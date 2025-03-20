Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 9-15, 2025

March 9
5200 block 188th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, no valid ID.
8400 block 108th Street Northeast: Lynnwood police assisted another agency with K9 tracking for second-degree domestic assault suspect.
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft of tips at Starbucks.
16800 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, possession of substances and a warrant arrest.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor domestic assault.
16800 block Cobblestone Drive: Domestic – Domestic disturbance, no assault.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
20600 block 60th Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.
4200 block 186th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving whale license suspended.
Highway 99 / 180th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another agency in vehicle recovery.
17700 block Highway 99: First-degree felony malicious mischief.
5800 block 204th Street Southwest: Juvenile runaway.
19300 block Highway 99: Second-degree burglary.
19500 block 58th Place West: Criminal trespass.
3300 block 188th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance.
19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor physical domestic violence.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Driving under the influence.
March 10
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: Lost property.
5000 block 186th Place Southwest: Identity theft.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Lost property.
19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Attempted escape from Lynnwood jail.
44th Avenue West / 196th Street Southwest: Driving under the influence.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Second-degree robbery, third-degree theft.
17500 block 62nd Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted another agency in a collision involving a stolen vehicle.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Court order violation, paper for service.
16700 block Highway 99: Trespass.
5400 block 206th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
19500 block 52nd Avenue West: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
17500 block 66th Avenue West: Lynnwood fire crew assisted another agency.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Burglary.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor attempted theft.
19100 block Highway 99: Civil, damage to car from shopping cart.
16700 block Highway 99: Second-degree felony malicious mischief.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
5200 block 188th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Disturbance, criminal trespass, unlawful transit conduct, obstruction.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances act.
17100 block 39th PL W: Harassment, miscellaneous report.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Harassment, miscellaneous report.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: No-contact order violation.
6600 block 208th Street Southwest: Harassment.
March 11
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, order for service.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespass.
17400 block Highway 99: Riding bike with no helmet and obstructing.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree felony organized retail theft.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted Edmonds police in a warrant arrest.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Verbal domestic assault
5400 block 168th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Second-degree felony theft, first degree identity theft.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic assault.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Fraud, forgery or unauthorized issuance of a bank check.
March 12
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.
19100 block 191st Street Southwest: Criminal traffic offense.
19500 block Highway 99: License plate theft.
3100 block 172nd Street Southwest: Felony assault with a knife.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance, warrant arrest.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Second-degree arson.
20100 block Cedar Valley Road: Burglary.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Civil.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Trespass.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Court Order Violation.
20100 block Cedar Valley Road: Burglary.
6700 block 204th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Second-degree burglary.
6700 block 204th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic assault.
19800 block Highway 99: Felony theft from an LA Fitness locker.
19700 block Scriber Lake Road: First-degree identity theft, first-degree computer theft.
19800 block Highway 99: Second-degree felony theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway. Suspect lied about their name and had a Department of Corrections arrest warrant.
March 13
18900 block 65th Place West: Misdemeanor domestic assault.
196th Street Southwest: Arrest for driving under the influence.
17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor license plate theft.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Public assistance.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: Stolen vehicle located by responding units and fled to Seattle. The vehicle was recovered shortly after.
2900 block 164th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense. Driving while license suspended.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, adult male arrested.
4300 block 186th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
6100 block 183rd Place Southwest: Identity theft, fraud.
19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.
18600 block Highway 99: Harassment.
6100 block 212th Street Southwest: Burglary.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Lynnwood fire crew assisted another agency, overdose.
3500 block 188th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
17800 block 37th Place West: Misdemeanor theft.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor domestic assault and theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway.
20000 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
20000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
March 14
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, hit and run.
20800 block 58th Place West: Misdemeanor theft, fraudulent website scam.
17400 block Highway 99: Threats, suspicious letter sent to dental office.
19300 block Highway 99: Burglary.
2300 block Arboretum Drive East: Warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assist another agency in a warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, third-degree obstruction, resisting arrest.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
20000 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
March 15
5900 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
17600 block 33rd Place West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Attempted vehicle theft.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor substance use.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
20400 block 76th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, school lockdown.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Court order violation.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
128th Street Southwest /4th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.
6000 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offenses, driving while license suspended.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, gang contact, WBP.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: First-degree criminal trespass.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespass, unlawful transit conduct.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree trespass, unlawful transit conduct.
