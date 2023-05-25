Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 14-20, 2023

May 14
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: Felony theft was reported.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile under the influence of acid was taken to the hospital after wandering around in the nude.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
17900 block Ash Way: A driver committed traffic offenses including driving with a suspended license.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver committed traffic offenses including driving with a suspended license and violating a court order.
16600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft committed by a juvenile was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
Alderwood Mall Parkway/Maple Road: A driver committed traffic offenses including driving with a suspended license, failing to obey and reckless driving.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police assisted another agency with an instance of felony harassment.
May 15
16800 block Highway 99: A driver with a warrant was arrested for DUI.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual committing misdemeanor theft.
19800 block Highway 99: An individual committed identity theft and prowled a vehicle.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony theft was reported.
17600 block Highway 99: An individual was arrested for obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct and making false statements.
17400 block 53rd place West: A no-contact order was violated twice.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft committed by a juvenile was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft and vehicle prowling were reported.
6500 block 188th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A child was reported missing.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
4600 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17300 block 38th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
May 16
19200 block 40th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: Felony theft was reported.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19900 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
164th Street Southwest/66th Avenue West: An animal complaint was made.
20700 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault with sexual intent was reported.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
5000 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19600 block Highway 99: A driver committed criminal traffic offenses.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block 44th Avenue West: Police confiscated a bullet from a juvenile.
3900 block 190th place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police issued a citation to individuals for public camping.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
5600 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
May 17
24 Hour Fitness: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
7400 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
6100 block 181st place Southwest: Extortion was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3400 block 166th place Southwest: Gunshots were heard.
17200 block Spruce Way: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest on a trespassing individual.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: An individual made false statements and obstructed justice.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A collision was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
5300 block 206th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
5600 block 186th place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
May 18
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft and obstruction were reported.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Threats were made.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block 68th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual committing felony assault.
18100 block Highway 99: An individual was found in possession of a stolen placard.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
20800 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
16500 block Hillpointe Circle: A misdemeanor assault during a domestic dispute was reported.
20800 block 63rd Avenue West: Felony theft was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for criminal trespassing and obstruction.
19400 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19100 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
May 19
20000 block I5-S: A driver committed multiple driving offenses including driving under a suspended license.
6000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver committed multiple driving offenses.
17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
5400 block 188th Street Southwest: A driver committed multiple driving offenses including driving under a suspended license.
17700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19800 block Highway 99: Identity theft and felony theft were reported.
6900 block 212th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
May 20
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
16800 block 36th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
196th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
19000 block 33rd Avenue West: Stalking was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered and the driver was arrested.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Highway 99: A car fire was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
20800 block 44th Avenue West: A collision was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual resisting arrest and attempting to bring drugs into the jail facility.
