Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 15-21, 2022

May 15

17600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

7000 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a noise complaint.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a domestic disturbance.

19900 block Poplar Way: A subject was arrested for multiple warrants and resisting arrest.

19800 block Highway 99: A second-degree theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported. The subject attempted to elude officers.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject committed theft and then eluded police through the building’s emergency door.

18300 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for trespassing at Pick-N-Pull.

21300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

May 16

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft from Home Depot was reported.

17600 block 32nd Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a fourth-degree domestic assault.

16800 block Highway 99: A subject attempted to elude officers and resist arrest, but was ultimately detained and arrested for multiple warrants.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for second-degree criminal trespassing.

5000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a hate crime offense.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A robbery was reported.

5600 block 186th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18220 block 42nd Place West: Police responded to a domestic violence call.

16800 block Highway 99: A subject eluded police.

20800 block 72nd Avenue West: Police assisted Edmonds police with a K9.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a son assaulting his mother.

May 17

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a family.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance between a man and woman. The woman refused to assist in the investigation and walked away without response to officers.

16900 block 41st Place West: Mail was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

5200 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a suspicious person. It was discovered that Edmonds police had a warrant for his arrest for commercial burglary. Edmonds police arrived at the scene and arrested the subject.

19800 block Highway 99: A subject was contacted outside of a business with what looked like a fixed blade knife. The subject was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Illegal fireworks were confiscated.

5500 block 173rd Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

May 18

18220 block 56th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

184th Street Southwest / Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police made a felony warrant arrest.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A female shoplifter was cited and released.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

20500 block Highway 99: A second-degree theft was reported.

16700 block 58th Place West: Police responded to an assault with domestic intentions.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A purse was stolen.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A car window was shattered.

19600 block Poplar Way: A man was arrested for stealing the City of Lynnwood Volunteer trailer.

810 block West Main Street: Police assisted Monroe police with a K9.

20100 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

5600 block 173nd Place Southwest: A theft occurred.

17200 block 57th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

May 19

19100 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a domestic violence dispute.

19700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for felony warrants.

21800 block I-5 South: A subject was stopped for a traffic violation and subsequently arrested for a warrant.

19300 block 46th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject shoplifted items and escaped in a stolen vehicle.

16900 block 41st Place West: A theft occurred.

May 20

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for warrants and had their vehicle impounded.

20300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was attempted.

17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to an incident of road rage.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

5400 block 166th Place Southwest: Police responded to calls of an assault by a student.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was stopped for stealing a shopping cart. The subject provided a false name to officers.

Alderwood Mall Parkway/196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen from Target.

May 21

19500 block Highway 99: Child Protective Services was referred for a child who was exposed to drugs.

17900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Runaway juveniles were returned to their parents.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance call between a mother and a son.