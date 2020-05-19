Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 10-16, 2020

May 10

195th Place Southwest/36th Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a DUI.

6300 block 202nd Street Southwest: A man was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle. He was also charged with other crimes.

20900 block 61st Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

17700 block Spruce Way: Police made a misdemeanor drug-related arrest.

3200 block 178th Place Southwest: A burglary was reported at a residence.

May 11

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI.

17800 block 38th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a husband and wife.

18600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a DUI.

184th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic disturbance.

19700 block Highway 99: Video surveillance observed a suspect breaking a front window at TD Ameritrade and leaving the scene.

16400 block Spruce Way: Police made a warrant arrest.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

6300 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance between roommates was reported.

18500 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

6600 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle previously reported stolen was recovered.

19700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

3700 block 190th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

May 12

20300 block Interstate 5: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest. Other charges include financial fraud and drug-related crimes.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at America Best Value Inn.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a drug-related arrest.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A suspect assaulted their mother and then threatened suicide.

18600 block 48th Avenue West: A package was stolen from a front porch.

5200 block 172nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4615 196TH ST Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A van belonging to Miller Paint Company was prowled, with construction vests and helmets reported stolen.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: An automated external defibrillator (AED) was stolen from Meadowdale High School.

19600 block block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle reported as stolen was recovered.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A traffic stop led to an arrest for narcotics and possession of stolen property.

May 13

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A juvenile reported being robbed by an acquaintance and two unknown juvenile suspects. Police said the incident was likely gang related.

18800 block 46th Avenue West: A hoverboard was stolen from a front porch.

17700 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man violated a trespass order by returning to Fred Meyer.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police made an arrest for misdemeanor assault after responding to a domestic violence incident.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A burglary occurred at Novela apartment complex.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A trailer previously reported stolen was recovered.

21400 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of a man with drug paraphernalia under the influence.

May 14

19600 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Sprouts Farmers Market.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19400 block 40th Avenue West: A subject reported being the victim of internet fraud when credit card information was stolen after placing an online order.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Lowe’s.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police made an arrest after a subject violated a sexual assault protection order.

19900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was cited.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was cited at Big Lots.

5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: A man stole a bike after attempting to enter a residence through the front door.

4500 block 188th Street Southwest: A subject reported their neighbor reached over a fence and cut their trees.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police conducted an arrest for a court order violation and a warrant.

17600 block Highway 99: A rock was thrown through the window of a business.

May 15

3900 block 178th Street Southwest: A subject reported being the victim of unemployment fraud. To learn what actions to take if you are impacted by this issue, click here.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A traffic stop led to the driver being arrested for driving without an interlock device.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen Les Schwab truck was recovered after employees in Edmonds recognized the truck, and trapped the vehicle in until officers arrived.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Two suspects were arrested for stealing multiple pairs of Vans shoes from Fred Meyer. The suspects told police they were selling the shoes for drugs.

May 16

18500 block 67th Avenue West: A woman reported suspicious activity regarding her Social Security card.

20200 block Highway 99: A fraud suspect was arrested for attempting to buy a car using stolen personal information. The subject reportedly had numerous IDs and drugs in his possession.

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A subject was cited after using drugs.

3600 block Maple Road: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest.

5300 block 169th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20200 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at ampm convenience store.

18300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Pick-n-Pull Cash For Junk Cars.

19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A DUI suspect was arrested after eluding police in a vehicle.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton