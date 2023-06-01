Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 21-27, 2023

May 21
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A construction site was burglarized.
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A physical altercation was reported.
16700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
20400 block 76th Avenue West: Cyber harassment was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
200th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest on a subject during an instance of disorderly conduct.
18800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Graffiti made by a juvenile was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft by a juvenile was reported.
4630 181st Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A man was cited for alcohol and marijiana consumption in Gold Park.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for reckless driving.
17500 block 54th Place West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
16500 block 62nd Place West: Harassment was reported.
May 22
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for misdemeanor assault, malicious mischief and domestic violence.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A missing adult was reported.
21300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
18700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Animal abuse was reported.
3200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
May 23
19300 block 36th Avenue West: Two individuals were shot, one of which survived.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block 54th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
17800 block 38th Place West: A suspicious tracker was placed on a vehicle.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: An apartment building was burgled.
6700 block 200th Street Southwest: A juvenile runaway was reported.
7400 block 204th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
7400 block 204th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Property was turned into the police for destruction.
4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
20600 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft with the intent to resell was reported.
17600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A water bottle was thrown at a car.
19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
5300 block 201st Place Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
16500 block 37th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
7300 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
17800 block 44th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported.
5200 block 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
200th Street Southwest/61st Place West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported at a construction site.
May 24
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
5600 block 169th Place Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: Felony theft was reported.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
5700 block 172nd Place Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
5000 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6000 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17600 block 60th Avenue West: A driver committed multiple driving offenses.
5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: Domestic assault was reported.
18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
16800 block 48th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block HIGHWAY 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
May 25
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
19000 block 33rd Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
54th Avenue West / 206th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17900 block Ash Way: An individual attempted to elude police.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
17800 block 65th Place West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
May 26
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Graffiti was reported.
6600 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
21400 block Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
200th Street Southwest / 48th Avenue West: A collision was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
7100 block 190th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
5800 block 209th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3900 block 184th Place Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft and obstruction were reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Child protective services were contacted.
3500 block 16th place Southwest: A sexual assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
May 27
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A weapons violation was reported.
5500 block 186th Place Southwest: An individual resisted arrest for trespassing.
18300 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver attempted to elude police.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for attempting to elude police and was in posession of a stolen vehicle.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
3500 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
16800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
