Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 21-27, 2023

May 21

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A construction site was burglarized.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A physical altercation was reported.

16700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: Cyber harassment was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

200th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest on a subject during an instance of disorderly conduct.

18800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Graffiti made by a juvenile was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft by a juvenile was reported.

4630 181st Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A man was cited for alcohol and marijiana consumption in Gold Park.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for reckless driving.

17500 block 54th Place West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

16500 block 62nd Place West: Harassment was reported.

May 22

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for misdemeanor assault, malicious mischief and domestic violence.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A missing adult was reported.

21300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

18700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Animal abuse was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

May 23

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Two individuals were shot, one of which survived.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block 54th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

17800 block 38th Place West: A suspicious tracker was placed on a vehicle.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: An apartment building was burgled.

6700 block 200th Street Southwest: A juvenile runaway was reported.

7400 block 204th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

7400 block 204th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Property was turned into the police for destruction.

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

20600 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft with the intent to resell was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A water bottle was thrown at a car.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

5300 block 201st Place Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

16500 block 37th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

7300 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

17800 block 44th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported.

5200 block 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

200th Street Southwest/61st Place West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported at a construction site.

May 24

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3500 block 168th Place Southwest:

5600 block 169th Place Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

Highway 99 / 176th Street Southwest:

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Felony theft was reported.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

5700 block 172nd Place Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

5000 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6000 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17600 block 60th Avenue West: A driver committed multiple driving offenses.

5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: Domestic assault was reported.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

16800 block 48th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block HIGHWAY 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

May 25

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway:

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.

19000 block 33rd Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

54th Avenue West / 206th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17900 block Ash Way: An individual attempted to elude police.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

17800 block 65th Place West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

May 26

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Graffiti was reported.

6600 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

21400 block Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

200th Street Southwest / 48th Avenue West: A collision was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

7100 block 190th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

5800 block 209th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3900 block 184th Place Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft and obstruction were reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Child protective services were contacted.

3500 block 16th place Southwest: A sexual assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

May 27

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A weapons violation was reported.

5500 block 186th Place Southwest: An individual resisted arrest for trespassing.

18300 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver attempted to elude police.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for attempting to elude police and was in posession of a stolen vehicle.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

3500 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

16800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.