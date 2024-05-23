Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 12-18, 2024

May 12
19900 block Scriber Lake Road: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
5400 block 168th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest:A burglary was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19000 block 64th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen phone was located inside a FedEx shipping box.
5800 block 186th Place Southwest: Harassment was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5400 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20100 block 44th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block 76th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect in possession of a stolen vehicle attempted to elude police.
17800 block 46th Place West: A stolen vehicle was recovered when it was reported that misdemeanor assault had occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
May 13
2800 block 184th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6200 block 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief led to a collision.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Felony harassment and violation of a protective order were reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute and trespassing were reported.
20800 block 52nd Avenue West: A warranted individual barricaded themselves as police attempted arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
20900 block 44th Avenue West: Extortion/blackmail was reported.
20900 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
May 14
3400 block 171st Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5900 block 176th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported to have run away.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19300 block 40th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
May 15
16800 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
21000 block 67th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20400 block 61st Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft and trespassing involving a juvenile were reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block Blue Ridge Drive: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19100 block 68th Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
7500 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
3600 block Maple Road: An individual attempted to elude police.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest:A vehicle theft was attempted.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
17200 block 33rd Place: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
May 16
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
18000 block 41st Place West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported and the suspects responsible were arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
188th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18000 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
May 17
200th Street Southwest/56th Avenue West: A collision was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4100 block 194th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
2800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses were reported.
100 block Cobblestone Drive: Police made a warrant arrest.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
6200 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
16400 block Spruce Way: A vehicle was stolen.
5400 block 189th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and the thieves bailed from the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody.
16400 block 40th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20800 block 48th Avenue West: Littering was reported.
20000 block 68th Avenue West: Rape was reported.
May 18
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A robbery was attempted.
19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3900 block 167th Drive Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.
