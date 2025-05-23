Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 11-17, 2025

May 11

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

Highway 99/200th Street Southwest: DUI.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

17500 block Highway 99: Missing person recovered.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.

16700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

19000 block 36th Avenue West: Theft.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: DUI.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, agency assist.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

May 12

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: DUI.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief, damage to a hotel room.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: Felony theft, mail theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

17500 block 52nd Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

6200 block 183rd Place Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, Bitcoin scam.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Felony theft.

18900 block 66th Place West: Adult Protective Services.

18400 block 41st Place West: Adult Protective Services.

20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.

20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.

19800 block Highway 99: Lost property.

100 block 155th Street Southeast: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.

May 13

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest, controlled substance.

19700 block 24th Avenue West: Abandoned vehicle impounded.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

3900 block 190th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Child abuse.

4100 block 192nd Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle impounded.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Fraud.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18900 block 49th Place West: Animal complaint – dog bite.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, second-degree robbery.

3900 block 149th Street Southwest: Fraud.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

17900 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

18100 block Highway 99: Felony attempted vehicular assault.

17500 block Highway 99: First-degree robbery, disorderly conduct.

50th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: DUI, hit and run, second-degree driving with license suspended.

19300 block 46th Avenue West: Fraud.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.

5700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

May 14

4300 block 186th Street Southwest: Threats.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.

6000 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment.

16500 block 42nd Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, threats.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

1400 block 164th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

19800 block 24th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony possession of stolen property, credit card theft.

18800 block Highway 99: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Disturbance.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

7000 block 210th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.

188th Street Southwest/33rd Avenue West: Traffic offense, impounded vehicle.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree felony possession of stolen property, warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

May 15

20800 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: DUI, hit and run.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Weapons violation, third-degree traffic violation for driving while license suspended, failure to transfer vehicle title.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony assault, warrant arrest, drug possession, obstruction.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Fraud.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

36th Avenue West/172nd Street Southwest: Traffic offense – hit and run.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

16800 block Highway 99: Domestic, no assault.

May 16

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Public assist.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Found property, ammunition at a restaurant.

17500 block 52nd Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

6200 block 204th Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle impounded.

19800 block 24th Avenue West: Abandoned vehicle impounded.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

4000 block 170th Street Southwest: Fraud.

5300 block 180th Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle impounded.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft by a warrant suspect.

20200 block Cedar Valley Road: Suspicious circumstance.

1200 block 164th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another agency with a DUI.

17400 block Highway 99: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

17800 block Highway 99: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offense.

19500 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: First-degree sex offense, child molestation.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Three warrant arrests.

May 17

20100 block 46th Avenue West (Lynnwood Transit Center): Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

7500 block 202nd Street Southwest: Missing person.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, paper service.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, paper service.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, paper service.

18700 block 52nd Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, paper service.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, paper service.

19300 block Highway 99: Burglary.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: Attempted vehicle theft.

