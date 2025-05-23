Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 11-17, 2025

May 11
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
Highway 99/200th Street Southwest: DUI.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
17500 block Highway 99: Missing person recovered.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
16700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
19000 block 36th Avenue West: Theft.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: DUI.
20400 block 76th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, agency assist.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
May 12
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: DUI.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
5600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief, damage to a hotel room.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: Felony theft, mail theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
17500 block 52nd Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
6200 block 183rd Place Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, Bitcoin scam.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Felony theft.
18900 block 66th Place West: Adult Protective Services.
18400 block 41st Place West: Adult Protective Services.
20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.
20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.
19800 block Highway 99: Lost property.
100 block 155th Street Southeast: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.
May 13
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest, controlled substance.
19700 block 24th Avenue West: Abandoned vehicle impounded.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
3900 block 190th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Child abuse.
4100 block 192nd Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle impounded.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Fraud.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18900 block 49th Place West: Animal complaint – dog bite.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, second-degree robbery.
3900 block 149th Street Southwest: Fraud.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
17900 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
18100 block Highway 99: Felony attempted vehicular assault.
17500 block Highway 99: First-degree robbery, disorderly conduct.
50th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: DUI, hit and run, second-degree driving with license suspended.
19300 block 46th Avenue West: Fraud.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.
5700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
May 14
4300 block 186th Street Southwest: Threats.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.
6000 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment.
16500 block 42nd Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, threats.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
1400 block 164th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
19800 block 24th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony possession of stolen property, credit card theft.
18800 block Highway 99: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Disturbance.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
7000 block 210th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.
188th Street Southwest/33rd Avenue West: Traffic offense, impounded vehicle.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree felony possession of stolen property, warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
May 15
20800 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: DUI, hit and run.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Weapons violation, third-degree traffic violation for driving while license suspended, failure to transfer vehicle title.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony assault, warrant arrest, drug possession, obstruction.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Fraud.
5800 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
36th Avenue West/172nd Street Southwest: Traffic offense – hit and run.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
16800 block Highway 99: Domestic, no assault.
May 16
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Public assist.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Found property, ammunition at a restaurant.
17500 block 52nd Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
6200 block 204th Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle impounded.
19800 block 24th Avenue West: Abandoned vehicle impounded.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
4000 block 170th Street Southwest: Fraud.
5300 block 180th Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle impounded.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft by a warrant suspect.
20200 block Cedar Valley Road: Suspicious circumstance.
1200 block 164th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another agency with a DUI.
17400 block Highway 99: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
17800 block Highway 99: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offense.
19500 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: First-degree sex offense, child molestation.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Three warrant arrests.
May 17
20100 block 46th Avenue West (Lynnwood Transit Center): Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
7500 block 202nd Street Southwest: Missing person.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, paper service.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, paper service.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, paper service.
18700 block 52nd Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, paper service.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, paper service.
19300 block Highway 99: Burglary.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
20800 block 44th Avenue West: Attempted vehicle theft.
