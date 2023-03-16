Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 5-11, 2023

March 5

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Police assisted the fire department.

16700 block Highway 99: A small child ran away from home and was reunited with his mother.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of theft and a court order violation.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

198th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

5300 block 172nd Place Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19900 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a trespasser who had a warrant.

20800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for traffic offenses that resulted in a collision.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An iPhone and laptop were reported stolen.

6400 block 191ST Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

March 6

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was arrested.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: An individual with a warrant was arrested during a verbal domestic dispute.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18800 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

204th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was reported to have swapped license plates.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver eluded police.

18900 block 75th Avenue West: Mail was stolen.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

16800 block Highway 99: A collision was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

18700 block 76th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4100 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

5300 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3600 block 176th Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

March 7

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered and police took custody of one individual.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A missing person was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft of sunglasses was reported.

6600 block 183rd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

5500 block 186th place Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony vehicle prowl was reported

19400 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: Police contacted Child Protective Services.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A license plate was stolen.

March 8

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police arrested an individual with a warrant who was committing a misdemeanor theft.

17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A no-contact order was violated.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A trespasser was arrested.

March 9

20100 block 44th Avenue West: A trespasser was arrested.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

19600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18800 block 46th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for felony harassment.

19600 block Highway 99: Police arrested a fugitive from California with a felony warrant.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block 33rd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

196th Street Southwest / 64th Avenue West: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18800 block 28th Avenue West:A burglary was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A court order was violated.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Highway 99: Lottery scratch-off tickets were stolen.

16700 block 55th place West: A juvenile was caught spraying gang graffiti.

March 10

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

50th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: A driver eluded police.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony-level malicious mischief was reported.

20800 block 70th Avenue West: A rape was reported.

18500 block 43rd place West: Identity theft and fraud were reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported at a school.

188th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: An aggressive dog was reported at the dog park.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17600 block 32nd place West: A weapons violation was reported.

March 11

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: A trailer was stolen.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported at Arby’s.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A court order was violated during an instance of domestic violence.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.

4900 block 194th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.