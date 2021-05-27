Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 16-21, 2021

May 16
4700 block 211th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and a window was smashed to gain entry.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.
16600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a felony assault.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Multiple thefts were reported at Fred Meyer.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
May 17
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for reckless burning.
17100 block 57th Place West: A family fight was reported at the location.
44th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to an attempted involving a skateboard. The suspect was not located.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
18800 block 46th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for third-degree theft.
May 18
20500 block 61st Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
20500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
6200 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance.
19500 block Highway 99: A shoplifter stole from the location.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police investigated a reported kidnapping.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
6100 block 178th Street Southwest: Police conducted a welfare check after receiving a verbal domestic disturbance.
17500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a disturbance, which led to a warrant arrest.
5600 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
May 19
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for a felony warrant.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
17200 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for possession of stolen property and making false statements to police.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
May 20
19700 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a non-violent domestic assault.
19800 block Highway 99: Three vehicles were prowled.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
5300 block 170th Place Southwest: Police referred a case to Child Protection Services.
17400 block 54th Place West: Police referred a case to Child Protection Services.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Police referred a case to Child Protection Services.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for a dangerous weapons violation.
20200 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance. No assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was cited for third-degree theft and obstruction at Fred Meyer.
21000 block 63rd Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving without an ignition interlock device.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred.
7100 block 20th Street Southeast: Lynnwood police assisted another police agency with tracking a vehicle stolen out of Lake Stevens. The suspect was located, detained and turned over to Snohomish County deputies.
May 21
19620 block Highway 99: A theft was reported from a location.
20200 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and a firearm was stolen.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
6600 block 193rd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
