Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 19-25, 2024

May 19
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 76th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: Police assisted the fire department with CPR.
4100 block 191st Street Southwest: Extortion was reported.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
May 20
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Three misdemeanor thefts were reported.
20800 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
3600 block 167th Place Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19000 block 64th Avenue West: Gang-affiliated graffiti was reported.
19400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 block 181st Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft, vehicle prowling and theft were reported.
19900 block 68th Avenue West: Extortion was reported.
17000 block 44th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
17600 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony theft was reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
17900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Making false statements to law enforcement and trespassing were reported.
6500 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
5300 block 191st Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
5200 block 206th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A weapons violation was reported.
7000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was recovered.
May 21
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard:A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
2100 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen trailer was recovered by its owner.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported missing.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
22000 block Interstate 405: Traffic offenses, including reckless driving, were reported.
5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft of an e-bike was recovered.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19900 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest:A verbal domestic dispute was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
20000 block 64th Avenue West:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16400 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
19700 block Scriber Lake Road: Police made a warrant arrest.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported alongside the knowing possession of illegal drugs.
4800 block 176th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
17400 block 56th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19000 block 64th Avenue West: Individuals occupying an off-limits portion of a city park were found to have been making false statements to a public servant.
May 22
21600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
18000 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Harassment occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19100 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16900 block 48th Avenue West: Littering via dumping material on a property was reported.
196th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A collision was reported.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.
6600 block 196th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.
44th Avenue West/204th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.
168th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A collision was reported.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
May 23
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
196th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
16600 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
18800 block Highway 99: Obstruction was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6600 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
20200 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
21400 block 50th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19100 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
May 24
18300 block Hurst Road: Harassment was reported.
5900 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Two stolen vehicles were recovered.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19100 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17600 block Highway 99: A court order was violated.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI after driving into property.
6900 block 212th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Sex offenses were reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft and identity theft were reported.
20400 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3800 block 169th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
May 25
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6100 block 172nd Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI and failure to obey.
