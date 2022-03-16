Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 6-12, 2022

March 6
18500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: An identity theft occurred.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence call.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was cited for failing to transfer their vehicle title.
4100 block Hoyt Avenue: Police assisted Everett Police with a residential burglary call.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for an attempted theft at Ross. All stolen items were recovered.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
5600 block 178th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic assault call.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence call.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.
18900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
18400 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
16800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a public disturbance and ended up making a warrant arrest.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Police assisted Edmonds Police with a K9 narcotic sniff.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a fourth-degree assault call.
3200 block 200th Place Southwest: A subject was cited for reckless driving.
300th Street Southwest / 56th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.
March 7
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was confronted for putting merchandise in four separate carts. He pulled out a gun that looked real (it turned out to be a BB gun), and pulled the trigger twice. No actual shots were reported to be fired.
21100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a second-degree burglary.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft by a subject in possession of a stolen vehicle.
16000 block Highway 99: Police arrested a subject who tried to smuggle fentanyl into the jail.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Stolen property was recovered.
March 8
20800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for driving with a suspended license for the second time.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a burglary.
16600 block Highway 99: A trailer was stolen.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.
5700 block 204th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance call and ended up making a several warrant arrest.
March 9
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A woman was arrested on domestic violence charges.
44th Avenue West / 188th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a felony assault and possession with intent to distribute.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for violating a no-contact court order 13 times.
18300 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A trespass was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Stolen property was recovered.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Stolen property was found.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported from Ulta.
March 10
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A felony burglary was reported.
6600 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
5900 block 178th Place Southwest: A package was stolen.
16500 block Spruce Way: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: An organized retail theft was reported.
19400 block 58th Place West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for an attempted theft from Kohl’s. All stolen items were recovered.
7020 block 193rd Place Southwest: A subject was caught on a security camera walking through a stranger’s backyard. No signs of forced entry or missing items were reported.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Stolen property was recovered.
3400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.
17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
March 11
16800 block Cobblestone Drive: A felony theft was reported.
17100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for reckless endangerment.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A stolen vehicle was recovered after a hit and run. The subject, who has multiple warrants, eluded police.
17200 block Highway 99: A second-degree criminal trespass was reported.
4500 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17200 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance call.
7020 block 188th Place Southwest: Police responded to a residential burglary call. No items were reported stolen.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspicious call from the Hampton Inn led to two warrants arrests and the recovery of a stolen vehicle.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block 64th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
March 12
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Stolen property was recovered.
7100 block 188th Place Southwest: Police responded to reports of a residential burglary. A back window was smashed in but nothing was reported missing or stolen.
4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4100 block 194th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen.
3200 block 180th Place Southwest: Mail was reported stolen.
19700 block Highway 99: An incident of public indecency was reported.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft from Hobby Lobby was reported.
6500 block 182nd Street Southwest: Police responded to calls about a prowler. Three subjects were transferring items to different bags. With no probable cause, subjects were released.
21200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police assisted Mountlake Terrace police with a robbery at 7-11.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3500 block 171st Street Southwest: A burglary was reported. Cash and jewelry were taken.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was taken by an acquaintance without permission.
18600 block Highway 99: Two vehicles were prowled by the same subject in the same parking lot.
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.
