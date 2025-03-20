Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 9-15, 2025

March 9

5200 block 188th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, no valid ID.

8400 block 108th Street Northeast: Lynnwood police assisted another agency with K9 tracking for second-degree domestic assault suspect.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft of tips at Starbucks.

16800 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, possession of substances and a warrant arrest.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor domestic assault.

16800 block Cobblestone Drive: Domestic – Domestic disturbance, no assault.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

20600 block 60th Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.

4200 block 186th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving whale license suspended.

Highway 99 / 180th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another agency in vehicle recovery.

17700 block Highway 99: First-degree felony malicious mischief.

5800 block 204th Street Southwest: Juvenile runaway.

19300 block Highway 99: Second-degree burglary.

19500 block 58th Place West: Criminal trespass.

3300 block 188th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor physical domestic violence.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Driving under the influence.

March 10

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: Lost property.

5000 block 186th Place Southwest: Identity theft.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Lost property.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Attempted escape from Lynnwood jail.

44th Avenue West / 196th Street Southwest: Driving under the influence.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Second-degree robbery, third-degree theft.

17500 block 62nd Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted another agency in a collision involving a stolen vehicle.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Court order violation, paper for service.

16700 block Highway 99: Trespass.

5400 block 206th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

19500 block 52nd Avenue West: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

17500 block 66th Avenue West: Lynnwood fire crew assisted another agency.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Burglary.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor attempted theft.

19100 block Highway 99: Civil, damage to car from shopping cart.

16700 block Highway 99: Second-degree felony malicious mischief.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

5200 block 188th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Disturbance, criminal trespass, unlawful transit conduct, obstruction.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances act.

17100 block 39th PL W: Harassment, miscellaneous report.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Harassment, miscellaneous report.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: No-contact order violation.

6600 block 208th Street Southwest: Harassment.

March 11

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, order for service.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespass.

17400 block Highway 99: Riding bike with no helmet and obstructing.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree felony organized retail theft.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted Edmonds police in a warrant arrest.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Verbal domestic assault

5400 block 168th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Second-degree felony theft, first degree identity theft.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic assault.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Fraud, forgery or unauthorized issuance of a bank check.

March 12

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.

19100 block 191st Street Southwest: Criminal traffic offense.

19500 block Highway 99: License plate theft.

3100 block 172nd Street Southwest: Felony assault with a knife.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance, warrant arrest.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Second-degree arson.

20100 block Cedar Valley Road: Burglary.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Civil.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Trespass.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Court Order Violation.

20100 block Cedar Valley Road: Burglary.

6700 block 204th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Second-degree burglary.

6700 block 204th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic assault.

19800 block Highway 99: Felony theft from an LA Fitness locker.

19700 block Scriber Lake Road: First-degree identity theft, first-degree computer theft.

19800 block Highway 99: Second-degree felony theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway. Suspect lied about their name and had a Department of Corrections arrest warrant.

March 13

18900 block 65th Place West: Misdemeanor domestic assault.

196th Street Southwest: Arrest for driving under the influence.

17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor license plate theft.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Public assistance.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: Stolen vehicle located by responding units and fled to Seattle. The vehicle was recovered shortly after.

2900 block 164th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense. Driving while license suspended.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, adult male arrested.

4300 block 186th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

6100 block 183rd Place Southwest: Identity theft, fraud.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.

18600 block Highway 99: Harassment.

6100 block 212th Street Southwest: Burglary.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Lynnwood fire crew assisted another agency, overdose.

3500 block 188th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

17800 block 37th Place West: Misdemeanor theft.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor domestic assault and theft.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway.

20000 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

20000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

March 14

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, hit and run.

20800 block 58th Place West: Misdemeanor theft, fraudulent website scam.

17400 block Highway 99: Threats, suspicious letter sent to dental office.

19300 block Highway 99: Burglary.

2300 block Arboretum Drive East: Warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assist another agency in a warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, third-degree obstruction, resisting arrest.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

20000 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

March 15

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

17600 block 33rd Place West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Attempted vehicle theft.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor substance use.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, school lockdown.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Court order violation.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

128th Street Southwest /4th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.

6000 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offenses, driving while license suspended.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, gang contact, WBP.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: First-degree criminal trespass.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespass, unlawful transit conduct.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree trespass, unlawful transit conduct.

