Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 14-20, 2023

May 14

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: Felony theft was reported.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile under the influence of acid was taken to the hospital after wandering around in the nude.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

17900 block Ash Way: A driver committed traffic offenses including driving with a suspended license.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver committed traffic offenses including driving with a suspended license and violating a court order.

16600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft committed by a juvenile was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

Alderwood Mall Parkway/Maple Road: A driver committed traffic offenses including driving with a suspended license, failing to obey and reckless driving.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police assisted another agency with an instance of felony harassment.

May 15

16800 block Highway 99: A driver with a warrant was arrested for DUI.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual committing misdemeanor theft.

19800 block Highway 99: An individual committed identity theft and prowled a vehicle.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony theft was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: An individual was arrested for obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct and making false statements.

17400 block 53rd place West: A no-contact order was violated twice.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft committed by a juvenile was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft and vehicle prowling were reported.

6500 block 188th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A child was reported missing.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17300 block 38th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

May 16

19200 block 40th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: Felony theft was reported.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

164th Street Southwest/66th Avenue West: An animal complaint was made.

20700 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault with sexual intent was reported.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

5000 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19600 block Highway 99: A driver committed criminal traffic offenses.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block 44th Avenue West: Police confiscated a bullet from a juvenile.

3900 block 190th place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police issued a citation to individuals for public camping.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

5600 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

May 17

24 Hour Fitness: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

7400 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

6100 block 181st place Southwest: Extortion was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3400 block 166th place Southwest: Gunshots were heard.

17200 block Spruce Way: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest on a trespassing individual.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: An individual made false statements and obstructed justice.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A collision was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

5300 block 206th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

5600 block 186th place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

May 18

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft and obstruction were reported.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Threats were made.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block 68th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual committing felony assault.

18100 block Highway 99: An individual was found in possession of a stolen placard.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

20800 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

16500 block Hillpointe Circle: A misdemeanor assault during a domestic dispute was reported.

20800 block 63rd Avenue West: Felony theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for criminal trespassing and obstruction.

19400 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19100 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

May 19

20000 block I5-S: A driver committed multiple driving offenses including driving under a suspended license.

6000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver committed multiple driving offenses.

17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

5400 block 188th Street Southwest: A driver committed multiple driving offenses including driving under a suspended license.

17700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19800 block Highway 99: Identity theft and felony theft were reported.

6900 block 212th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

May 20

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

16800 block 36th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

196th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

19000 block 33rd Avenue West: Stalking was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered and the driver was arrested.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Highway 99: A car fire was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: A collision was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual resisting arrest and attempting to bring drugs into the jail facility.