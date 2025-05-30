Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 18-24, 2025

May 18

5600 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18700 block Highway 99: A DUI was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A wallet was found.

6100 block 182nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Shoplifting was reported.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A domestic violence assault was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Shoplifting was reported.

20100 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: An attempted vehicle theft and tools was reported.

6100 block Park Way: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

5800 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

19000 block 67th Avenue West: A juvenile behavioral health contact was made.

4020 block 186th Street Southwest: A suspicious circumstance involved a juvenile was reported.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: An apartment window was shattered.

17600 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving without a license, suspected DUI.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Property was found.

17400 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.

19900 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.

17200 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving without a license.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A second-degree criminal trespass was reported.

May 19

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

9300 block 44th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A man broke into Alderwood Mall and was caught by police and mall security.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Shoplifting was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Shoplifting was reported.

19600 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.

19600 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.

19500 block Highway 99: Officers assisted the fire department.

20400 block 48th Avenue West: Firearms casings were found.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

16400 block 60th Avenue West: A domestic violence and trespassing was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Lost property was found.

600 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.

19600 block Poplar Way: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A malicious mischief was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

May 20

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault was reported. Suspect was arrested on a warrant.

18300 block 42nd Place West: Officers assisted Child Protective Services.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft and unlawful possession of a firearm were reported.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported.

18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A weapon violation was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A civil dispute was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A traffic stop was made.

50th Avenue West: A traffic stop was made.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A civil dispute was reported.

17000 block 32nd Avenue West: A first-degree trespass was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

May 21

19300 block 40th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: An abandoned vehicle was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

6100 block 167th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A retail theft was reported.

35th Avenue West/159th Place Southwest: A driver was cited for driving without a license and a cancelled title.

20700 block 44th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.

7500 block 198th Street Southwest: A behavioral health contact was made.

18500 block 64th Avenue West: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services.

9500 block 40th Avenue West: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services.

18900 block 49th Place West: Officers assisted Child Protective Services.

4100 block 191st Street Southwest: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services.

19000 block 67th Avenue West: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.

May 22

3400 block 168th Place Southwest: A suspect was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence, third-degree theft and resisting arrest.

17200 block Ashworth Avenue North: Narcotics was reported with K-9 Unit.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree vehicle prowl was reported.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18900 block 66th Place West: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

3500 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

181 Interstate-5 Southeast: A driver was cited for reckless driving and failure to yield.

17800 block Highway 99: A civil dispute was reported.

19900 block 40th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested on a warrant for weapon violation.

May 23

20500 block 68th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

5800 block 176th Street Southwest: A trespass was reported.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A behavioral health contact was made.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.

18900 block 60th Avenue West: An abandoned vehicle was impounded.

6100 block 200th Street Southwest: Illegal camping was reported.

19900 block 53rd Avenue West: An abandoned vehicle was impounded.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An abandoned vehicle was impounded.

200th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A traffic offense was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Officers assisted Seattle PD with recovering a missing person.

40th Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A car title jumping was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

17600 block Ash Way: A suspect was arrested on a warrant for possession of a dangerous weapon.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

4600 block 194th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested on possession of a controlled substance.

17300 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.

6000 block 204th Street Southwest: Two abandoned vehicles were impounded.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A drinking liquor violation was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A property was found.

17600 block Highway 99: An arson was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: An attempted bank check fraud was reported.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic violence was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A paper service was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

May 24

200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft from Marshall’s was reported.

52nd Avenue West/Highway 99: A traffic offense was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle theft and collision was reported.

7100 block 196th Street Southwest: An obstruction was reported.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested for DUI and drug possession.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect was arrested on a warrant for theft.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Shoplifting was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Shoplifting was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

10300 block Evergreen Way: K-9 unit assisted another agency.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.

208TH Street Southwest: A property was found.

3400 block 166th Place Southwest: A civil dispute was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.