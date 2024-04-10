Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 31- April 6, 2024

March 31
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A 14-year old minor was found driving.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Sexual assault was reported.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Burglary and trespassing were reported when an individual stole from a business he was banned from.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
April 1
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5100 block 164th Street Southwest: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in tracking an individual who attempted to elude their officers.
19000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
5000 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4200 block 175th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
12900 block Beverly Park Road: Burglary was reported.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
52nd Avenue West / Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19900 block Scriber Lake Road: A burglary was attempted.
18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.
April 2
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A court order was violated when an individual drove with a suspended license.
18100 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
4800 block 186th Place Southwest: Identity theft and fraud were reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
7100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
7200 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
4500 block 180th Street Southwest: During an instance of domestic violence, felony assault, violation of a protection order and obstruction were reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest of an obstructing suspect.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
202nd Street Southwest/Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including an ignition interlock violation and driving with a suspended license, were reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor malicious michief were reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
5600 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: An arson investigation began.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
March 3
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A court order was violated.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Felony harassment was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: An individual in posession of stolen property, license plates, was apprehended.
18600 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault involving a juvenile was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute were reported and two warranted individuals were arrested.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19100 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary was attempted.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses, including invalid trip permit, were reported.
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Gang graffiti was reported.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: Criminal trespassing was reported.
19800 block 40th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including swapped license plates, were reported.
4300 block Stonebridge Way: Trespassing was reported.
6500 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.
2200 block 196th Street: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A no-contact order was violated during an instance of domestic violence.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony robbery and assault were reported.
April 4
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 177th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An individual in possession of a stolen vehicle attempted to obstruct police.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20100 block 66th Place West: Reckless endangerment was reported when a shot was fired during an instance of domestic violence.
18600 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Gang graffiti was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including an ignition interlock violation and driving with a suspended license, were reported.
6500 block 192nd Place Southwest: An adult was reported missing and located.
3500 block 188th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
April 5
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Maple Road/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision was reported.
200th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A warranted individual attempted to commit robbery with a weapon and was apprehended by police.
2100 block 196th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.
21300 block Highway 99: A collision was reported.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.
18200 block 36th Avenue West: A collision was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.
17900 block Ash Way: A collision was reported.
19100 block 33rd Avenue West: A collision was reported.
196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A collision was reported.
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A collision was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A collision was reported.
21200 block 66th Avenue West: A collision was reported.
18700 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.
5100 block 168th Street Southwest: Burglary was reported.
17200 block 33rd Place West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
19100 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Explicit and unlawful recording of a minor was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
17700 block Highway 99: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
April 6
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block Highway 99: Burglary was reported.
20400 block 76th Avenue West: Sex offenses, including exposure, were reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
204th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
