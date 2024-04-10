Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 31- April 6, 2024

March 31

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A 14-year old minor was found driving.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Sexual assault was reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Burglary and trespassing were reported when an individual stole from a business he was banned from.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

April 1

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5100 block 164th Street Southwest: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in tracking an individual who attempted to elude their officers.

19000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

5000 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4200 block 175th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

12900 block Beverly Park Road: Burglary was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

52nd Avenue West / Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19900 block Scriber Lake Road: A burglary was attempted.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.

April 2

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A court order was violated when an individual drove with a suspended license.

18100 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

4800 block 186th Place Southwest: Identity theft and fraud were reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

7100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

4500 block 180th Street Southwest: During an instance of domestic violence, felony assault, violation of a protection order and obstruction were reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest of an obstructing suspect.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

202nd Street Southwest/Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including an ignition interlock violation and driving with a suspended license, were reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor malicious michief were reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: An arson investigation began.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

March 3

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A court order was violated.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Felony harassment was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: An individual in posession of stolen property, license plates, was apprehended.

18600 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault involving a juvenile was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute were reported and two warranted individuals were arrested.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19100 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary was attempted.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses, including invalid trip permit, were reported.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Gang graffiti was reported.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Criminal trespassing was reported.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including swapped license plates, were reported.

4300 block Stonebridge Way: Trespassing was reported.

6500 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.

2200 block 196th Street: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A no-contact order was violated during an instance of domestic violence.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony robbery and assault were reported.

April 4

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 177th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An individual in possession of a stolen vehicle attempted to obstruct police.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20100 block 66th Place West: Reckless endangerment was reported when a shot was fired during an instance of domestic violence.

18600 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Gang graffiti was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including an ignition interlock violation and driving with a suspended license, were reported.

6500 block 192nd Place Southwest: An adult was reported missing and located.

3500 block 188th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

April 5

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Maple Road/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision was reported.

200th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A warranted individual attempted to commit robbery with a weapon and was apprehended by police.

2100 block 196th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

21300 block Highway 99: A collision was reported.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: A collision was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

17900 block Ash Way: A collision was reported.

19100 block 33rd Avenue West: A collision was reported.

196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A collision was reported.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A collision was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A collision was reported.

21200 block 66th Avenue West: A collision was reported.

18700 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

5100 block 168th Street Southwest: Burglary was reported.

17200 block 33rd Place West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Explicit and unlawful recording of a minor was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

17700 block Highway 99: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

April 6

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block Highway 99: Burglary was reported.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: Sex offenses, including exposure, were reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

204th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.