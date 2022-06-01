Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 22-28, 2022

May 22
6700 block 178th Place Southwest: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony assault was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject with multiple warrants committed a third-degree theft. The subject was arrested and booked.
17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A phone was stolen and fraudulent charges were made from it.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
6030 block 208th Street Southwest: Stolen mail was found.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A sexual assault was reported at Gold Park.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: The Heart of Lynnwood artwork was defaced.
19600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
May 23
21300 block 66th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
4800 block 189th Place Southwest: Police assisted Mountlake Terrace police with a K9 for a felony order violation track.
7800 block Northeast Bothell Way: Police assisted Bothell police with a K9.
4020 block 198th Street Southwest: A felony identity theft was reported.
17400 block Highway 99: Police responded to an unlawful discharge of a firearm.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
20000 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest after pulling a subject over for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for unlawful handling of a firearm.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A bike was stolen.
5600 block 186th Street Southwest: Police assisted Edmonds police with a fourth-degree assault involving juveniles and an airsoft rifle.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree shoplift was reported.
May 24
20400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.
16800 block 56th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A burglary was reported.
19600 block Highway 99: A window was broken at a residence.
18700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police assisted the fire department with a fire.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.
May 25
176th Street Southwest / Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19200 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
20100 block 66th Place West: License plates were stolen.
19300 block Highway 99: A storage unit was burglarized at Cubesmart.
4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A bike was stolen.
20700 block 44th Avenue West: An email was hacked into.
18800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
17020 block 44th Avenue West: A subject attempting to steal a catalytic converter was interrupted and fled.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was placed into custody after attempting to steal from Macy’s.
6900 block 191st Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was committed at the Apple Store.
20500 block Highway 99: A forgery occurred.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
May 26
17500 block 52nd Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
3000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An iPad was stolen.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A male subject was cited for theft.
23000 block Lakeview Drive: Police assisted Mountlake Terrace police with a K9.
22100 block Highway 99: Police assisted Edmonds police with a K9 during a burglary.
13130 block Mukilteo Speedway: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a K9 during a burglary.
18500 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was cited for littering.
19300 block Highway 99: A storage unit was burglarized.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A Facebook account was hacked.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft occurred.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Multiple female subjects stole sunglasses.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
May 27
196th Street Southwest / 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit and run.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for multiple warrants.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A firearm was misplaced.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
5500 block 168th Place Southwest: A felony assault occurred.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police assisted Seattle police regarding a domestic violence assault that occurred in Seattle.
18110 block 36th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft from Best Buy was reported.
3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject driving a vehicle in the Regal Cinema parking lot collided with a large, green dumpster belonging to the cinema. The cinema did not wish to press charges.
19500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft, as well as the possession of a dangerous weapon, was reported. It was confirmed the suspect had warrants out of Everett.
May 28
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: Items were stolen out of a vehicle.
17300 block 58th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft from Target was reported.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
60th Avenue West / 178th Street Southwest: A woman was shot with an Orbeez pellet.
18900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block Highway 99: Keys were stolen out of a locker and a vehicle was stolen.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19400 block Highway 99: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence assault and arrested the subject, who had multiple warrants.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
17100 block 37th Avenue West: A theft occurred.
7220 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
