Lynnwood Police Blotter: March 9-15, 2025

by Ashley Nash 51 seconds ago 1

March 9

5200 block 188th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, no valid ID.

8400 block 108th Street Northeast: Lynnwood police assisted another agency with K9 tracking for second-degree domestic assault suspect. 

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft of tips at Starbucks. 

16800 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, possession of substances and a warrant arrest.  

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor domestic assault.

 16800 block Cobblestone Drive: Domestic – Domestic disturbance, no assault.

 19300 block 36th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

 20600 block 60th Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence, no assault. 

 4200 block 186th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

 3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended. 

 19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft. 

 19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

 3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving whale license suspended. 

 Highway 99 / 180th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another agency in vehicle recovery. 

 17700 block Highway 99: First-degree felony malicious mischief. 

 5800 block 204th Street Southwest: Juvenile runaway.

 19300 block Highway 99: Second-degree burglary.

 19500 block 58th Place West: Criminal trespass. 

 3300 block 188th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance. 

 19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.

 3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest. 

 19700 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor physical domestic violence.

 3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Driving under the influence. 

March 10

 19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

 3800 block 196th Street Southwest: Lost property.

 5000 block 186th Place Southwest: Identity theft.

 18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

 3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Lost property.

 19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest. 

 19300 block 44th Avenue West: Attempted escape from Lynnwood jail. 

 44th Avenue West / 196th Street Southwest: Driving under the influence. 

 6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

 3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Second-degree robbery, third-degree theft. 

 17500 block 62nd Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted another agency in a collision involving a stolen vehicle.

 19300 block 44th Avenue West: Court order violation, paper for service.

 16700 block Highway 99: Trespass.

 5400 block 206th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

 19500 block 52nd Avenue West: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended. 

 17500 block 66th Avenue West: Lynnwood fire crew assisted another agency.

 4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Burglary.

 3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor attempted theft.

 19100 block Highway 99: Civil, damage to car from shopping cart.

 16700 block Highway 99: Second-degree felony malicious mischief. 

 3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

 5200 block 188th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended. 

 20100 block 46th Avenue West: Disturbance, criminal trespass, unlawful transit conduct, obstruction.

 4300 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances act. 

 17100 block 39th PL W: Harassment, miscellaneous report.

 4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Harassment, miscellaneous report.

 18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft. 

 19300 block 44th Avenue West: No-contact order violation. 

 6600 block 208th Street Southwest: Harassment.

March 11

 19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft. 

 19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, order for service.

 4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespass.

 17400 block Highway 99: Riding bike with no helmet and obstructing.

 18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree felony organized retail theft. 

 21600 block 76th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted Edmonds police in a warrant arrest. 

 19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Verbal domestic assault

 5400 block 168th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

 18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Second-degree felony theft, first degree identity theft. 

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic assault. 

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Fraud, forgery or unauthorized issuance of a bank check. 

March 12

 4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault. 

 19100 block 191st Street Southwest: Criminal traffic offense. 

 19500 block Highway 99: License plate theft. 

 3100 block 172nd Street Southwest: Felony assault with a knife. 

 4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance, warrant arrest. 

 3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

 3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft. 

 19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting. 

 19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. 

 18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

 18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Second-degree arson. 

 20100 block Cedar Valley Road: Burglary.

 18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Civil.

 19700 block 48th Avenue West: Trespass.

 19700 block 50th Avenue West: Court Order Violation.

 20100 block Cedar Valley Road: Burglary.

 6700 block 204th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault. 

 18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting. 

 18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Second-degree burglary. 

 6700 block 204th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic assault. 

 19800 block Highway 99: Felony theft from an LA Fitness locker.  

19700 block Scriber Lake Road: First-degree identity theft, first-degree computer theft. 

 19800 block Highway 99: Second-degree felony theft. 

 4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft. 

 19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway. Suspect lied about their name and had a Department of Corrections arrest warrant.

March 13

 18900 block 65th Place West: Misdemeanor domestic assault. 

 196th Street Southwest: Arrest for driving under the influence. 

 17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor license plate theft. 

 2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Public assistance.

 6300 block 212th Street Southwest: Stolen vehicle located by responding units and fled to Seattle. The vehicle was recovered shortly after.

 2900 block 164th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense. Driving while license suspended. 

 19900 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, adult male arrested. 

 4300 block 186th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

 2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft. 

6100 block 183rd Place Southwest: Identity theft, fraud. 

 19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft. 

 20100 block 46th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency. 

 18600 block Highway 99: Harassment.

 6100 block 212th Street Southwest: Burglary.

 18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Lynnwood fire crew assisted another agency, overdose.

 3500 block 188th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

 18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.  

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft. 

17800 block 37th Place West: Misdemeanor theft.

 19700 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor domestic assault and theft.

 19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway.

 20000 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

 7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

 20000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

March 14

 3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, hit and run.

 20800 block 58th Place West: Misdemeanor theft, fraudulent website scam.

 17400 block Highway 99: Threats, suspicious letter sent to dental office.

 19300 block Highway 99: Burglary.

 2300 block Arboretum Drive East: Warrant arrest.

 19500 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assist another agency in a warrant arrest. 

 19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway. 

 2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, third-degree obstruction, resisting arrest.

 19700 block 48th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

 20000 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

March 15

 5900 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

 2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

 19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

 17600 block 33rd Place West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief. 

 20100 block 46th Avenue West: Attempted vehicle theft. 

 4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor substance use. 

 3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

 20400 block 76th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, school lockdown.

 19700 block 68th Avenue West: Court order violation.

 18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft. 

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

 128th Street Southwest /4th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency. 

 6000 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offenses, driving while license suspended. 

 18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, gang contact, WBP. 

 18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

 19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

 3000 block 184th Street Southwest: First-degree criminal trespass.

 20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespass, unlawful transit conduct.

 20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree trespass, unlawful transit conduct.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME