Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 19-25, 2019

May 19

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported theft at Whole Foods.

17200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting from Walmart and possession of heroin.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen at the City Center Apartments complex.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A man was arrested at Alderwood Mall for third-degree theft, criminal trespass and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Two suspects were arrested for shoplifting from J.C. Penney. The suspects attempted to flee, but were later apprehended.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police recovered merchandise after it was stolen from Alderwood Mall.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a robbery in the McDonald’s parking lot after a suspect approached a man who was standing outside of his vehicle, took his money and hit him.

16600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported to have been prowled while it was parked at an auto shop.

May 20

19100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a burglary reported at Shannon Towing.

17200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported to have been stolen from the Walmart parking lot.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A woman forgot her purse at Costco and when she came back for it, the purse was gone.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported theft at Goodwill.

5300 block 176th Street Southwest: A juvenile male was arrested for exposing his genetalia to a juvenile female. He is currently being investigated for additional sex crimes and was booked at Denney Juvenile Justice Center.

16800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute at Walgreens.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen from the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

May 21

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police discovered drugs in an inmate’s possession at the Lynnwood Jail.

17200 block Highway 99: Police arrested a suspect for shoplifting from Walmart.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in the Costco parking lot.

17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a reported theft at Walmart.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A wallet was reported stolen from a locker in the Lynnwood Recreation Center. The victim reported the credit cards stolen with the wallet were used at Fred Meyer and QFC.

18600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested at a development site for trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 22

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An inmate at the Lynnwood Jail threatened to kill custody officers during a court appearance.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Police responded to a theft reported at 24 Hour Fitness.

May 23

20700 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after shoplifting from Walgreens. The suspect was also charged with reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended license.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a DUI suspect after responding to a vehicle collision.

5600 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to a trespass at a residence after an unknown suspect entered the reporting party’s fenced-in backyard and attempted to gain entry to their shed and backdoor.

17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a theft at Value Village.

19500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a theft at CVS. The suspect stole cosmetics.

176th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Two suspects were arrested for drug-related crimes during a traffic stop.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police were notified of video footage of two juveniles fighting and being cheered on by multiple adults and other minors. Child Protective Services was notified.

May 24

6400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a man assaulting another man.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was reported to have stolen a pair of pants he concealed under his pants.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: Police arrested two suspects — one for a warrant, the other for possession of methamphetamine — in the Park Five Apartments parking lot.

20300 block I-5 Southbound: Police arrested a driver suspected of DUI. Police also found narcotics in the suspect’s pocket.

May 25

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Police found two subjects passed out in a parked vehicle after receiving reports they were doing drugs.

20800 block 61st Avenue West: Police arrested a subject who violated a no-contact order. The suspect also had seven warrants.

4600 block 181st Place Southwest: Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance. The argument was over the occupancy of the residence.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police arrested a suspect for shoplifting from Cost Plus World Market.

4500 block 200th Street Southwest: Police arrested a subject at 7-Eleven for trespass.

17200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from Walmart. She was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and had multiple warrants.

