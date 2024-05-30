Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 19-25, 2024

May 19

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 76th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: Police assisted the fire department with CPR.

4100 block 191st Street Southwest: Extortion was reported.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

May 20

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Three misdemeanor thefts were reported.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3600 block 167th Place Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19000 block 64th Avenue West: Gang-affiliated graffiti was reported.

19400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 181st Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft, vehicle prowling and theft were reported.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: Extortion was reported.

17000 block 44th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

17600 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony theft was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

17900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Making false statements to law enforcement and trespassing were reported.

6500 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

5300 block 191st Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

5200 block 206th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A weapons violation was reported.

7000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was recovered.

May 21

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard:A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

2100 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen trailer was recovered by its owner.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported missing.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

22000 block Interstate 405: Traffic offenses, including reckless driving, were reported.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft of an e-bike was recovered.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19900 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest:A verbal domestic dispute was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

20000 block 64th Avenue West:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16400 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

19700 block Scriber Lake Road: Police made a warrant arrest.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported alongside the knowing possession of illegal drugs.

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

17400 block 56th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19000 block 64th Avenue West: Individuals occupying an off-limits portion of a city park were found to have been making false statements to a public servant.

May 22

21600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

18000 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Harassment occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16900 block 48th Avenue West: Littering via dumping material on a property was reported.

196th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A collision was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

6600 block 196th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

44th Avenue West/204th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

168th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A collision was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

May 23

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

196th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

16600 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

18800 block Highway 99: Obstruction was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6600 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

20200 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

21400 block 50th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

May 24

18300 block Hurst Road: Harassment was reported.

5900 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Two stolen vehicles were recovered.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: A court order was violated.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI after driving into property.

6900 block 212th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Sex offenses were reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft and identity theft were reported.

20400 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3800 block 169th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

May 25

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6100 block 172nd Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI and failure to obey.