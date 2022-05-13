Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 1-7, 2022

May 1
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
5400 block 206th Street Southwest: A juvenile was arrested for malicious mischief.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A known subject selected 15 pairs of jeans from a store, totalling $915. The subject then exited the store without paying for the jeans, resulting in a felony theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance resulted in an arrest for felony warrants. The suspect also lied to officers.
19800 block 76th Avenue West: Police assisted the fire department with a fire.
19800 block 74th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a traffic offense.
196th Street Southwest / 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a juvenile domestic violence assault.
4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
May 2
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Subjects were cited for drinking in the park after hours.
18000 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle with expired registration eluded police officers at a traffic stop.
17700 block Highway 99: Police assisted the fire department with a commercial fire.
18800 block Highway 99: A subject was involved in a hit and run and eluded police in a stolen vehicle.
17800 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of an overdose. Narcan was administered.
5900 block 186th Place Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported from Macy’s.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A juvenile was cited for trespassing.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A female was arrested on warrants.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft was reported.
12300 block 20th Street Northeast: Police assisted Lake Stevens police with a K9.
23600 block Highway 99: Police assisted Edmonds police with a K9.
18700 block Blue Ridge Drive: A vehicle was prowled and a third-degree theft was reported.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Mail was stolen.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: Police assisted Mountlake Terrace police with a K9.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
20300 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for an ignition interlock violation.
May 3
17200 block Highway 99: A shoplift was reported.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft occurred. Two suspects fled. One was located and arrested.
5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Police responded to a call of threats being made.
20900 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for trespassing.
5900 block 186th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
5100 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
2100 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
6100 block 178th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.
May 4
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
18300 block Highway 99: Police responded to possible juvenile neglect.
19300 block Highway 99: A storage unit was burglarized.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest. The subject was in possession of meth.
18900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.
196th Street Southwest / 68th Avenue West: A second-degree felony theft occurred.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
17400 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
5700 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3800 block 190th Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An attempted burglary was reported.
600 block 210th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.
May 5
17500 block Highway 99: A second-degree robbery was reported.
21000 block 66th Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft from Kohl’s was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A hit and run was reported.
21100 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
21100 block 49th Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle was reported. It was determined the driver had an active warrant.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject attempted to commit fraud.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Alderwood Mall parking garage.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for second-degree criminal trespassing.
16600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to calls of an assault.
May 6
19700 block I-5 South: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported from Best Buy.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
18600 block Highway 99: A third-degree assault on a police officer occurred.
18300 block Highway 99: Multiple subjects were arrested for criminal trespassing.
May 7
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
7600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft from Target was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Records were stolen.
2300 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for theft.
5000 block 194th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for theft and multiple warrants.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A guitar was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for theft and trespassing.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A female was arrested for theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of a domestic disturbance.
