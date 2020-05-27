Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 17-23, 2020

Between May 17-23, the Lynnwood Police Department reported more than 50 cases of identity theft related to unemployment fraud. The department recently issued advice regarding what to do in the event personal information is used to file false unemployment claims.

May 17

19500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for physical control and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was found slumped over and unconscious in a running vehicle in the Safeway parking lot.

4000 block 164th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A court-order violation was reported.

Highway 99/200th Street Southwest: Police made a traffic stop for a warrant. However, the subject was denied jail booking for reported medical issues.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

3300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver was arrested for DUI after reportedly causing a two-vehicle collision.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited and released for weapons violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 18

7600 block 196th Street Southwest: Active-shooter threats were made at a local business.

19500 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at CVS Pharmacy.

5300 block 193rd Place Southwest: Police made an arrest for felony assault.

19900 block Highway 99: Police made an arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia.

20800 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

17800 block 44th Avenue West: A residential theft occurred.

5900 block 212th Street Southwest: A residential theft was reported.

19400 block Highway 99: A window was broken at Sally’s Beauty Salon.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Lowe’s.

20400 block 56th Avenue West: A felony assault suspect was arrested.

16600 block 41st Place West: Plates and vehicle registration tabs were stolen from a motorcycle.

May 19

19300 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance involving family members.

17200 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a misdemeanor drug charge.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A Mountlake Terrace man was arrested after he entered the Lynnwood apartment of his estranged wife, opened fire and took their shared 5-year-old child. He was arrested in his Mountlake Terrace residence. No one was injured during the incident. Read more here.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman returned an item she stole from Lowe’s to receive a refund.

19700 block Highway 99: A man was cited for trespassing and having an open container of alcohol at Trader Joe’s.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: The respondent of a no-contact court order violated the order for the third time.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A license plate was stolen.

May 20

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a DUI arrest.

3900 block Aurora Avenue: Seattle police transferred custody of a felony-drug warrant subject to the Lynnwood Police Department.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An aggressive customer threatened to shoot and kill a Fred Meyer employee after being asked to leave the store. Another customer reportedly got between the two and pushed the employee.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for a drug-related charge.

19100 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered in Bellevue.

May 21

19500 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at CVS Pharmacy.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect stole a key box from the Newcourt Condominiums complex office wall.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and cash was stolen.

18000 block 44th Place West: A residential burglary occurred.

17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Walmart.

17700 block Highway 99: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked in an auto shop parking lot. The plate was then used on a different vehicle in the commission of a burglary in Seattle.

6200 block 170th Place Southwest: A known subject reportedly stole the reporting party’s vehicle.

18623 36th Avenue West: A woman said she was the victim of an online scam after an unknown suspect called to inform her there were warrants for her arrest. She told police she was instructed to transfer $1,000 in bitcoin to pay the alleged fines.

19700 block 71st Place West: A former tenant was removed after attempting to break into a house the person no longer lived in.

17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Walmart.

May 22

19500 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested CVS Pharmacy.

19500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19100 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Costco.

3600 block 170th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

6000 block Dale Way: A theft occurred at Rick’s Cruise Adventures.

17700 block 66th Place West: A theft was reported at a residence.

6400 block 178th Place Southwest: A theft occurred at a residence.

18300 block 58th Place West: A theft was reported at a residence.

18400 block 71st Avenue West: A theft occurred at a residence.

5800 block 178th Place Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4800 block 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

6500 block 173rd Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Green Monkeys Studios.

18500 block 42nd Place West: A theft was reported at a residence.

19400 block 70th Place West: A theft occurred at a residence.

6600 block 176th Street Southwest: Bill Abella Productions.

6500 block 181st Street Southwest: A theft occurred at a residence.

5300 block 190th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

19400 block 73rd Place West: A theft was reported at a residence.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for trespass.

5300 block 188th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19600 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Sprouts Farmers Market.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for trespassing.

May 23

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at Residence Inn.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Police made an arrest for a domestic-violence-related assault.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a DUI arrest.

7400 block 204th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

16800 block Spruce Way: A theft occurred.

16600 block 70th Place West: A theft was reported at a residence.

7500 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

6000 block 189th Place Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

6200 block Dale Way: A theft was reported at a residence.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor assault was reported at La Quinta Inn.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton