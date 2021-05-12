Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 2-8, 2021

May 2

20700 Highway 99: A check was stolen.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded a a felony malicious mischief.

20000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.

Poplar Way/196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for driving without a license and failing to transfer the vehicle title

189300 block Highway 99: A man jumped over a fence and was attempting to prowl vehicles.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

May 3

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police received a fraud report.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

Highway 99/212th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

16400 block Bothell Everett Highway: A theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject gave a false name to police and was later arrested for warrants.

17900 block 64th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police administered Narcan to a subject who was overdosing.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A laptop was stolen.

3800 block 204th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

May 4

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

196th Street/44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: A domestic violence-related assault occurred.

18600 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault and warrants.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

21300 block Highway 99: A DUI-related hit-and-run collision was reported.

20100 block 44th Avenue West: A traffic stop resulted in a warrant arrest.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at DSW.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal argument was reported.

20500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

May 5

19401 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported at a business.

20300 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.

20500 block 60th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject stole from Fred Meyer and then assaulted loss prevention.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for violating a court order and eluding custody.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

6000 block 204th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

17300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police assisted with a man who overdosed on fentanyl.

20700 block Highway 99: Police assisted with a woman who overdosed.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.

May 6

6200 block 211th Street Southwest: A rental car was stolen.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police referred a case to Child Protective Services.

20300 block 54th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

3900 block 172nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Someone flattened the tires of a vehicle using an unknown method.

May 7

4100 block 176th Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple counts of identity theft.

19100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for stealing more than $2,000 worth of cigarettes from Costco. The merchandise was recovered.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

20900 block 63rd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for third-degree assault.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18700 block Highway 99: A subject had a dangerous weapon.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject was assaulted.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Alderwood Mall South Parking Garage: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

May 8

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A robbery was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject was arrested for violating a court order and multiple warrants.

196th Street Southwest/52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a road rage incident.

5800 block 212th Street Southwest: A victim’s tires were slashed.

4000 block 189th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and a package was stolen.

7300 block 192nd Place Southwest: Police made a check of a registered sex offender.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton