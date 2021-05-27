Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 16-21, 2021

May 16

4700 block 211th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and a window was smashed to gain entry.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.

16600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a felony assault.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Multiple thefts were reported at Fred Meyer.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

May 17

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for reckless burning.

17100 block 57th Place West: A family fight was reported at the location.

44th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to an attempted involving a skateboard. The suspect was not located.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

18800 block 46th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for third-degree theft.

May 18

20500 block 61st Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

20500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

6200 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance.

19500 block Highway 99: A shoplifter stole from the location.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police investigated a reported kidnapping.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

6100 block 178th Street Southwest: Police conducted a welfare check after receiving a verbal domestic disturbance.

17500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a disturbance, which led to a warrant arrest.

5600 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

May 19

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for a felony warrant.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

17200 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for possession of stolen property and making false statements to police.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

May 20

19700 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a non-violent domestic assault.

19800 block Highway 99: Three vehicles were prowled.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

5300 block 170th Place Southwest: Police referred a case to Child Protection Services.

17400 block 54th Place West: Police referred a case to Child Protection Services.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Police referred a case to Child Protection Services.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for a dangerous weapons violation.

20200 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance. No assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was cited for third-degree theft and obstruction at Fred Meyer.

21000 block 63rd Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving without an ignition interlock device.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

7100 block 20th Street Southeast: Lynnwood police assisted another police agency with tracking a vehicle stolen out of Lake Stevens. The suspect was located, detained and turned over to Snohomish County deputies.

May 21

19620 block Highway 99: A theft was reported from a location.

20200 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and a firearm was stolen.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

6600 block 193rd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton