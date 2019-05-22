Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 12-18, 2019

May 12

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

18601 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at J.C. Penney.

196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was arrested after he drove his vehicle into another vehicle. The man had two children in the vehicle with him at the time of the collision. No one was reported to have been injured. The man was charged with second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and reckless driving

3100 block 169th Street Southwest: Police received 31 phone calls from someone who was reported to have been harrassing dispatch and threatening police.

17300 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a DUI.

May 13

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for doing drugs in a vehicle in the Anko parking lot. The vehicle had stolen license plates on it.

6400 block 183rd Place Southwest: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault after police responded to a domestic violence incident.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported to have been prowled and tools stolen.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A woman reported her purse was stolen while she was at Goodwill. She said the suspect snatched her purse from her.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for doing drugs in a stolen vehicle.

3900 block 167th Drive Southwest: A vehicle was reported to have been prowled.

May 14

15600 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested for a DUI.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported theft at Pearle Vision.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Someone stole gasoline from a vehicle two nights in a row.

May 15

4900 block 185th Place Southwest: A woman was arrested for assault after police responded to a domestic violence incident.

17200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from Walmart.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run incident was reported on private property. No damage was reported.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Lynnwood Business Center parking lot.

5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: A trailer loaded with construction equipment was stolen.

May 16

18300 block Highway 99: Two suspects were arrested after they were seen on video surveillance burglarizing Pick-n-Pull.

19500 block Highway 99: A suspect arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after being suspected of shoplifting from CVS.

18000 block 54th Place West: Police responded to reports of a domestic violence incident. No physical assault was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An inmate at the Lynnwood Jail was reported to have assaulted three custody officers. The officers were reported to have received minor injuries.

18700 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

May 17

17200 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested for a warrant and shoplifting from Walmart.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A phone and credit card were stolen at Alderwood Mall. The credit card was later reported to have been used without the cardholder’s authorization.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A woman left a nail salon without paying for her manicure. She then got into an altercation with one of the salon employees in the parking lot and assaulted the employee.

200th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Police arrested a man for an outstanding warrant.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to suspicious activity after a vehicle was prowled.

May 18

18300 block Hurst Road: Police responded to a domestic disturbance. No violence was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for a DUI.

20700 block Highway 99: A suspect shoplifted from Walgreens.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a DUI after he attempted to drive through a roadblock.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A bar fight occurred at Pub 44.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A strong-arm robbery was reported after a suspect stole someone’s cellphone.

20700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for violating a protection order and an outstanding warrant.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton