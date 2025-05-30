Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 18-24, 2025

May 18
5600 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
18700 block Highway 99: A DUI was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A wallet was found.
6100 block 182nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Shoplifting was reported.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A domestic violence assault was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Shoplifting was reported.
20100 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: An attempted vehicle theft and tools was reported.
6100 block Park Way: A suspicious circumstance was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
5800 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.
19000 block 67th Avenue West: A juvenile behavioral health contact was made.
4020 block 186th Street Southwest: A suspicious circumstance involved a juvenile was reported.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: An apartment window was shattered.
17600 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving without a license, suspected DUI.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Property was found.
17400 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.
19900 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.
17200 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving without a license.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A second-degree criminal trespass was reported.
May 19
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
9300 block 44th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A man broke into Alderwood Mall and was caught by police and mall security.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Shoplifting was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Shoplifting was reported.
19600 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.
19600 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.
19500 block Highway 99: Officers assisted the fire department.
20400 block 48th Avenue West: Firearms casings were found.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspicious circumstance was reported.
16400 block 60th Avenue West: A domestic violence and trespassing was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Lost property was found.
600 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.
19600 block Poplar Way: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: A malicious mischief was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
May 20
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault was reported. Suspect was arrested on a warrant.
18300 block 42nd Place West: Officers assisted Child Protective Services.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft and unlawful possession of a firearm were reported.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported.
18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A weapon violation was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.
20700 block Highway 9(: A civil dispute was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A civil dispute was reported.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A traffic stop was made.
50th Avenue West: A traffic stop was made.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A civil dispute was reported.
17000 block 32nd Avenue West: A first-degree trespass was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
May 21
19300 block 40th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: An abandoned vehicle was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
6100 block 167th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A suspicious circumstance was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A retail theft was reported.
35th Avenue West/159th Place Southwest: A driver was cited for driving without a license and a cancelled title.
20700 block 44th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.
7500 block 198th Street Southwest: A behavioral health contact was made.
18500 block 64th Avenue West: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services.
9500 block 40th Avenue West: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services.
18900 block 49th Place West: Officers assisted Child Protective Services.
4100 block 191st Street Southwest: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services.
19000 block 67th Avenue West: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.
May 22
3400 block 168th Place Southwest: A suspect was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence, third-degree theft and resisting arrest.
17200 block Ashworth Avenue North: Narcotics was reported with K-9 Unit.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree vehicle prowl was reported.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
18900 block 66th Place West: A theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
3500 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspicious circumstance was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
181 Interstate-5 Southeast: A driver was cited for reckless driving and failure to yield.
17800 block Highway 99: A civil dispute was reported.
19900 block 40th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested on a warrant for weapon violation.
May 23
20500 block 68th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.
5800 block 176th Street Southwest: A trespass was reported.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A behavioral health contact was made.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.
18900 block 60th Avenue West: An abandoned vehicle was impounded.
6100 block 200th Street Southwest: Illegal camping was reported.
19900 block 53rd Avenue West: An abandoned vehicle was impounded.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An abandoned vehicle was impounded.
200th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A traffic offense was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Officers assisted Seattle PD with recovering a missing person.
40th Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A car title jumping was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspicious circumstance was reported.
17600 block Ash Way: A suspect was arrested on a warrant for possession of a dangerous weapon.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.
4600 block 194th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested on possession of a controlled substance.
17300 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.
6000 block 204th Street Southwest: Two abandoned vehicles were impounded.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A drinking liquor violation was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A property was found.
17600 block Highway 99: An arson was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: An attempted bank check fraud was reported.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic violence was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A paper service was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A paper service was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A paper service was reported.
May 24
200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft from Marshall’s was reported.
52nd Avenue West/Highway 99: A traffic offense was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle theft and collision was reported.
7100 block 196th Street Southwest: An obstruction was reported.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested for DUI and drug possession.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect was arrested on a warrant for theft.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance were reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Shoplifting was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Shoplifting was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
10300 block Evergreen Way: K-9 unit assisted another agency.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.
208TH Street Southwest: A property was found.
3400 block 166th Place Southwest: A civil dispute was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.