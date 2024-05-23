Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 12-18, 2024

May 12

19900 block Scriber Lake Road: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

5400 block 168th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest:A burglary was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19000 block 64th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen phone was located inside a FedEx shipping box.

5800 block 186th Place Southwest: Harassment was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5400 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20100 block 44th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block 76th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect in possession of a stolen vehicle attempted to elude police.

17800 block 46th Place West: A stolen vehicle was recovered when it was reported that misdemeanor assault had occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

May 13

2800 block 184th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6200 block 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief led to a collision.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Felony harassment and violation of a protective order were reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute and trespassing were reported.

20800 block 52nd Avenue West: A warranted individual barricaded themselves as police attempted arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

20900 block 44th Avenue West: Extortion/blackmail was reported.

20900 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

May 14

3400 block 171st Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5900 block 176th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported to have run away.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19300 block 40th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

May 15

16800 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

21000 block 67th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20400 block 61st Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft and trespassing involving a juvenile were reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block Blue Ridge Drive: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19100 block 68th Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

7500 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

3600 block Maple Road: An individual attempted to elude police.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest:A vehicle theft was attempted.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

17200 block 33rd Place: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

May 16

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

18000 block 41st Place West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported and the suspects responsible were arrested on misdemeanor warrants.

188th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18000 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

May 17

200th Street Southwest/56th Avenue West: A collision was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4100 block 194th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

2800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses were reported.

100 block Cobblestone Drive: Police made a warrant arrest.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

6200 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

16400 block Spruce Way: A vehicle was stolen.

5400 block 189th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and the thieves bailed from the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody.

16400 block 40th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20800 block 48th Avenue West: Littering was reported.

20000 block 68th Avenue West: Rape was reported.

May 18

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A robbery was attempted.

19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3900 block 167th Drive Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.