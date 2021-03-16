Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 7-13, 2021

March 7

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Macy’s parking lot.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was assaulted, but would not provide any information about the incident.

17200 block Highway 99: A domestic verbal disturbance was reported at Walmart.

20700 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from the property.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

March 8

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Several cars, fences and mailboxes were spray painted.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A broom was broken at the location.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported. However, the victim refused to cooperate.

18400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

17400 block Highway 99: An assault occurred.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

17100 block 26th Avenue Southeast: The Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with tracking a domestic violence suspect.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic verbal disturbance was reported.

4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A stolen license plate was recovered.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred.

March 9

3700 block 175th Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two subjects were arrested for warrants.

16600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a suspicious circumstance.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.

4615 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

7000 block 208th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

6100 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A sexual assault was reported.

232nd Street Southwest/100th Avenue West: A vehicle collision occurred.

March 10

4000 block 188th Street Southwest: An attempted vehicle prowl was reported.

19200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

5899 block 209th Place Southwest: Police responded to a misdemeanor assault.

21400 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for causing a vehicle collision and driving with a suspended license.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

20700 block 55th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and personal information was stolen.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two suspects were arrested for theft. They were cited and released from the scene.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A repeat offender returned to 76 Gas Station and stole rolls of clear trash bags and quarters. The subject was observed clearly on video surveillance stealing the items.

March 11

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for theft.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

3400 block 175th Place Southwest: A disturbance was reported at Swedish Adult Family Home.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A travel trailer was stolen overnight

4600 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen overnight.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

March 12

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

184th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A hit-and-run collision occurred.

197oo block 68th Avenue West: Two juveniles were reported fighting in an apartment playground. No injuries were reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A man attempted to shoplift from the location.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted the Edmonds Police Department with a burglary report.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A fire occurred behind Cafe India.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A felon was contacted while in possession of a firearm.

6200 block 193rd Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.

4100 block 185th Street Southwest: A temporary protection order was issued.

4100 block 194th Street Southwest: A case of identity theft was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A purse was stolen.

March 13

3300 block 172nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man shoplifted from a store.

17800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

5300 block 176th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.

18300 block 46th Place West: Police responded to a possible hit-and-run collision.

19200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was cited after he was caught masturbating in public.

