischief.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic, no assault.
Scriber Lake Road: Traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
5200 block 188th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest, court ordered remand for DUI.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Local ordinance violation.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft from Barnes and Noble.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Lost wallet.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, damage to store window, no entry.
19100 block 33rd Avenue West: Second-degree burglary.
4400 block 168th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Suspicious circumstance.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
16900 block Highway 99: Second-degree burglary.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft from Fred Meyer.
17200 block Highway 99: Second-degree robbery.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Found property.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, known possession of a controlled substance.
4800 block 48th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, failure to transfer vehicle title within 45 days.
18300 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance, civil with Auto King.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft from Kohl’s.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
April 3
198th Street Southwest: First-degree trespass.
18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Felony theft.
5800 block Halls Lake Way: Local ordinance violation, camping/trespassing.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Burglary.
18900 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Vehicle theft.
18100 block 60th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, vehicle recovery.
4200 block 204th Street Southwest: Trespass.
16900 block Highway 99: Burglary.
17000 block 32nd Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.
SE Everett Mall Way: Lynnwood police assisted another agency using a K-9 unit.
5500 block 200th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, malicious mischief.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Second-degree felony organized retail theft.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Missing person, adult.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree attempted burglary.
20000 block 46th Avenue West: Felony warrant arrest.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, possession of controlled substances, warrant arrest.
20300 block 68th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
18600 block 60th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.
April 4
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
17500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Theft/fraud.
3300 block 179th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
16400 block 164th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Traffic offenses, traffic hazard.
3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Second-degree felony malicious mischief.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: Second-degree felony theft.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Burglary.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony malicious mischief.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Lynnwood police assisted another agency in a vehicle recovery.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Obstructing, warrant arrest, bike violation.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.
19200 block 33rd Avenue West: Attempted burglary.
17500 block 58th Avenue West: First degree felony theft of a trailer.
20800 block 44th Avenue West: Attempted vehicle theft.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.
16800 block 168th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Driving under the influence, collision.
April 5
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.
4300 block 156th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another agency using a K-9 unit for a burglary report.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
20400 block 76th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Identity theft, suspect arrested.
3500 block 35th Avenue Southeast/116th Street Southeast: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.
5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: Civil, paper service.
5300 block 188th Street Southwest: Civil.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Fraud.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Felony theft of an electric bike.
6700 block 204th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft of a scooter.
17500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19900 block 40th Avenue West: Second-degree felony malicious mischief.
19500 block Highway 99: Harassment.
17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Value Village.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
17400 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, parking lot altercation.
