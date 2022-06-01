Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 22-28, 2022

May 22

6700 block 178th Place Southwest: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony assault was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject with multiple warrants committed a third-degree theft. The subject was arrested and booked.

17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A phone was stolen and fraudulent charges were made from it.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

6030 block 208th Street Southwest: Stolen mail was found.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A sexual assault was reported at Gold Park.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: The Heart of Lynnwood artwork was defaced.

19600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

May 23

21300 block 66th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

4800 block 189th Place Southwest: Police assisted Mountlake Terrace police with a K9 for a felony order violation track.

7800 block Northeast Bothell Way: Police assisted Bothell police with a K9.

4020 block 198th Street Southwest: A felony identity theft was reported.

17400 block Highway 99: Police responded to an unlawful discharge of a firearm.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

20000 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest after pulling a subject over for third-degree driving with a suspended license.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for unlawful handling of a firearm.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A bike was stolen.

5600 block 186th Street Southwest: Police assisted Edmonds police with a fourth-degree assault involving juveniles and an airsoft rifle.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree shoplift was reported.

May 24

20400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.

16800 block 56th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A burglary was reported.

19600 block Highway 99: A window was broken at a residence.

18700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police assisted the fire department with a fire.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

May 25

176th Street Southwest / Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19200 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

20100 block 66th Place West: License plates were stolen.

19300 block Highway 99: A storage unit was burglarized at Cubesmart.

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A bike was stolen.

20700 block 44th Avenue West: An email was hacked into.

18800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

17020 block 44th Avenue West: A subject attempting to steal a catalytic converter was interrupted and fled.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was placed into custody after attempting to steal from Macy’s.

6900 block 191st Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was committed at the Apple Store.

20500 block Highway 99: A forgery occurred.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

May 26

17500 block 52nd Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

3000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An iPad was stolen.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A male subject was cited for theft.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: Police assisted Mountlake Terrace police with a K9.

22100 block Highway 99: Police assisted Edmonds police with a K9 during a burglary.

13130 block Mukilteo Speedway: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a K9 during a burglary.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was cited for littering.

19300 block Highway 99: A storage unit was burglarized.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A Facebook account was hacked.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft occurred.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Multiple female subjects stole sunglasses.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

May 27

196th Street Southwest / 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit and run.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for multiple warrants.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A firearm was misplaced.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

5500 block 168th Place Southwest: A felony assault occurred.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police assisted Seattle police regarding a domestic violence assault that occurred in Seattle.

18110 block 36th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft from Best Buy was reported.

3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject driving a vehicle in the Regal Cinema parking lot collided with a large, green dumpster belonging to the cinema. The cinema did not wish to press charges.

19500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft, as well as the possession of a dangerous weapon, was reported. It was confirmed the suspect had warrants out of Everett.

May 28

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: Items were stolen out of a vehicle.

17300 block 58th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft from Target was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

60th Avenue West / 178th Street Southwest: A woman was shot with an Orbeez pellet.

18900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block Highway 99: Keys were stolen out of a locker and a vehicle was stolen.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19400 block Highway 99: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence assault and arrested the subject, who had multiple warrants.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

17100 block 37th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

7220 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.