Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 2-8, 2021

May 2
20700 Highway 99: A check was stolen.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.
19700 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded a a felony malicious mischief.
20000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.
Poplar Way/196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for driving without a license and failing to transfer the vehicle title
189300 block Highway 99: A man jumped over a fence and was attempting to prowl vehicles.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
May 3
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police received a fraud report.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
Highway 99/212th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
16400 block Bothell Everett Highway: A theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject gave a false name to police and was later arrested for warrants.
17900 block 64th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police administered Narcan to a subject who was overdosing.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A laptop was stolen.
3800 block 204th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
May 4
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
196th Street/44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: A domestic violence-related assault occurred.
18600 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault and warrants.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
21300 block Highway 99: A DUI-related hit-and-run collision was reported.
20100 block 44th Avenue West: A traffic stop resulted in a warrant arrest.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at DSW.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal argument was reported.
20500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
May 5
19401 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported at a business.
20300 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.
20500 block 60th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject stole from Fred Meyer and then assaulted loss prevention.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for violating a court order and eluding custody.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.
6000 block 204th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
17300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police assisted with a man who overdosed on fentanyl.
20700 block Highway 99: Police assisted with a woman who overdosed.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.
May 6
6200 block 211th Street Southwest: A rental car was stolen.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police referred a case to Child Protective Services.
20300 block 54th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
3900 block 172nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Someone flattened the tires of a vehicle using an unknown method.
May 7
4100 block 176th Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple counts of identity theft.
19100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for stealing more than $2,000 worth of cigarettes from Costco. The merchandise was recovered.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
20900 block 63rd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for third-degree assault.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
18700 block Highway 99: A subject had a dangerous weapon.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject was assaulted.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Alderwood Mall South Parking Garage: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
May 8
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A robbery was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject was arrested for violating a court order and multiple warrants.
196th Street Southwest/52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a road rage incident.
5800 block 212th Street Southwest: A victim’s tires were slashed.
4000 block 189th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and a package was stolen.
7300 block 192nd Place Southwest: Police made a check of a registered sex offender.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
