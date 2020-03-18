Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 8-13, 2020

March 8

17500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen at McDonalds.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest at a residence.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Macy’s in Alderwood Mall. The suspect also had drug paraphernalia in his possession.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Kohl’s.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony warrant subject was arrested for shoplifting $189 worth of merchandise from the Apple store in Alderwood Mall. The subject was located a mile away from the mall.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for shoplifting from CVS Pharmacy. He also had drug paraphernalia in his possession.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Macy’s in Alderwood Mall.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Police conducted a felony drug arrest at JCPenney in Alderwood Mall.

20700 block Highway 99: Police arrested a subject at Walgreens for a felony court-order violation. The subject also resisted arrest.

3500 block 172nd Street Southwest: Police conducted an arrest for fourth-degree assault after a subject pushed a roommate during an argument.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported at the Apple store in Alderwood Mall.

17500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Cliffhanger Sports Bar and Restaurant.

20800 block 54th Avenue West: Police conducted an arrest for drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession.

17500 block Highway 99: A man stole cookies from McDonalds.

16900 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a drug-related arrest.

17500 block Highway 99: Police made a drug-related DUI arrest.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a drug-related arrest.

March 9

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject reported being harassed on the phone.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Value Village.

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen while it was left idling.

19700 block 69th Place West: A subject reported mail being stolen.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

March 10

5100 block 176th Street Southwest: Police conducted a drug-related arrest.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for $50,000 in warrants and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

3900 block 188th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Cost Plus World Market.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in the 24-Hour Fitness parking lot.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported at a residence.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

5900 block 177th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

3300 block 203rd Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a shooting.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Rite Aid.

4200 block block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen overnight from the Duet Apartment Homes parking lot.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Macy’s in Alderwood Mall.

17200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested at Walmart for shoplifting. She was also reported to have previously stolen from Value Village.

6700 block 212th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run suspect was arrested. He also attempted to ditch drugs in a garbage can before his arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree robbery was reported at Alderwood Mall.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest at Alderwood Mall.

March 11

4500 block 164th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for second-degree domestic violence assault. He also was reported to have attempted suicide by cop during his arrest.

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A residential burglary occurred.

18800 block Highway 99: Police conducted a drug-related arrest.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported at a business.

3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A burglary occurred at the Xfinity store. when the suspect pried the back door open and stole keys.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

March 12

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Two subjects who shoplifted from Spencers in Alderwood Mall turned themselves in to the Lynnwood Police Department. They also returned the stolen products.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related incident at Keeboo Car Wash.

20000 block Highway 99: A subject reported that someone stole a license plate from a vehicle.

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested for attempted burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempted possession.

19400 block 74th Avenue West: Police conducted an arrest for first-degree assault.

18600 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

Feb. 13

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A wallet was stolen at Lynnwood Library.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifting subject was arrested at Alderwood Mall. The subject also bit a loss prevention officer.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was issued a criminal citation in lieu of booking, and trespassed from Fred Meyer.

4600 block 194th Street Southwest: A man reported to be “heavily intoxicated” was cited for drinking in public.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

1800 block 199th Place Southwest: A traffic stop led to an arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was cited at Fred Meyer.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Lynnwood Library.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony warrant subject was arrested.

