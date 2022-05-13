Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 1-7, 2022

May 1

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

5400 block 206th Street Southwest: A juvenile was arrested for malicious mischief.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A known subject selected 15 pairs of jeans from a store, totalling $915. The subject then exited the store without paying for the jeans, resulting in a felony theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance resulted in an arrest for felony warrants. The suspect also lied to officers.

19800 block 76th Avenue West: Police assisted the fire department with a fire.

19800 block 74th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a traffic offense.

196th Street Southwest / 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a juvenile domestic violence assault.

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

May 2

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Subjects were cited for drinking in the park after hours.

18000 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle with expired registration eluded police officers at a traffic stop.

17700 block Highway 99: Police assisted the fire department with a commercial fire.

18800 block Highway 99: A subject was involved in a hit and run and eluded police in a stolen vehicle.

17800 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of an overdose. Narcan was administered.

5900 block 186th Place Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported from Macy’s.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A juvenile was cited for trespassing.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A female was arrested on warrants.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft was reported.

12300 block 20th Street Northeast: Police assisted Lake Stevens police with a K9.

23600 block Highway 99: Police assisted Edmonds police with a K9.

18700 block Blue Ridge Drive: A vehicle was prowled and a third-degree theft was reported.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Mail was stolen.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Police assisted Mountlake Terrace police with a K9.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

20300 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for an ignition interlock violation.

May 3

17200 block Highway 99: A shoplift was reported.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft occurred. Two suspects fled. One was located and arrested.

5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Police responded to a call of threats being made.

20900 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for trespassing.

5900 block 186th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

5100 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

2100 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

6100 block 178th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

May 4

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

18300 block Highway 99: Police responded to possible juvenile neglect.

19300 block Highway 99: A storage unit was burglarized.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest. The subject was in possession of meth.

18900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.

196th Street Southwest / 68th Avenue West: A second-degree felony theft occurred.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

17400 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

5700 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3800 block 190th Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An attempted burglary was reported.

600 block 210th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.

May 5

17500 block Highway 99: A second-degree robbery was reported.

21000 block 66th Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft from Kohl’s was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A hit and run was reported.

21100 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

21100 block 49th Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle was reported. It was determined the driver had an active warrant.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject attempted to commit fraud.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Alderwood Mall parking garage.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for second-degree criminal trespassing.

16600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to calls of an assault.

May 6

19700 block I-5 South: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported from Best Buy.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

18600 block Highway 99: A third-degree assault on a police officer occurred.

18300 block Highway 99: Multiple subjects were arrested for criminal trespassing.

May 7

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

7600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft from Target was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Records were stolen.

2300 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for theft.

5000 block 194th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for theft and multiple warrants.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A guitar was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for theft and trespassing.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A female was arrested for theft.

19500 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of a domestic disturbance.